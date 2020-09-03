About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Bring the Green into Your Home

HVACBlog03/09/2020

Share this content.

A home filled with fresh air

Now more than ever, creating healthy environments in homes and work spaces is vital to our health and vitality. As we've discussed on our blog many times, poor indoor air quality is attributed to a plethora of issues including allergies and skin conditions. The most effective methods for providing quality indoor air are proper ventilation and, in cases where outdoor air quality is poor, thorough air purification. However, indoor plants have been shown to absorb harmful elements from the air and create healthier and more productive environments. In a time when we're spending more time indoors, embellishing your home or office with greenery may be just the thing to benefit you physical and mental health. Let's discover a few indoor plants that help clean the air and are easy to care for.

Peace Lilies

This flower is not only known to absorb acetone and purify the air, it also is a beautiful addition to any interior. The low maintenance peace lily helps promote restless sleep and prevents the formation of mildew and mold.

Peace Lilies
English Ivy

English Ivy

English ivy is a vine that absorbs benzene from the air and requires little care. The vine also helps eliminate dangerous mold allergens. However, you should be careful when growing this plant as it is poisonous if ingested and can has an aggressive nature of growing when planted outside.

Gerbera Daisies

These flowers are known to absorb benzene and trichloroethylene. They add beautiful colors to interiors and are particularly beneficial as they emit oxygen at night and are best kept in bedrooms for fresh air.

Gerbera Daisies
Chrysanthemums

Chrysanthemums

These beautifully colored flowers are effective at filtering toxins such as ammonia and benzene from the air. They require lots of sunlight so are best kept near windows. They can be a bit more difficult to grow at home and will require more hands on attention.

Rubber Plant

Rubber plants originate in India and provide a lush green color. Their large leaves are able to absorb an array of toxins and eliminate mold allergens. They are a hardy plant that like sunlight but need little care.

Rubber Plant
Spider Plant

Spider Plant

This resilient plant filters carbon monoxide and Xylene, a chemical component in printing and rubber products. They are nontoxic and provide a refreshing light green hue. You can also easily repot them to expand your indoor garden.

Snake Plant

The snake plant has the unique ability to produce oxygen at night while removing toxins from the air and is ideal for keeping in bedrooms. They also have a unique green pattern on their leaves and enjoy plenty of sunlight.

Snake Plant
Chinnese Evergreen

Chinese Evergreen

The Chinese evergreen is one of the most common plants kept in homes and provides high oxygen emission. These plants also are very easy to care for and have a pretty red and green pattern on their leaves.

Areca Palm / Bamboo Palm

Areca palms are unique in that they were engineer specifically to filter carbon dioxide. These large plants require lots of indirect sunlight and need to be watered often. They may need a bit more care but the benefits are worth it.

Areca Palm / Bamboo Palm

Cultivate healthier living and working spaces and enjoy the benefits with indoor plants that also provide brighter natural environments. With a little effort, you can be reaping the benefits and discovering a new way to spend your time indoors. While indoor plants help filter toxins and help provide better quality air, proper air ventilation and purification are vital to truly healthy air quality. Solutions such as the LG Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) provide comprehensive air ventilation and purification that can be customized to the specific requirements of any space or facility. As we are spending more time indoors and healthy indoor air and healthy environments are as important as ever. Let's do our best to make our indoor environments as healthy and safe as we possible.

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products.

Back to list
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Contact us

Phone

Information display: 1800-180-9898 Monday to Sunday
SAC Solutions: 1800-180-3575 Monday to Saturday
(Excluding national holidays, 9am to 6pm IST)

Mail

ID : (Sales) b2b.solutions@lge.com (Service) b2bsupport.india@lgepartner.com / SAC : (Sales) sac.marketing@lge.com (Service) sac.marketing@lge.com

Address

LG Electronics India Ltd. A-24/6,
Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road,
New Delhi - 110044