86'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board
การโต้ตอบที่แท้จริงเพื่อการรวมผู้คนให้อยู่ด้วยกัน
เมื่อคุณครูทำเครื่องหมายต่างๆ ในเครื่อง TR3BF เครื่องหมายนั้นจะแสดงบนหน้าจออุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ของนักเรียนในเวลาเดียวกัน
* 86 นิ้ว
* รูปภาพทั้งหมดมีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้คุณทำความเข้าใจ และอาจมีความแตกต่างในการใช้งานจริง
Multi Touch และการเขียน
เด็ก ๆ สามคนกำลังวาดบนจอ TR3BF พร้อมกัน
* คุณสมบัตินี้มีสำหรับรุ่น TR3BF เท่านั้น
* ฟังก์ชัน PIP มาในรูปแบบของแอป
* โดยสามารถเปลี่ยนเป็นขนาดเฉพาะได้เท่านั้น
* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ "ConnectedCare" จะแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค ดังนั้นกรุณาติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Screen Size
-
86
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness(Typ., cd/m², w/ Protection Glass)
-
330
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
30,000 Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours
-
16Hr
-
Orientation
-
Landscape
-
(Input) Video / Audio
-
HDMI (3), RGB / Audio In
-
(Input) External Control
-
RS232C In
-
(Input) USB
-
USB 2.0 (3, Front : 2ea, Bottom side: 1ea Only for software update), USB 3.0 (3), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type) (2)
-
(Output) Video / Audio
-
HDMI (1), Optical Output / Audio Out
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width(Off Bezel)
-
Top/Right/Left:17.7mm,
Bottom:45.7mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,957×1,160×86mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
67kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) with pallet
-
2,230×1,499×285mm
-
Packed Weight
-
109kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
800 x 600
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
-
365/419 W
-
Speaker
-
Built in 24W (12W + 12W)
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / No
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
Basic
-
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Control
-
Embedded Writing Software
-
Yes
-
Touch type
-
IR
-
Available object size for touch
-
Ø3 mm ↑
-
Response Time
-
60ms ↓ (Android) / 100ms ↓ (Windows)
-
Accuracy
-
1.5mm
-
Interface
-
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
4T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
87%
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android (WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Multi touch point
-
Max 20 Points / Max 10 Writing
-
