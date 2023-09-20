We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
กล่อง webOS
. *แท็กวิดีโอ 2 แท็กสามารถขยายได้ถึง 4 แท็กในไตรมาส 3 ปี 2019
* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ "Signage 365 Care" อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค ดังนั้นกรุณาติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
HDMI, DP(Daisy chain only)
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in
-
Player Dimension (W x H x D)
-
258 × 36.5 × 186 mm
-
Weight
-
1.4 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
314 x 124 x 359 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
2.26 kg
-
Key Feature (Hardware)
-
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Built-in (ac combo), Thermal Sensor, Power Indicator, Local Key Operation
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.0
-
Embedded CMS
-
USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager
-
Fail over
-
O
-
Image Customization
-
No Signal
-
Content Sync.
-
RS-232C, Local Network
-
Multi-screen
-
PIP/PBP(4)
-
Screen Share
-
O
-
Video Tag
-
O (2)
-
Play via URL
-
O
-
OSD Rotation
-
O
-
Lock mode
-
O (Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key, WiFi, Screen Share)
-
Content Rotation
-
O
-
Gapless Playback
-
O
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
O (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
O (Network, USB)
-
Firmware Update by Network
-
O
-
SNMP(ver.2)
-
O
-
ISM Mode(Image Sticking Minimization)
-
O
-
Status Mailing
-
O
-
Power Mgmt.
-
DPM, On/Off Schedule, Holiday Schedule, Power on Status, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay
-
Control Manager
-
O
-
Daylight Saving Time
-
O
-
Beacon
-
O
-
HDMI-CEC
-
O *Compatibility may differ by equipment.
-
SI Server Setting
-
O
-
webRTC
-
O
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ./Max
-
16 W / 22 W
-
Safety
-
CB
-
EMC
-
CE Class A
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์