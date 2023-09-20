About Cookies on This Site

Touch Open Frame

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

Touch Open Frame

32TNF5J-B

Touch Open Frame

มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมภาพเติม

ใหม่ In-Cell Touch Open Frame เพื่อการปรับแต่งที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

ในตัวแทนจำหน่ายรถยนต์ ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังแตะ TNF5J เพื่อเปลี่ยนสีของรถบนจอแสดงผล

*รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้านี้ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

เพรียวบางและเบา

In-Cell Touch Open Frame มีฟังก์ชันระบบสัมผัสที่ติดตั้งอยู่ในจอแสดงผล ช่วยให้สามารถใช้งานได้ในรูปแบบที่เพรียวบางและขอบจอที่แคบ เมื่อเทียบกับผลิตภัณฑ์ระบบสัมผัสทั่วไปที่ต้องใช้ชิ้นส่วนระบบสัมผัสเพิ่มเติม (ฟิล์ม)

จอแสดงผลทั่วไปมีเซ็นเซอร์สัมผัสระหว่างชั้นกระจก CF และชั้นกระจก TFT ในขณะที่ In-cell Touch มีเซ็นเซอร์สัมผัสระหว่างชั้นกระจก CF และชั้นกระจก TFT โดยไม่มีชั้นกระจกปกคลุม

*ระบบสัมผัสในเซลล์, การปรับเซ็นเซอร์สัมผัสให้เป็นภายใน (ลบกระจกครอบ), จอแสดงผล

คุณภาพของภาพที่ชัดเจน

เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับผลิตภัณฑ์ระบบสัมผัสทั่วไป TNF5J ใช้คุณภาพของภาพที่คมชัดโดยไม่มีเอฟเฟกต์นมที่เกิดจากชิ้นส่วนฟิล์มเซ็นเซอร์สัมผัสเพิ่มเติม

แม้ว่าทิวทัศน์บนจอแสดงผลแบบเดิมจะดูพร่ามัว แต่ภาพบน In-cell Touch ก็ชัดเจน

ความยืดหยุ่นในการออกแบบ

ด้วยการจัดเตรียมชิ้นส่วนที่ผสานรวม เช่น หน้าจอสัมผัส จอแสดงผล และ webOS ผู้ใช้จึงสามารถออกแบบฟรีตามความต้องการของตนเองได้

มีการวางจอแสดงผลประเภทต่างๆ ที่ใช้ TNF5J เช่น จอแสดงผลคีออสก์และจอประชาสัมพันธ์

ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังแตะแผงเพื่อเลือกแฮมเบอร์เกอร์จากเมนู

24 ชม. / 7 วัน

ความทนทานที่เป็นเลิศของ TNF5J ทำให้สามารถใช้งานในตู้ที่ต้องใช้เวลาดำเนินการทั้งวันได้

ด้วยมุมมองที่กว้าง 178 องศา เนื้อหาที่แสดงจึงมองเห็นได้จากทุกมุม

มุมมองภาพกว้าง

เทคโนโลยีแผง IPS ช่วยให้ควบคุมคริสตัลเหลวได้ดีขึ้น ซึ่งช่วยให้สามารถดูหน้าจอได้จากทุกมุม

ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังแตะ TNF5J ที่ติดตั้งไว้ด้านล่าง TNF5J ได้รับการติดตั้งโดยเอียงไปทางผู้หญิงเพื่อให้เธอสามารถมองเห็นเนื้อหาที่แสดงได้ดี

สามารถติดตั้งเอียงได้ 45 องศา
(หงายขึ้น)

เมื่อติดตั้งจอแสดงผลในที่ต่ำ โดยปกติแล้วจะเอียงเพื่อให้ผู้ใช้รับชมได้สบาย เมื่อพิจารณาถึงสิ่งนี้ จึงรองรับการติดตั้งที่มีความเอียงสูงสุด 45 องศา

ผู้ใช้วางนิ้วทั้งสิบนิ้วบนจอแสดงผล TNF5J เพื่อสัมผัส

10 จุด
มัลติทัช

TNF5J ให้ความรู้สึกสัมผัสที่สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น เนื่องจากสามารถจดจำจุดมัลติทัชได้มากถึง 10 จุดในคราวเดียว และสามารถให้บริการผู้ใช้ระบบสัมผัสที่หลากหลายผ่านหน้าจอ

ประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วย
webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0 ซึ่งได้รับการอัพเกรดใน SoC* และเว็บเอ็นจิ้น พร้อมใช้งานบน TNF5J เพื่อการทำงานหลายอย่างได้อย่างราบรื่น แพลตฟอร์มป้ายอัจฉริยะ webOS ของ LG ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับผู้ใช้ด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย** และมอบเครื่องมือการพัฒนาแอปแบบง่ายๆ ให้กับ SI หรือ/และนักพัฒนา เช่น SDK (ชุดพัฒนาซอฟต์แวร์), SCAP และแอปพลิเคชันตัวอย่าง

งานหลายอย่างที่สามารถทำได้พร้อมกันนั้นสามารถจัดการได้อย่างง่ายดายผ่านแพลตฟอร์ม webOS

*SoC : ระบบบนชิป

**GUI : ส่วนต่อประสานกราฟิกกับผู้ใช้

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.