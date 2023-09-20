We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Stretch Signage
Ultra Stretch Signage, 32:9 จอกว้างเหมาะสมกับพื้นที่
* LG ConnectedCare เป็นชื่อแบรนด์ของบริการ LG Signage365Care ความพร้อมใช้งานอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Screen Size
-
88"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 × 1,080
-
Brightness (Typ., nit)
-
700
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
3%
-
Lifetime
-
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
24 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2 / 1.4), DP (HDCP 2.2 / 1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In / Out, RJ45 (LAN) In / Out, IR In
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
4.4 mm (R/L), 5.9 mm (T/B)
-
Weight(Head)
-
33.9 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
2,158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8 mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Operation Temperature Range
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity Range
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
450 W / 530 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1,535 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,808 BTU/Hr (Max.)
-
Safety
-
CB, NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
-
OPS Power Built In
-
No
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
-
Yes * The availability can differ by region.
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, IR / Light Sensor Receiver, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
-
