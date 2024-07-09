We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Miraclass 4K LED Screen
With its series of individual, self-emissive LEDs, the LED screen of LG Miraclass results in distinctive
and eye-catching contrast, taking the viewing experience to a whole new level.
With 24-bit color processing, capable of displaying 68.7 billion color variants,
the LG Miraclass reproduces DCI-P3 colors just as the content creators intended.
The LG Miraclass is made up of self-emissive LEDs working independently.
The result is bright and brilliant picture quality, with no corner dimming or image distortion.
Adjust the brightness to your preferred setting, with five stages ranging from 48 to 300 nits.
Personalize your viewing experience and make your media the highlight.
With consistent brightness and clarity from corner to corner of the screen, audiences can fully
immerse themselves in the 3D viewing experience, wherever they sit.
*3D active glasses (Volfoni, XpanD) are required.
Dedicated management software is on hand to help operators run the new LED screens smoothly
and with confidence. Various functions can now be accessed at the touch of a button.
The new LG Miraclass can be quickly and seamlessly integrated into theaters, thanks to its compatibility with Dolby. Dolby IMS supports stable and professional content operation, while the combination of Dolby Atmos sound and LG picture quality makes movies truly memorable.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LDAA012
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.25mm
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
6 (2 x 3)
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
512 x 360
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
Main : 640 x 450 x 59 (163 w/back cover)
Secondary : 640 x 450 x 59 (101, w/handle)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
'Main Cabinet : 13.8
Secondary : 7.5
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
640,000
-
Cabinet material
Aluminum
-
Service access
Rear only
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
4,096 x 2,160
-
Weight of the screen (kg)
366.3
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 48nit)
180 (Main) / 80 (Secondary)
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 300nit)
300 (Main) / 200 (Secondary)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Contrast Ratio
≥4,000:1
-
Bit rate (Color Processing / color)
24 (72 / total)
-
Video Frame Rate (Hz)
24, 25, 30, 48, 50, 60, 144@3D
-
Refresh Rate (@24Hz)
3,072@24Hz, 3,840@60Hz
-
Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
48(DCI) / 55 / 65 / 75 / 100 / 130 / 260 / 300
-
Color Space (Gamut)
DCI P3 Theater
-
Processing Depth (bit)
15bit@24/48/50Hz
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
160, 160
-
Life Time (Brightness 50%)
100,000 Hours
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Supply (V)
AC100-240 V
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
50/60 Hz
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to 40℃
-
Operating Humidity
10% to 80%
STANDARD
-
Certification
DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH
-
Cinema server compatibility
Dolby IMS3-L
-
Interface
RJ45, HDMI x 2, RS232C
4K SCREEN SPECIFICATIONS
-
No. of Cabinets per Screen (Resolution, WxH)
48 (8 x 6)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H, mm)
5,120 x 2,700 (14sqm)
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, 48nit)
3,940
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, 300nit)
9700
-
