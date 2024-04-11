We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Miraclass, 4K Screen
A large LED screen is showing a colorful and lively action scene at the movie theater.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Discover New Depths with
True Black Immersion
Feast Your Eyes
on a Festival of Color
the LG Miraclass reproduces DCI-P3 colors just as the content creators intended.
The audience at the theater are watching a racing scene that shows the colors the filmmaker intended.
Brightness Brings Detail to Life
The result is bright and brilliant picture quality, with no corner dimming or image distortion.
A man is shown snowboarding down a snowy mountain. In this scene, the edges of the screen are darkened using Single Light Source Projection, while the Self-Emissive LED Screen shows the color distinctly and clearly.
Brightness to Illuminate
and Inspire
Personalize your viewing experience and make your media the highlight.
Screens of various brightness ranging from 48 to 300 nits are being shown, which can support not only movie screenings but also corporate events.
Take Picture Quality
to Another Dimension
immerse themselves in the 3D viewing experience, wherever they sit.
In the movie theater, people are watching the movie wearing 3D glasses, and the 3D screen’s liveliness is being conveyed to the audience.
* 3D active glasses (Volfoni, XpanD) are required.
Easy Operation with
Intuitive Software
and with confidence. Various functions can now be accessed at the touch of a button.
Movie theater manager is simply adjusting movie theater screen settings in the office.
* The above image is for illustration purposes only. Actual GUI may differ.
Dolby-Compatible LED Screen
LG Miraclass screen is compatible with Dolby.
* Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
All Spec
PIXEL
-
Pitch
2.5mm
-
LED Type
SMD
-
Life time (Typical)
100,000 Hours
CABINET
-
Modules (w*h, ea)
6 (2*3)
-
Resolution (w*h, px)
256*180
-
Material
Aluminum
-
Dimension (w*h*d, mm)
Main : 640*450*59(163 w/back cover)
Secondary : 640*450*59(101 w/handle)
-
Weight (kg)
Main Cabinet : 13.8
Secondary : 7.5
-
Power Consumption - typical (watts, 48nit)
130 (Main) / 40 (Secondary)
-
Power Consumption - (watts, 300nit)
200 (Main) / 80 (Secondary)
-
Service access
Rear only
SET(4K)
-
Pixels (w*h, Native)
4096*2160
-
Resolution (w*h, active area)
4096*2160
-
Pixel Density (px/SQM)
160,000
-
Cabinets (w*h, ea)
192 (16*12)
-
Dimension (w*h, mm)
10,240*5,400 (55sqm)
-
Weight (kg)
1,847
-
Power Supply
AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption - typical (watts, 48nit)
7,770
-
Power Consumption - (watts, 300nit)
15,480
-
Operation Temperature
0℃ to 40℃
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
-
Storage Temperature
-20℃ to 60℃ (-4℉ to 140℉)
-
Storage Humidity
5% to 85%
GENERAL
-
Frame(Video) Rate (hz)
24, 25, 30, 48, 50, 60, 144@3D
-
Refresh Rate (@24hz)
3072@24Hz, 3840@60Hz
-
Brightness (nit, w/calibration)
48(DCI)/ 100 / 130 / 260 / 300
-
Contrast Ratio
≥4000:1
-
Color Space (Gamut)
DCI P3
-
Viewing Angle (H , V)
160, 160
-
Bit rate (Grey scale depth)
15bit@24/48/50Hz
-
Bit rate (Color Processing / color)
24 (72 / total)
-
Chromaticity Uniformity
White Uniformity:
within ±0.015 x, ±0.015 y
-
Color Temperature (white)
(x, y) = (0.314, 0.351) / DCI-P3 theater
-
Certification
DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH
-
Cinema server compatibility
Dolby IMS3-L
-
Interface
RJ45, 2*HDMI, RS232C
-
