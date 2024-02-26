We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BECON cloud
LG BECON cloud เป็นระบบดูแลตรวจสอบอุปกรณ์ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับอากาศ ตรวจสอบการทำงานได้ทั้งเครื่องปรับอากาศ และ ระบบ HVAC อื่น ๆ ของ LG แบบเรียลไทม์ เพื่อรักษาระดับการทำงานที่เหมาะสมและตรวจสอบปัญหาที่อาจเกิดขึ้นในอนาคต
Remote Monitoring for Smart Management
Cloud Connectivity on LG HVAC
LG HVAC products are connected to the LG BECON cloud for real-time monitoring.
จุดเด่นของ LG BECON cloud
ไม่มีข้อจำกัด
อุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ จะได้รับการตรวจสอบตลอดเวลา จากทุกสถานที่ ให้ผู้ใช้งานได้รับความสะดวกสบายมากที่สุด
มีประสิทธิภาพ
ช่วยประหยัดเวลาและค่าใช้จ่ายเพราะระบบจะตรวจหาข้อผิดพลาดที่อาจเกิดขึ้นและเรียกใช้บริการของทีมวิศวกร
ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
* การเชื่อมต่ออาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาข้อมูลอื่นๆ ของ LG BECON cloud
โปรดคลิก สอบถามการสั่งซื้อ เพื่อดูข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์เพิ่มเติม จากนั้นทางเราจะติดต่อกลับไป