About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27 (68.58cm) UHD 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

27 (68.58cm) UHD 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

27HJ712C-W

27 (68.58cm) UHD 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

8MP IPS Display

8MP IPS Display

The 68.58cm (27) 8MP display with IPS technology offers an outstanding picture quality along with perfect wide viewing angles. With its 178° wide viewing angles, images can be viewed simultaneously by several people with the highest quality and minimal color shift.

*8MP(Mega Pixel): 4K, 3840x2160.
*Calibrator is not included.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

350 nits with sRGB over 99%

350 nits with sRGB over 99%

A wide range of colors represented by sRGB over 99% of the color space guarantee vivid color expression without any color shift for more precise clinical review.

*Bracket and PC sold separately.
*Monitor from the video clip may differ from the actual model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

DICOM Part 14

DICOM Part 14

To ensure the most accurate and consistent shading possible for medical images, LG measures and sets every grayscale tone on the production line to produce a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.
*Wall mount sold separately.
*Monitor from the video clip may differ from the actual model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Dynamic Sync Mode

Dynamic Sync Mode & Quick Response Time

The LG clinical review monitor supports low input lag and quick response time, it allows the monitor to receive signal of a lot of heavy information quickly and display a clear image with no distortion for precise decoding of information for efficient clinical review.

*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.
*Wall mount sold separately.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Brightness Stabilization

Brightness Stabilization

A sensor measured the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging for a consistently stable display during the usage time.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe protects eyes from fatigue by virtually eliminating flickering. The steady image helps doctors protect their vision and allows them to continue working as long as they want.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for clinical use. LG's Reader Mode technology reduces blue light, protecting doctors' eyes from fatigue.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Category

    Clinical Review Monitor

  • Type

    IPS

  • Size

    68.58cm (27) (16:9)

  • Native Display Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

  • Display Colors

    10bit/sRGB 99%

  • Viewing Angles

    178/178

  • Brightness

    350cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (typical)

    1000:01:00

  • Response Time (Typical)

    14ms (Typ.)

VIDEO SIGNALS

  • Input Terminals

    HDMI(2.0) x 2, DP(1.2) x 1

  • Output Terminals

    Headphone Out

  • Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)

    30~135kHz / 56~61Hz

  • Sync Formats

    Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)

USB

  • Function

    1upstream, 2downstreams

  • Standard

    USB 3.0

POWER

  • Power Requirements

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Maximum Power Consumption

    65W

  • Power Save Mode

    0.5W

  • Power Management

    0.3W

SENSOR

  • Yes

    Brightness Stabilization

CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS

  • Yes

    IEC(IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC(FCC part 15 Class A), CB, UL(UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD(Class 1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Yes

    Power cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable, USB Cable, Adapter, CD/Book Manual

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Weight(Without Stand)

    4.7kg

  • Weight(With Stand)

    6.2kg

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.