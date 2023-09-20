About Cookies on This Site

WP401

กล่อง webOS

แพลตฟอร์ม Signage อัจฉริยะที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้

กล่อง WP400 webOS ทำงานในเวอร์ชัน webOS 4.0 ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์ม Signage อัจฉริยะของ LG ที่เป็นมิตรต่อผู้ใช้ และให้มาพร้อมกับ Signage ดิจิทัลของ LG ที่มีอยู่ และทำการอัปเกรดโดยไม่คำนึงถึงแพลตฟอร์มเดิม ซึ่งสามารถทำงานได้หลายงานพร้อมกันในครั้งเดียว ทั้งยังให้การแสดงเนื้อหาที่ลื่นไหล และมอบประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้อันยอดเยี่ยม
01_Great-Scalability_1541135682369
การปรับสเกลที่ยอดเยี่ยม

อัปเกรดเป็นแพลตฟอร์ม webOS 4.0 Smart Signage

WP400 สามารถใช้กับ Signage ดิจิทัลของ LG ประเภทใด ๆ ได้โดยไม่คำนึงถึงแพลตฟอร์ม กล่อง webOS มีฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้ด้วยเมนูที่มีความจำเป็นต่อการใช้งานทางธุรกิจ วิธีนี้ ผู้ใช้จะสามารถจัดการและแจกจ่ายเนื้อหาหรือพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันฐานเว็บสำหรับ Signage หลายเครื่องได้อย่างง่ายดายในคราวเดียว
02_UHD-Video-Playback-Supported_1541135729747
เครื่องเล่นมีเดียประสิทธิภาพสูง

รองรับเครื่องเล่นวิดีโอ UHD

WP400 รองรับเครื่องเล่นวิดีโอคุณภาพสูง Ultra HD ซึ่งถ่ายทอดรายละเอียดสีสมจริง โดยให้ความคมชัดมากกว่า FHD ถึงสี่เท่า จำเป็นต้องมีกล่อง webOS เพียงกล่องเดียวสำหรับคุณภาพรูปภาพที่เหนือกว่า
03_Display-Control-Capability_1541135770762
เครื่องเล่นมีเดียประสิทธิภาพสูง

ความสามารถในการควบคุมจอแสดงผล

นอกจากการจัดการเนื้อหา คำสั่งควบคุมจาก WP400 สามารถส่งไปยัง Signage ดิจิทัลของ LG ผ่านการเชื่อมต่อสายเคเบิล RS232C ผู้ใช้สามารถตั้งค่าจอแสดงผลได้อย่างยืดหยุ่น เช่น พลังงาน ความสว่าง หรือระดับเสียงเพื่อให้ได้การทำงานที่ดีที่สุด
04_All-in-One-Home-Menu_1541135819321
แพลตฟอร์มอัจฉริยะที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้

เมนูหลักออลอินวัน

WP400 มีเมนูหลักที่เหมาะสำหรับ Signage ซึ่งแสดงข้อมูลปุ่มที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการทำงานของ Signage อย่างคร่าว ๆ แดชบอร์ดแสดงสถานะของอุปกรณ์ เมนูจัดการเนื้อหา และทางลัดที่นำไปสู่การตั้งค่าอย่างรวดเร็วซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ใช้มีความสะดวกสบายมากยิ่งขึ้น
05_Embedded-Content-Management_1541135867216
แพลตฟอร์มอัจฉริยะที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้

การจัดการเนื้อหาแบบฝังตัว

CMS แบบฝังตัว (ระบบจัดการเนื้อหา) ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้แก้ไขเนื้อหาด้วยการใช้แหล่งข้อมูลภายใน/ภายนอก และตั้งค่าเพลย์ลิสต์เพื่อเล่นกำหนดการที่ต้องการ ผู้ใช้สามารถค้นหาและจัดการเนื้อหาผ่าน GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย ด้วยการใช้อุปกรณ์อินพุตต่าง ๆ นับตั้งแต่รีโมทคอนโทรลไปจนถึงแล็ปท็อป
06_Multi-Video-Tags_1541135905702
การทำงานที่ยืดหยุ่น

แท็กวิดีโอหลายชุด

วิดีโอต่าง ๆ หลายวิดีโอสามารถเล่นพร้อมกันด้วยการใช้คุณสมบัติแท็กวิดีโอหลายชุด* ซึ่งมีความยืดหยุ่นที่มากขึ้นในการจัดการและปรับใช้เนื้อหาเมื่อรายการเนื้อหาต่าง ๆ จำเป็นต้องแสดงพร้อมกันผ่านเว็บแอป

. *แท็กวิดีโอ 2 แท็กสามารถขยายได้ถึง 4 แท็กในไตรมาส 3 ปี 2019

07_Multi-Screen-with-PBP-PIP_1541135951203
การทำงานที่ยืดหยุ่น

หลายจอด้วย PBP/PIP

คุณสมบัติหลายหน้าจอแบบ PBP (Picture-By-Picture) ในจอแสดงผลเดี่ยวที่มีแหล่งอินพุต 4 แหล่ง ขณะที่ PIP (Picture-In-Picture) รองรับการเล่นทั้งหน้าจอหลักและหน้าจอย่อยในเวลาเดียวกันด้วยเค้าโครงต่าง ๆ โดยมีความยืดหยุ่นในการจัดสรรพื้นที่สำหรับแหล่งเนื้อหาแต่ละแหล่ง
08_Compatibility-with-LG-SuperSign-Solutions_1541136005232
การทำงานที่ยืดหยุ่น

ความเข้ากันได้กับโซลูชัน LG SuperSign

LG SuperSign คือโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ที่ครอบคลุมและมีความจำเป็นสำหรับการจัดการแบบผสมผสานของ Signage ดิจิทัลของ LG ด้วย SuperSign การสร้างและการแจกจ่ายเนื้อหาทำได้ง่ายขึ้น และการตรวจสอบและควบคุมที่เป็นศูนย์กลางก็ทำได้ง่ายขึ้นเช่นกัน ซึ่งช่วยให้ธุรกิจของคุณประหยัดเวลาและทำงานในสถานที่ต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น
09_Real-Time-Remote-Care-Service_1541136056539
การทำงานที่ยืดหยุ่น

บริการดูแลระยะไกลแบบเรียลไทม์

การบำรุงรักษาสามารถทำได้ง่ายและเร็วขึ้นด้วยบริการเพิ่มเติม Signage 365 Care* ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชันบริการคลาวด์จากบริการของ LG โดยจะจัดการสถานะของจอแสดงผลในสถานที่ทำงานของลูกค้าผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกล เพื่อวินิจฉัยข้อบกพร่องและให้บริการควบคุมระยะไกล ซึ่งช่วยรับรองการใช้งานอย่างมีเสถียรภาพสำหรับธุรกิจของลูกค้า

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ "Signage 365 Care" อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค ดังนั้นกรุณาติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม

สเปคทั้งหมด

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

HDMI, DP(Daisy chain only)

External Control

RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Player Dimension (W x H x D)

258 × 36.5 × 186 mm

Weight

1.4 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

314 x 124 x 359 mm

Packed Weight

2.26 kg

KEY FEATURE(HARDWARE)

Key Feature (Hardware)

Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Built-in (ac combo), Thermal Sensor, Power Indicator, Local Key Operation

KEY FEATURE(SOFTWARE)

webOS ver.

webOS 4.0

Embedded CMS

USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

Fail over

O

Image Customization

No Signal

Content Sync.

RS-232C, Local Network

Multi-screen

PIP/PBP(4)

Screen Share

O

Video Tag

O (2)

Play via URL

O

OSD Rotation

O

Lock mode

O (Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key, WiFi, Screen Share)

Content Rotation

O

Gapless Playback

O

Tile Mode Setting

O (Max. 15x15)

Setting Data Cloning

O (Network, USB)

Firmware Update by Network

O

SNMP(ver.2)

O

ISM Mode(Image Sticking Minimization)

O

Status Mailing

O

Power Mgmt.

DPM, On/Off Schedule, Holiday Schedule, Power on Status, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay

Control Manager

O

Daylight Saving Time

O

Beacon

O

HDMI-CEC

O *Compatibility may differ by equipment.

SI Server Setting

O

webRTC

O

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ./Max

16 W / 22 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB

EMC

CE Class A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

