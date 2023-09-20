About Cookies on This Site

Smart TV 4K UHD

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

Smart TV 4K UHD

50UQ751C0SF

Smart TV 4K UHD

Tampak depan dengan gambar sisipan

4K UHD Smart TV

4K UHD Smart TV

*รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้านี้มีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

4K UHD, การรับชมที่มีชีวิตชีวาด้วยความละเอียดสูงพิเศษ

ทีวี UHD ของ LG มอบประสบการณ์สูงเกินความคาดหวังของคุณ สัมผัสกับคุณภาพของภาพที่สมจริง พร้อมสีสันสดใส ด้วยความแม่นยำของพิกเซลที่สูงกว่า Full HD ถึง 4 เท่า

4K UHD, การรับชมที่มีชีวิตชีวาด้วยความละเอียดสูงพิเศษ

ThinQ AI, ถ้าคุณคิดว่าคุณรู้สมาร์ท? ลองคิดใหม่อีกครั้ง

LG ThinQ จะช่วยปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การรับชมทีวีของคุณ เลือกโปรแกรมผู้ช่วยที่สั่งงานด้วยเสียงตามที่คุณต้องการ และควบคุมทีวีของคุณโดยใช้เสียงพูด พร้อมหน้าจอหลักรูปโฉมใหม่ ซึ่งมอบความสะดวกในการใช้งานและการควบคุม

ThinQ AI, ถ้าคุณคิดว่าตัวเองฉลาดพอ ลองคิดใหม่อีกครั้ง

* รูปภาพอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง
* ความพร้อมใช้งานของฟีเจอร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามแต่ละประเทศ

เสริมแต่งความงามให้กับด้านในของคุณ

ตกแต่งพื้นที่ด้านในด้วยทีวี UHD จอที่เพรียวบางและขอบจอที่บางเฉียบ ยกระดับความสวยงามให้กับพื้นที่ภายใน

เสริมแต่งความงามให้กับด้านในของคุณ

HGiG, ดื่มด่ำกับเกมอย่างเต็มอารมณ์

HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) รับรู้ถึงประสิทธิภาพและคุณภาพของภาพทีวี จากนั้นปรับแต่งกราฟิก HDR เพื่อมอบประสบการณ์การเล่นเกม HDR ขั้นสูงสุด

HGiG, ดื่มด่ำกับเกมอย่างเต็มอารมณ์

ประสบการณ์การรับชมกีฬาสุดเร้าใจ

ให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนอยู่ในสนามกีฬา Bluetooth Surround Ready ช่วยให้คุณสัมผัสกับเกมการแข่งขันได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์ ราวกับนั่งอยู่ขอบสนาม และด้วย Sports Alert คุณจะทราบตารางการแข่งขันของทีมที่คุณชื่นชอบ

ประสบการณ์การรับชมกีฬาสุดเร้าใจ

นำเอาโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ในบ้านคุณ

สีสันที่มีชีวิตชีวาและรายละเอียดที่แม่นยำด้วย Active HDR สร้างประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ชวนดื่มด่ำมากขึ้น เพลิดเพลินกับภาพยนตร์เรื่องโปรดด้วยคุณภาพระดับเทียบเท่าต้นฉบับ ด้วยรูปแบบ HDR ที่หลากหลาย รวมถึง HDR10 และ HLG

นำเอาโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ในบ้านคุณ

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

AUDIO

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ready

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

มี

Dolby Atmos

-

การซิงค์เสียงของ LG

มี

Simultaneous Audio Output

มี

Sound Mode Share

มี

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

WiSA Ready

-

WOW Orchestra

-

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Backlight Type

Direct

Brightness (Set Typ.)

360 nit

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K UHD

Perfect Black

-

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Wide Color Gamut

-

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

IR Blaster Cable

-

สายไฟ

Yes (Detachable)

Remote

Magic Remote w/ NFC

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2EA)

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

มี

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

-

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

-

HGIG Mode

มี

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

-

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

-

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

มี

AI Genre Selection

-

AI Picture

-

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dimming Technology

-

Dynamic Tone Mapping

มี

FILMMAKER MODE ™

มี

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

-

Motion

-

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Always Ready

-

Amazon Alexa

-

Art Gallery

-

Family Settings

มี

Full Web Browser

มี

Hands-free Voice Control

-

Home Hub

-

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ready

LG Channels

-

Magic Remote Control

Ready

Multi View

-

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Room to Room Share

-

Smartphone Remote App

-

Sports Alert

มี

ThinQ

มี

USB Camera Compatible

มี

Who.Where.What?

-

Works with Apple Airplay2

มี

Works with Apple Home

มี

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

มี

High Contrast

มี

Invert Colors

มี

การเชื่อมต่อ

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

สล็อต CI

1ea

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

2ea

Headphone output

-

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

มี

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

1ea

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

1215 x 775 x 175 mm

Packaging Weight

14.2 kg

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1130 x 663 x 86.3 mm

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1130 x 719 x 235 mm

TV Stand (WxD mm)

1034 x 235 mm

TV Weight without Stand (Kg)

11.3 kg

TV Weight with Stand (Kg)

11.4 kg

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

200 x 200 มม.

ไฟฟ้า

แหล่งจ่ายไฟ (โวลต์, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

การใช้พลังงานขณะสแตนด์บาย

ต่ำกว่า 0.5W

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.