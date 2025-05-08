Outdoor LED

About Cookies on This Site

GSPC029
  • LG GSPC029 outdoor front view
  • Front view
  • -45 degree side view
  • -90 degree side view
  • +90 degree side view
  • Image taken from the top right
  • Image taken from the top right 2
  • Image taken from the top right 3
  • Top view
  • Bottom view
Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 2.98 mm
  • Brightness : 5,500 nit
  • Service Access : Front and Rear
  • IP Rating : IP66 (Front / Rear)
More

Outdoor Signage for
Short-Range Impact

The LED screen is positioned at eye level near the bottom of the building, spanning two sides. Despite being installed across a corner, it displays content vividly without interruptions.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Eye-level Pitch for Outdoor

Unlike traditional large-scale screens that are typically installed at a height for visibility, the GSPC series features a low pixel pitch of 2.98 mm, allowing for installation at eye level and enabling clear image display even on smaller screens.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency

Compared to LG’s traditional model, power consumption has decreased by more than 27%*, based on the same brightness. This means that operating costs can be significantly reduced.

* Power consumption improvement is compared to the LG GSCF026-GP model.
* Test Information Details (1) Testing Institution: LGE Internal, (2) Testing Criteria: Power consumption measured while operating at 5,500 nits brightness (full white, after calibration), (3) Model Names: GSPC029-GA, GSCF026-GP, (4) Test Results: Each below 520 W/sqm, below 720 W/sqm
* Actual results may vary depending on the use environment.

Flexible Installation

The GSPC series offers three sizes of cabinets, allowing for a screen size configuration that perfectly meets customer demands. Both side-cut cabinets can also be used as described. The GSPC series integrates seamlessly into the installation place and clear content to customers.

The use of three cabinet sizes and an L-shaped installation enables the LED screen to be seamlessly mounted on the building's cornered wall.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVGA system controller, the GSPC series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSPC series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables the GSPC series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    GSPC029

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    500 x 1000 x 68

  • Cabinet material

    Aluminum

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    168 x 336

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.5

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250 x 250

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    84 x 84

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 x 4

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    112,896

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.98

  • Service access

    Front and Rear

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    16

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    32

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness Uniformity(%)

    97

  • Color Temperature

    3200-9300 k

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3200-9300

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    10,000:1

  • Max. Brightness (After Calibration)

    5500 nit

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    5,500

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    297

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    887

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,774

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    87

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    260

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    520

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • IP rating Front

    IP66

  • IP rating Rear

    IP66

  • Operating Humidity

    10~90%RH

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -30℃ to +50℃

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, CB, ETL, FCC, BIS

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    Optional

Leaflet

extension : pdf
GSPC_Leaflet_India_250523.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
Information Display Range Catalogue_250221.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.