We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Curvable OLED Signage
Artistic Space beyond Display
Artistic Space beyond Display
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Artistic Space beyond Display
Variety of Curvature for Landmarks
Variety of Curvature for Landmarks
On-site Customization
On-site Customization
*A Curvature Calibrator needs to be purchased separately. Please contact your regional LG sales representatives for details.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
139.7cm (55)
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
150/400 nit (APL 100% / 25%)
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000 : 1
-
Color Gamut
BT709 120%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10 bit (R), 1.07 Billion Colors
-
Response Time
1 ms (G to G), 8 ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Hard Coating (2 H)
Reflectance Typ. 1.2%
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (HDCP 1.4), DP (HDCP 1.3), USB2.0 Type A(2)
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In / Out (w/ IR Out), RJ45 (LAN) In / Out, IR In (External IR Receiver)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width (T / R / L / B)
0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 / 0.6 mm (Off Bezel)
5.0 / 13.2 / 7.8 / 5.0 mm (On Bezel)
-
Weight (Head)
7.0 kg
(Signage Box) 3.5 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
701.4 × 1,219.7 × 38.0 mm (Head, w/ Pemnut)
701.4 × 1,219.7 × 12.4 mm (Head, w/o Pemnut)
(Signage Box) 413 × 353 × 57.3 mm
FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory (16 GB), Temperature Sensor, FAN, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected® (Network based control), Power (PM Mode, Wake on LAN), HDMI-CEC (Compatibility may differ by equipment.), SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max.
309 W / 318 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1,054 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,085 BTU/Hr (Max.)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.