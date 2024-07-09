About Cookies on This Site

LG Miraclass, 4K Screen

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LDAA012

Front view
LSBF has a brightness of 600 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Discover New Depths withTrue Black Immersion

With its series of individual, self-emissive LEDs, the LED screen of LG Miraclass results in distinctive
and eye-catching contrast, taking the viewing experience to a whole new level.

 

Feast Your Eyeson a Festival of Color

With 24-bit color processing, capable of displaying 68.7 billion color variants,
the LG Miraclass reproduces DCI-P3 colors just as the content creators intended.

Brightness Brings Detail to Life

The LG Miraclass is made up of self-emissive LEDs working independently.
The result is bright and brilliant picture quality, with no corner dimming or image distortion.

Brightness to Illuminateand Inspire

Adjust the brightness to your preferred setting, with five stages ranging from 48 to 300 nits.
Personalize your viewing experience and make your media the highlight.

 

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Take Picture Qualityto Another Dimension

With consistent brightness and clarity from corner to corner of the screen, audiences can fully
immerse themselves in the 3D viewing experience, wherever they sit.

*3D active glasses (Volfoni, XpanD) are required.

Easy Operation withIntuitive Software

Dedicated management software is on hand to help operators run the new LED screens smoothly
and with confidence. Various functions can now be accessed at the touch of a button.

 

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Dolby-Compatible LED Screen

The new LG Miraclass can be quickly and seamlessly integrated into theaters, thanks to its compatibility with Dolby. Dolby IMS supports stable and professional content operation, while the combination of Dolby Atmos sound and LG picture quality makes movies truly memorable.

 

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

Explore more showroom at LG Digital Connect

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LDAA012

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.25mm

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    6 (2 x 3)

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    512 x 360

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    Main : 640 x 450 x 59 (163 w/back cover)
    Secondary : 640 x 450 x 59 (101, w/handle)

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    'Main Cabinet : 13.8
    Secondary : 7.5

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    640,000

  • Cabinet material

    Aluminum

  • Service access

    Rear only

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    4,096 x 2,160

  • Weight of the screen (kg)

    366.3

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 48nit)

    180 (Main) / 80 (Secondary)

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 300nit)

    300 (Main) / 200 (Secondary)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥4,000:1

  • Bit rate (Color Processing / color)

    24 (72 / total)

  • Video Frame Rate (Hz)

    24, 25, 30, 48, 50, 60, 144@3D

  • Refresh Rate (@24Hz)

    3,072@24Hz, 3,840@60Hz

  • Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    48(DCI) / 55 / 65 / 75 / 100 / 130 / 260 / 300

  • Color Space (Gamut)

    DCI P3 Theater

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    15bit@24/48/50Hz

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    160, 160

  • Life Time (Brightness 50%)

    100,000 Hours

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Supply (V)

    AC100-240 V

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    50/60 Hz

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to 40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10% to 80%

STANDARD

  • Certification

    DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH

  • Cinema server compatibility

    Dolby IMS3-L

  • Interface

    RJ45, HDMI x 2, RS232C

4K SCREEN SPECIFICATIONS

  • No. of Cabinets per Screen (Resolution, WxH)

    48 (8 x 6)

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    5,120 x 2,700 (14sqm)

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, 48nit)

    3,940

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, 300nit)

    9700

Leaflet

extension : pdf
LDAA012_Datasheet_LG Miraclass_240328.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.