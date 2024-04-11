We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) 4K Surgical Monitor with Mini-LED
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.
High Image Quality with
Mini-LED
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.
*Comparison of the previous LG 27HJ710S model (triangle outlined in black) that supports sRGB 115% (Area), 98% (Coverage). The 27HQ710S (triangle outlined in yellow) supports the color gamut of sRGB 139 (Area) and DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976).
**All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
***Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.
Durable Design
Dustproof & Water Resistance
Failover Input Switch
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.
User Convenience
Up to 4PBP & PIP
Mirror & Rotation Mode
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
27(68.58cm) (16:9)
-
Resolution
4K (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Technology
Mini LED
-
Surface Treatment
Protection Glass (1.3t, Anti-reflection, Anti-fingerprint)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 110.9% (CIE1976, Area), DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976, Coverage),sRGB 139% (Area), sRGB 100% (Coverage)
-
Viewing Angles (CR≥10)
178° (Right / Left),178° (Up / Down)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
800 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:01:00
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG (Gray-to-Gray))
FEATURE
-
DICOM Compliant
Yes
-
HW Calibration
Yes
-
HDR
HDR 10, HDR Effect
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
VIDEO
-
Input Terminals
HDMI 2.0 x1, DisplayPort x1, DVI x1, 3G-SDI x1
SIGNALS
-
Output Terminals
DisplayPort x1, DVI x1, 3G-SDI x1
CONNECTIVITY
-
USB
1 Upstream (ver. 3.0), 1 Downstream (ver. 3.0)
POWER
-
Input
AC: 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
Monitor DC in 19V~24V
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
120W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
RESISTANCE RATING
-
Resistance Rating
IP45 (Front), IP32 (Excluding Front), IK06
USER CONVENIENCE
-
User Convenience
Picture-By-Picture: Yes (2PBP / 3PBP / 4PBP) / Picture-In-Picture: Yes
Rotation & Mirror Mode, Failover Input Switch, 2 Hot Keys, Flicker Safe
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Weight
8.0kg (18lb)
-
