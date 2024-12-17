We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Flexible Mesh LED Display
A mesh LED is installed to fit the building’s curved exterior wall shape. The colorful advertisement reflected by the LED appears to harmonize with the city’s night view.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Flexibility for Various Screen Shapes
With its ability to be curved, folded, or rolled, GMBD can be easily formed into a variety of shapes for artistic, ornamental, or creative work. Its features can be widely applied to building facades, outdoor commercial, large events, or other areas to provide daytime or night views.
An LED is installed to fit the shape of the building’s outer wall which has rounded corner.
Lightweight Mesh LED
Its small, lightweight design reduces weight strain even for large screens, reducing time and cost for installation.
One side of the lightweight mesh GMBD is rolled.
Easy Maintenance
Its LED Data Line Bypass function keeps LED PKGs working even when a middle LED PKG is broken (or dead). A single dead pixel can be fixed or replaced separately, which allows the LED to be operated with reduced costs and time for maintenance.
Conventional LED cuts off the signal when one pixel fails and the rest of the pixels in the line become black. However, for GMBD, the rest of the pixels are visible showing no problems even if one pixel dies.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
GMBD035-GN4
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
280x2,800
-
Cabinet material
Plastic body and silicon cable
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
8x80
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.784
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
18x2,800
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
1x80
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
8x1
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
816
-
Pixel Configuration
4 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
35.00
-
Service access
Front and Rear
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
6.2
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.52
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
8.0
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Brightness Uniformity(%)
90%
-
Color Temperature (K)
18,000-25,000
-
Contrast Ratio
20,000:1
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
7,500
-
Processing Depth (bit)
12 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
120
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
120
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
727
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
2,184
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,784
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
213
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
640
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
816
-
Power Supply (V)
15
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
20,000
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
IP rating Front
IP66
-
IP rating Rear
IP66
-
Operating Humidity
10~90%RH
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-40℃ to +60℃
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CVBA
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
-
90 degree corner cut
Yes
