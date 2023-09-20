About Cookies on This Site

3.7 cu.ft Standard Capacity Frontload Washer

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

3.7 cu.ft Standard Capacity Frontload Washer

GIANT-C WASHER

3.7 cu.ft Standard Capacity Frontload Washer

Commercial Washer

เริ่มธุรกิจของคุณไปกับ LG ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าเชิงพาณิชย์

Durability

เทคโนโลยีทันสมัย รองรับทุกการใช้งาน

มั่นใจได้ว่าแอลจีจะพัฒนาเครื่องซักผ้าให้ทนทาน
เพื่อความมั่นคงในธุรกิจของคุณ
Inverter Direct Drive™

เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพและ ความทนทานในการใช้งาน

มอเตอร์ Inverter Direct DriveTM ในเครื่องซักผ้าเชิงพาณิชย์
ของแอลจี เป็นมอเตอร์ต่อตรงเข้ากับถังซักซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มความทนทานใน
การใช้งาน ให้คุณสบายใจได้ว่าเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณจะใช้งานได้นาน
โดยไม่ต้องเปลี่ยนอะไหล่
Multi Heat Treatment

ลดการเปลี่ยนอะไหล่และ ค่าใช้จ่ายในการซ่อม

ระบบการทำความร้อนหลายจุด (Multi Heat Treatment)
ช่วยเพิ่มความทนทานในการใช้งาน และป้องกันการสึกหรอ
ให้คุณสบายใจเรื่องค่าใช้จ่ายในการซ่อมแซมหรืออะไหล่

*ระยะเวลาในการใช้งานของสินค้าอาจแตกต่างกันออกไปขึ้นอยู่กับรูปแบบในการใช้งานและปัจจัยอื่นๆ

 

 

 

Premium Powder Coating

ปกป้องเครื่องจากสิ่งสกปรก และสนิม

ด้วยสารเคลือบพิเศษช่วยให้ความทนทานเหมือนกับสีเคลือบรถยนต์
ซึ่งป้องกันการเกิดสนิมและเพิ่มอายุการใช้งาน นอกจากนี้สีเคลือบยัง
ช่วยป้องกันรอยขีดข่วนที่มักเกิดจากการใช้งานทั่วไป

*ประสิทธิภาพอาจแตกต่างกันออกไปขึ้นอยู่กับรูปแบบในการใช้งานและปัจจัยอื่นๆ

 

Performance & Efficiency

ซักทรงพลัง และประหยัดค่าใช้จ่าย

เพิ่มรายได้ให้กับร้านของคุณ พร้อมไปกับการ
เพิ่มความพึงพอใจให้กับลูกค้าที่ใช้บริการ
Qualified Energy Star

ประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มโอกาสทางธุรกิจ

ลดการใช้พลังงานและน้ำ พร้อมกับเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการทำงาน

*ตามมาตรฐานพลังงาน (Department of Energy) ซึ่งใช้ในสินค้าที่ขายในประเทศ North American
Gyro Balancing System

เครื่องทำงานนิ่งและเงียบ

เครื่องทำงานนิ่งและเงียบ ช่วยให้เครื่องซักผ้าไม่ส่งเสียงรบกวนลูกค้า
ที่นั่งรออยู่

*เสียงในการทำงานอาจแตกต่างกันออกไปขึ้นอยู่กับรูปแบบการตั้งค่าและปัจจัยอื่นๆ

Atomizing & Twin Spray

ประหยัดเวลา ให้คุณมีเวลา สำหรับตารางงานอื่นๆ

ด้วยเทคโนโลยีสเปรย์คู่จะฉีดน้ำในขั้นตอนล้างพร้อมหมุนถังซัก ซึ่งจะช่วยประหยัดเวลาในการซัก ทำมีลูกค้าเข้าร้านได้มากขึ้น
และสเปรย์น้ำยังฉีดน้ำไปที่ประตูเครื่องทำให้ไม่ต้องทำความสะอาด
สารตกค้างบริเวณประตูเครื่อง

*ภาพเพื่อการโฆษณา และแสดงตัวอย่างในการทำงานของฟังก์ชันเท่านั้น

10° Tilted Drum

ประสิทธิภาพการซักเหนือระดับ และใช้น้ำน้อยลง

ออกแบบถังซักเอียง 10° ทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าใช้น้ำในการซักน้อยลง
ช่วยให้ประหยัดน้ำโดยที่คงประสิทธิภาพการซักเท่าเดิม
Convenience

ระบบการทำงานเหนือระดับ พร้อมดูแลรักษาง่าย

ดูแลเครื่องได้ง่าย ให้คุณมีเวลาดูแลธุรกิจของคุณมากขึ้น
Tub Cleaning System

ดูแลให้ถังซักสะอาดอยู่เสมอ

ถังซักอาจสกปรกจากการใช้งานในระยะเวลาหนึ่ง ซึ่งอาจส่งผลกระทบต่อประสิทธิภาพในการซัก ระบบทำความสะอาดถังซักจะช่วยดูแลถังซักให้สะอาดถูกสุขลักษณะอยู่เสมอ*

*ความสะอาดของถังซักขึ้นอยู่กับโปรแกรมล้างถังซักและปัจจัยอื่นที่ส่งผลต่อความสะอาด

Auto Dosing System

ระบบจ่ายผงซักฟอกใช้งานง่าย

ระบบจ่ายผงซักฟอกอัตโนมัติจะจ่ายผงซักฟอกและน้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่ม
ในปริมาณที่เหมาะสมในทุกโปรแกรมซัก

*ประสิทธิภาพของระบบจ่ายผงซักฟอกอัตโนมัติอาจแตกต่างกันออกไปตามรุ่นสินค้า

Smarter Convenience

เครื่องซักผ้าที่ชาญฉลาดมากกว่าเดิม

ตรวจสอบการทำงานของเครื่อง และวิเคราะห์ปัญหาเบื้องต้นได้ผ่าน
LG Smart Solution ให้คุณสั่งงานระยะไกลได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา

*การทำงานของฟังก์ชันนี้ต้องใช้ควบคู่กับสัญญาณ WI-FI
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

CYLINDER

Drum Volume - cu.ft (l)

3.7 (104.8)

Diameter - in. (mm)

22.1 (560)

Depth - in. (mm)

16.5 (419.3)

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD) - in

27 x 38.7 x 30.2

Product (WxHxD) - cm

70 x 98.3 x 77

With Door Open - in. (mm)

52.6 (139.6)

Carton (WxHxD) - in

29.5 x 41.9 x 31.4

Carton (WxHxD) - mm

750 x 1,065x 797

Weight (Product/Carton) - lb (kg)

191.8 (87) / 209 (94.8)

SPEED

Wash - RPM

40~50

Extract (High Speed) - Max RPM

1,200

G-force - G

449

RATING

Electric Ratings - V/Hz/A

120/60/7
220~240/50/7
220/60/7

*CONSUMPTION INDEX¹⁾

Water - gal (l)

13.8 (52.2)

Electricity - kWh/cycle

0.076

NOISE & CYCLE TIME

Noise Level (Sound Power) - dB

Lower than 57

Program Duration in Minutes (Default) - min

Giant-C Max : 36

SYSTEM & CONTROL

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

O

Heating Element - W

120V 1,000 (Only for Tub Clean)
220V 2,000 (Only for Tub Clean, Hygiene Cycle)

Drain System

Pump Drain

Auto Dosing Interface

O

Gyro Sensor

O

Damper

4 Friction Dampers

PROGRAMS

Program List

Hot (Hygiene *Only for 220V region)
Warm
Cold
Delicates
Add Super Wash (Card & Coin)/ 20 Custom PGM (OPL)

EXTERNAL FINISH

Drum

Stainless Steel

CIRCUIT PROTECTION

PCB Fuse - Main Control Board - amps

12 (220~240V)

PCB Fuse- Filter Assembly - amps

15

Main PCB MICOM

T470

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.