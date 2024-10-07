We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ความยาวท่อที่เพียงพอ
การเพิ่มความยาวท่อช่วยให้ออกแบบและติดตั้งได้อย่างยืดหยุ่น ระบบทำความเย็นสามารถนำไปใช้ได้อย่างยืดหยุ่นมากขึ้นในร้านค้า สำนักงาน ช่วยลดเวลาทำงานและมีการออกแบบที่มีประสิทธิภาพ
การควบคุมด้วยระบบเซ็นเซอร์แบบคู่
การควบคุมระบบเซ็นเซอร์แบบคู่จะตรวจหาทั้งความชื้นและอุณหภูมิ อีกทั้งยังควบคุมอุณหภูมิและปริมาณอากาศตามสภาพแวดล้อมรอบข้างเพื่อการทำงานแสนประหยัดและสะดวกสบาย
*ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อม