Flexible Outdoor LED

Flexible Outdoor LED

GMBD035-GN4
  • Front view
  • Front view
  • Side view
  • Side view
Front view
Front view
Side view
Side view

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 35 mm
  • Brightness: 7,500 nit
  • IP Rating: IP66
  • Flexibility for Various Screen Shapes
  • Lightweight Mesh LED
  • Easy Maintenance
Flexible Mesh LED Display

A mesh LED is installed to fit the building’s curved exterior wall shape. The colorful advertisement reflected by the LED appears to harmonize with the city’s night view.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Flexibility for Various Screen Shapes

With its ability to be curved, folded, or rolled, GMBD can be easily formed into a variety of shapes for artistic, ornamental, or creative work. Its features can be widely applied to building facades, outdoor commercial, large events, or other areas to provide daytime or night views.

An LED is installed to fit the shape of the building’s outer wall which has rounded corner.

Lightweight Mesh LED

Its small, lightweight design reduces weight strain even for large screens, reducing time and cost for installation.

One side of the lightweight mesh GMBD is rolled.

Easy Maintenance

Its LED Data Line Bypass function keeps LED PKGs working even when a middle LED PKG is broken (or dead). A single dead pixel can be fixed or replaced separately, which allows the LED to be operated with reduced costs and time for maintenance.

Conventional LED cuts off the signal when one pixel fails and the rest of the pixels in the line become black. However, for GMBD, the rest of the pixels are visible showing no problems even if one pixel dies.

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    GMBD035-GN4

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    280x2,800

  • Cabinet material

    Plastic body and silicon cable

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    8x80

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.784

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    18x2,800

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    1x80

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    8x1

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    816

  • Pixel Configuration

    4 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    35.00

  • Service access

    Front and Rear

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    6.2

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.52

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    8.0

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness Uniformity(%)

    90%

  • Color Temperature (K)

    18,000-25,000

  • Contrast Ratio

    20,000:1

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    7,500

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    12 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    120

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    120

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    727

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    2,184

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,784

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    213

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    640

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    816

  • Power Supply (V)

    15

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    20,000

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • IP rating Front

    IP66

  • IP rating Rear

    IP66

  • Operating Humidity

    10~90%RH

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -40℃ to +60℃

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVBA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    Yes

Leaflet

extension : pdf
GMBD Series Leaflet India_250409.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
Information Display Range Catalogue_250221.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.