55EF5G-L

Artistic Space beyond Display

Artistic Space beyond Display

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Blending in with the space while captivating everyone’s mind. LG OLED signage offers flexible design. Beyond its informative features, LG OLED signage delivers unsurpassed advertising effectiveness, redesigning space as a prestige enhancing landmark with perfect colors and innovative forms.

UNRIVALED PICTURE QUALITY

Equipped with over 8 million self-lighting pixels operating individually, LG OLED Signage reproduces absolute blacks with no light bleed and offers infinite contrast.

UNRIVALED PICTURE QUALITY

LG OLED Signage provides richness in all colors, bringing colors to life with great accuracy and vividness.

SPACE-FITTING DESIGN

LG OLED technology doesn’t require a backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer so it offers a flexible design with unbelievably lightweight and slim features.

SPACE-FITTING DESIGN

The screen size can be as large as users want by tiling up displays horizontally and vertically. This provides viewers with an incredibly immersive viewing experience.
DESIGN FLEXIBILITY

The 55EF5G series supports various concave and convex curvature in both portrait and landscape orientations. You can differentiate your space in a variety of ways with beautifully curved displays to keep passengers captivated and immersed.

DESIGN FLEXIBILITY

The 55EF5G series enables a completely new approach for innovative and flexible designs. Its optional "Curvature Calibrator(CC)*" supports the coordination of displays with various convex and concave curvature, depending on the requirements. This makes it possible to rapidly respond to changes on-site, making it easier to successfully build an eyecatching landmark.

*A Curvature Calibrator needs to be purchased separately. Please contact your regional LG sales representatives for details.

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE

The LAN daisy chain allows users to control and monitor displays, transmit data and even update firmware all at once, reducing management burden.

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE

Through its built-in high performance SoC, each display plays its video tile for synchronized content playback.
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    139.7cm (55)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    150/400 nit (APL 100% / 25%)

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth

    10 bit (R), 1.07 Billion Colors

  • Response Time

    1 ms (G to G) , 8 ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Hard Coating (2 H)
    Reflectance Typ. 1.2%

  • Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

    18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (HDCP 1.4), DP (HDCP 1.3), USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In / Out (w/ IR Out), RJ45 (LAN) In / Out, IR In (External IR Receiver)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width (T / R / L / B)

    0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 / 0.6 mm (Off Bezel)
    5.0 / 7.6 / 7.6 / 10.6 mm (On Bezel)

  • Weight (Head)

    5.8 kg
    (Signage Box) 3.5 kg

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1,224.9 × 696.2 × 38.0 mm (Head, w/ Pemnut)
    1,224.9 × 696.2 × 12.4 mm (Head, w/o Pemnut)
    (Signage Box) 413 × 353 × 57.3 mm

FEATURE

  • Key Feature

    Internal Memory (16 GB), Temperature Sensor, FAN, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected® (Network based control), Power (PM Mode, Wake on LAN), HDMI-CEC (Compatibility may differ by equipment.), SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ./Max.

    309 W / 318 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1,054 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,085 BTU/Hr (Max.)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.