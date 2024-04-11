We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD Signage
LG 65UH7J-H UHD Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:09
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness (Typ.)
700 nit
-
Contrast Ratio
1100:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000 : 1
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10 bit (D), 1.07 Billion Colors
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
28%
-
Life Time (Min.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Days)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Weight (Head)
28.2 kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
28.8 Kg
-
Packed Weight
35.0 Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,453.3 x 844.0 x 39.9 mm (with LG Logo)
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)
1,453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,600.0 x 1,095.0 x 175.0 mm (Box outer size)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory: 16GB, Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Acceleration (Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 6.0, Embedded CMS: Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager, USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Multi-screen: PIP, PBP (4), Screen Share, 3rd Party Compatibility: Crestron Connected, Beacon, Power: Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom, IP Rating: IP5X
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4), DP (1, USB-C(DP Alternate mode) shared), DVI-D, Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type C ((1), without PD funtion)
-
Output
DP Out (1, Input : HDMI1/2/DVI/DP/USB-C/OPS), Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Typ./Max.
130W / 190W
-
Smart Energy Saving
91W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 649 BTU/Hr(Max.)
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
Yes
-
Promota
Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
Yes (NewErP)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable
-
Optional
Stand (ST-653T), Wall bracket (LSW350B), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
