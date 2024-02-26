About Cookies on This Site

LG BECON cloud

LG BECON cloud เป็นระบบดูแลตรวจสอบอุปกรณ์ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับอากาศ ตรวจสอบการทำงานได้ทั้งเครื่องปรับอากาศ และ ระบบ HVAC อื่น ๆ ของ LG แบบเรียลไทม์ เพื่อรักษาระดับการทำงานที่เหมาะสมและตรวจสอบปัญหาที่อาจเกิดขึ้นในอนาคต

สอบถามเพื่อสั่งซื้อ
LG BECON cloud, top with Wi-Fi icon, extends from the center to the VRF system, monitoring service, and two smart devices with red dotted lines.

Remote Monitoring for Smart Management

ไอคอนทรงกลม 4 รูป มีคำว่า GHP, Chiller, THERMA V, และ VRF ล้อมรอบอุปกรณ์สมาร์ทที่กำลังแสดงภาพจาก LG BECON cloud

ตรวจสอบการทำงานแบบระยะไกลตลอดวัน

LG BECON cloud เป็นแพลตฟอร์มตรวจสอบการทำงานตลอดวัน และรองรับการใช้งานร่วมกับอุปกรณ์ LG หลากหลายประเภท

กราฟแสดงผลแบบชั่วโมงบนแกน X และอุณหภูมิบนแกน Y โดยกราฟแสดงอาการผิดปกติเมื่ออุณหภูมิไต่ถึง 60 องศา พร้อมกับไอคอน Warning สีแดง บริเวณมุมขวาบน

การตรวจจับข้อผิดพลาด

LG BECON cloud จะตรวจจับการทำงานที่ผิดปกติของผลิตภัณฑ์ในทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านการวิเคราะห์แบบ Real-time

LG MULTI V i และ เครื่อง ปั๊มความร้อนแบบโมโนบล็อกของ LG วางเรียงข้างกัน โดยมีโล่ไอคอน Repair สีแดงอยู่บริเวณมุมขวาบน

บริการพร้อมช่วยเหลือในทันที

เมื่อ LG BECON cloud ตรวจพบข้อผิดพลาด ทีมวิศวกรจะทำออกปฏิบัติการซ่อมแซมโดยวิเคราะห์จากฐานข้อมูลขนาดใหญ่

Cloud Connectivity on LG HVAC

LG HVAC products are connected to the LG BECON cloud for real-time monitoring.

Connected by gray lines, LG BECON cloud Connect API and 3rd Party Service exchange data via commercial and residential devices, merging into end-users.

จุดเด่นของ LG BECON cloud

ไม่มีข้อจำกัด

อุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ จะได้รับการตรวจสอบตลอดเวลา จากทุกสถานที่ ให้ผู้ใช้งานได้รับความสะดวกสบายมากที่สุด 

มีประสิทธิภาพ

ช่วยประหยัดเวลาและค่าใช้จ่ายเพราะระบบจะตรวจหาข้อผิดพลาดที่อาจเกิดขึ้นและเรียกใช้บริการของทีมวิศวกร

เรียลไทม์

อุปกรณ์ต่างๆ จะเชื่อมโยงเข้ากับระบบ และได้รับการวิเคราะห์ตรวจหาข้อผิดพลาดในการทงาน

ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ระบบ VRF ทรงสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้าของ LG

ระบบ VRF

เครื่องทำความเย็นของ LG ทรงกระบอกสีเทาพร้อมแผงควบคุม

เครื่องทำความเย็น (Chiller)

* การเชื่อมต่ออาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาข้อมูลอื่นๆ ของ LG BECON cloud

