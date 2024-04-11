We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG MAGNIT
Winner of Design Awards
True Innovation behind
New Depths
Black Immersion,
Enlivened Details
Black Immersion,
* Based on LG's conventional LED Signage
Stronger Light and Shadow
Stronger Light and Shadow
Accurate Colors as Intended
Accurate Colors as Intended
* The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.
Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR
Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR
* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
Wide Color Viewing Angle
Wide Color Viewing Angle
Care Less with Sturdy Design
Care Less with Sturdy Design
* Based on in-house testing in accordance with the certification criteria, or under actual operating conditions.
Sleek Look with Smooth Surface
Sleek Look with Smooth Surface
Optimum Cable-less Design for Simple Installation
The Cable-less Signal Transmission technology has been adopted. No signal and power cable connection is required between the cabinets and you don't need cables except for connecting the screen to its system controller and power.
Why “Optimum Cable-less” LED
Efficient Power Consumption by Colors
Efficient Power Consumption by Colors
Power Saving Standby Mode
Power Saving Standby Mode
* Available for over 1,280 × 720 resolution screen.
* Network-based control
Dedicated Accessories for Tidiness
Dedicated Accessories for Tidiness
Total Content Management
Total Content Management
Real-time ConnectedCare Service
Real-time ConnectedCare Service
* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
Explore more showroom at Digital Connect
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Micro
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.78
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
192 x 216
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
150 x 168.8
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.16
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
4 x 2
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
768 x 432
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
600 × 337.5 × 44.9
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.203
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)
7.6
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
37.5
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
1,638,400
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
-
Cabinet Material
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Service access
Front and Rear
* Module can be accessed only from the front.
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
500 / Peak 1,000
-
Color Temperature
7,300 K / 3,200~9,300 K (Adjustable by LED Assistant on PC)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)
150° × 150°
-
Brightness Uniformity
≥95%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.02Cx, Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000 : 1 @ 10lux
-
Processing Depth (bit)
20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Driver-IC Type
Common Cathode
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
110
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
65
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
543
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
375
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
222
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)
1,853
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CSAB-0072
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature
0°C to +40°C
-
Operating Humidity
10-80% RH
-
IP Rating (Front / Rear)
IP50 / IP20
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B, BS476 Part7 Class2Y (TBD)
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
OPTIONAL ACCESSORY
-
Optional Accessory
Wall Mount Kit, Frame Kit
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.