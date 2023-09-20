We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 cu.ft Large Capacity Frontload Washer
5.2 cu.ft Large Capacity Frontload Washer
ปกป้องเครื่องจากสิ่งสกปรก และสนิม
ซึ่งป้องกันการเกิดสนิมและเพิ่มอายุการใช้งาน นอกจากนี้สีเคลือบยัง
ช่วยป้องกันรอยขีดข่วนที่มักเกิดจากการใช้งานทั่วไป
ประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มโอกาสทางธุรกิจ
เครื่องทำงานนิ่งและเงียบ
ที่นั่งรออยู่
*เสียงในการทำงานอาจแตกต่างกันออกไปขึ้นอยู่กับรูปแบบการตั้งค่าและปัจจัยอื่นๆ
ประหยัดเวลา ให้คุณมีเวลา สำหรับตารางงานอื่นๆ
และสเปรย์น้ำยังฉีดน้ำไปที่ประตูเครื่องทำให้ไม่ต้องทำความสะอาด
สารตกค้างบริเวณประตูเครื่อง
เครื่องซักผ้าที่ชาญฉลาดมากกว่าเดิม
LG Smart Solution ให้คุณสั่งงานระยะไกลได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Drum Volume - cu.ft (l)
-
5.2 (147)
-
Diameter - in. (mm)
-
24 (610.8)
-
Depth - in. (mm)
-
20.4 (518.1)
-
Product (WxHxD) - in
-
29 x 40.8 x 32
-
Product (WxHxD) - mm
-
737 x 1,036 x 814
-
With Door Open - in. (mm)
-
53 (1,370)
-
Carton (WxHxD) - in
-
31 x 44.3 x 33.3
-
Carton (WxHxD) - mm
-
788 x 1,125x 846
-
Weight (Product/Carton) - lb (kg)
-
221.8 (100.6) / 248 (112.5)
-
Wash - RPM
-
46
-
Extract (High Speed) - Max RPM
-
980
-
G-force - G
-
327
-
Electric Ratings - V/Hz/A
-
120/60/5
220~240/50/5
220/60/5
-
Water - gal (l)
-
17.7 (67.0)
-
Electricity - kWh/cycle
-
0.084
-
Noise Level (Sound Power) - dB
-
Lower than 62
-
Program Duration in Minutes (Default) - min
-
37
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
O
-
Heating Element - W
-
120V 1,000 (Only for Tub Clean) 220V 2,000 (Only for Tub Clean)
-
Drain System
-
Gravity Drain/Pump Drain* (NA Only)
-
Emergency Stop Button
-
O (OPL Only)
-
Inlet Valve
-
AC
-
Auto Dosing Interface
-
O
-
Gyro Sensor
-
X
-
Damper
-
4 Friction Dampers
-
Program List
-
Hot
Warm
Cold
Delicates
Add Super Wash (Card & Coin)/ 20 Custom PGM
(OPL)
-
Drum
-
Stainless Steel
-
PCB Fuse - Main Control Board - amps
-
12 (220~240V)
-
PCB Fuse- Filter Assembly - amps
-
15
-
Main PCB MICOM
-
T370
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์