One:Quick Works

LG-55CT5WJ

Winner of Design Award

LG One:Quick Works,All-in-One Video Conferencing Display

Make your online meetings more productive and interactive with LG One:Quick Works.

All-in-One
Video Conferencing Display
for Maximum Productivity

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

All-in-One Video Conferencing Solution

Video conferencing setup doesn't need to be stressful. This all-in-one solution features a built-in Windows PC, crisp 4K UHD camera, microphone, speaker and a digital whiteboard. Experience clear video and sound qualities in your meetings.

Smart Auto Focusing

Have the camera and mic move to you, not the other way around. One:Quick Works automatically focuses on the speaker and it is effective in clearly capturing voices up to six meters away with minimal background noise, while the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution camera automatically tracks and focuses on the individual speaker.

* Product performance may differ depending on the environment.

Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application,
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

LG’s One:Quick Remote Meeting works seamlessly with One: Quick Works for users to share documents in various formats, perform real-time interactive drawings and detect who's speaking on the other end automatically.

Easy-To-Use
Conference App Store

Shortcuts for installing video conferencing and collaboration apps are included to help with user productivity. A true all-in-one video conferencing solution must be able to use a wide variety of video conferencing apps.

*Excellent expandability based on Windows 10 IoT

Multi-Touch and Annotation

Equipped with In-cell touch, One:Quick Works turns ideas into reality with 10 points of multi touch. And it conveniently sends files such as notes, writings, drawings and images created in meetings via e-mail.

* Touch pen provided (1 ea.)
** Dedicated apps required for making notes and drawings (MS Whiteboard app ready)

Voice Recording

Rather than keeping separate meeting minutes, simply record the meeting and share files with participants via e-mail.

* Voice Recording may not be allowed when using the video conferencing app.

Split View

Split View
for Multi-Tasking

Share files and organize ideas simultaneously with members in the meeting room.

Optimized User Experience

Provides a user friendly interface, from adjusting network settings for meetings, screen division to display settings. Supports quick and easy access to video conferencing apps with the One:Quick Works launcher.

*SW for adding and deleting apps is scheduled to be updated and will be available in November 2021.

2-way Installation

The installation method can be adjusted depending on the surrounding environment and the user's specific needs. Able to choose between wall installation for maximum space utilization or desk installation using 2 pole stands.

* Stands are sold separately.

Awarded
the reddot Design Award

With an impressive award-winning design, the One:Quick Works blends seamlessly with the rest of the workspace. Also brings an elevated aesthetic while providing a practical workspace for all participant.

ENERGY STAR® Certified
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55(139.7cm)

  • Panel Technology

    U-IPS

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (nit)

    450

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H × V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth

    10 bit (D), 1.07 Billion Colors

  • Response Time

    9 ms

  • Portrait / Landscape

    No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, RJ45(LAN) (1), USB3.1 Type A (2), USB Type C (1)

  • Output

    DP Out : USB Type-C (DP ALT MODE)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Silver

  • Bezel Width

    57.2 / 26.2 / 26.2 / 28.9 mm (T/R/L/B)

  • Weight (Head)

    26 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,265 × 769.5 × 61.8 mm

  • Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)

    1,265 × 815 × 290 mm

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300

KEY FEATURE - HW

  • CPU

    AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B

  • Graphics

    AMD Radeon Vega

  • Internal Memory - eMMC

    128 GB

  • Internal Memory - RAM

    8 GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac 2 × 2

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes (Jog Key)

KEY FEATURE - SW

  • OS

    Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (Value)

  • Launcher Bar

    Yes

  • Split View (Full / Half)

    Yes

  • Screen Capture

    Yes

  • Meeting(Voice) Record

    Yes

  • File Sharing

    Yes

  • One:Quick Remote Meeting

    Yes

  • Reader Mode (Bluelight)

    Yes

  • Built-in Apps

    Chrome, Skype (Preloaded), MS Whiteboard (Download link)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • power type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ./Max

    127W / 245W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    72

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ErP

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, Touch Pen, Pen Tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, Installation Guide

  • Optional

    2 Pole Stand (ST-653TW)

CAMERA

  • Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

  • Field of View (FoV)

    120°

  • Zoom (ePTZ)

    4 × Zoom

  • Video Framing

    Yes

MIC

  • Array

    10 EA

  • Beamforming

    Yes

  • Pickup Range

    6 m

TOUCH

  • Available object size for touch

    Ø8 mm

  • Response Time (PC Win10, Based on Whiteboard)

    35 mm ↓

  • Accuracy

    3.5 mm ↓

  • Interface

    USB 1.1

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 10 or Higher

  • Multi touch point

    Max. 10 Points

Data Sheets

LG OneQuick Series_Brochure.pdf
Download
OneQuick Works_ Datasheet.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.