Ultra Stretch Signage, 32:9 จอกว้างเหมาะสมกับพื้นที่

88BH7G เป็นจอแสดงผลที่เหมาะสมกับการถ่ายทอดโฆษณาและข้อมูลที่มีความซับซ้อนออกมาในรูปแบบใหม่ด้วยรูปแบบจอกว้าง 32:9 ที่ช่วยให้คุณสัมผัสกับประสบการณ์ใหม่ๆ ซึ่งช่วยดึงดูดความสนใจของลูกค้าเป็นอย่างดี

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในเว็บเพจมีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น
ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังดูภาพถ่ายและข้อมูลการจัดแสดงของจิตรกรที่แสดงอยู่ในจอกว้าง

32:9 รูปแบบกว้างมากขึ้น

จอกว้างที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ด้วยประเภทแถบ 32:9 ที่ให้ความยาวมากกว่าจอแสดงผลรุ่นก่อนหน้า 16:9 มากถึงสองเท่า ซึ่งช่วยให้แสดงเนื้อหาและข้อมูลในหน้าจอได้มากขึ้น
ขนาดและความละเอียดของ 88BH7G มีประมาณครึ่งหนึ่งของจอแสดงผล UHD 98 นิ้วของ LG

คุณภาพรูปภาพสูง (3,840 × 1,080)

จอแสดงผล LG Ultra Stretch ซึ่งเป็นจอที่มีขนาดประมาณครึ่งหนึ่งของจอแสดงผล UHD 98 นิ้ว ให้สีที่มีความสดใสและชัดเจน
มีการยึดหน้าจอประเภทแถบให้ติดกับผนังในรูปแบบแนวนอนและแนวตั้งเพื่อแสดงเนื้อหา

ความยืดหยุ่นสำหรับการจัดการเนื้อหา

ด้วยรูปแบบประเภทแถบ จึงมีความเหมาะสมในการแสดงวัตถุในแนวตั้งหรือแนวนอน โดยให้ประสบการณ์รับชมอันเป็นที่น่าจดจำแก่ผู้รับชม
มีการติดตั้งจอแสดงผลประเภทแถบในล็อบบี้ขององค์กร ซึ่งแสดงเนื้อหาต่างๆ สี่แบบพร้อมกัน

โหมดหลายจอด้วย 4PBP

คุณสมบัติ Picture-by-Picture (PBP) ช่วยให้คุณแสดงเนื้อหาต่าง ๆ ได้ในจอแสดงผลเดียวด้วยการแบ่งออกเป็นสี่ส่วน นับว่าเป็นประโยชน์อย่างมากสำหรับการถ่ายทอดโฆษณาหรือข้อมูลต่างๆ ในเวลาเดียวกันโดยที่ไม่มีตัวเครื่องอื่นๆ เพิ่มเติม
เมนูหน้าจอสามารถปรับในแนวนอนหรือแนวตั้ง และขนาด GUI สามารถเปลี่ยนได้อย่างสอดคล้อง

เมนูที่ใช้งานง่าย

จอแสดงผล Ultra Stretch มี UX ที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้เพื่อช่วยให้ใช้งานต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดาย จัดกลุ่มฟังก์ชันที่คล้ายกันเข้าไว้ด้วยกัน และปรับแต่ง GUI ที่ใช้งานง่ายเพื่อให้มีความสะดวกต่อการใช้งาน เมื่อใช้จอแสดงผลในโหมดบุคคล ก็สามารถปรับเมนูได้อย่างสอดคล้อง
มีการจัดเรียงหน้าจอยาวตามแนวนอนเพื่อแสดงเนื้อหาชุดเดียวกันเพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์อันดื่มด่ำ

จอแบ่งที่ให้การรับชมอันดื่มด่ำ

88BH7G สามารถแสดงจอแบ่งโดยกำหนดค่าได้สูงถึง 15×15 นับว่าเป็นวิธีที่ดีในการสร้างจอขนาดใหญ่ หรือสร้างประสบการณ์รับชมที่แตกต่างให้กับลูกค้า
จอแสดงผลแบบหลายจอได้รับการจัดการในครั้งเดียวผ่านการเชื่อมต่อแบบ LAN

การจัดการ LAN Daisy Chain

เมื่อใช้คุณสมบัติเครือข่ายที่มีการเชื่อมต่อกันนี้ คุณสามารถส่งคำสั่ง เช่น การควบคุม การตรวจสอบ และการอัปเดตเฟิร์มแวร์สำหรับจอหลายจอได้ในครั้งเดียว
พนักงานของ LG กำลังตรวจสอบรุ่น 88BH7G ที่ติดตั้งในสถานที่ต่างๆ จากระยะไกล

การตรวจสอบแบบเรียลไทม์ด้วย ConnectedCare

การบำรุงรักษาที่สะดวกและรวดเร็วพร้อมใช้งานด้วยโซลูชั่นบริการคลาวด์ LG ConnectedCare* โดยจะจัดการสถานะของจอแสดงผลในสถานที่ทำงานของลูกค้าผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกล เพื่อวินิจฉัยข้อบกพร่องและให้บริการควบคุมระยะไกล รองรับการใช้งานอย่างมีเสถียรภาพสำหรับธุรกิจของลูกค้า

* LG ConnectedCare เป็นชื่อแบรนด์ของบริการ LG Signage365Care ความพร้อมใช้งานอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PANEL

Screen Size

88"

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

3,840 × 1,080

Brightness (Typ., nit)

700

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

3%

Lifetime

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

24 / 7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2 / 1.4), DP (HDCP 2.2 / 1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In / Out, RJ45 (LAN) In / Out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

4.4 mm (R/L), 5.9 mm (T/B)

Weight(Head)

33.9 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

2,158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8 mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature Range

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity Range

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

450 W / 530 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1,535 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,808 BTU/Hr (Max.)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB, NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP

Yes

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

OPS Power Built In

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

LG ConnectedCare

Yes * The availability can differ by region.

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, IR / Light Sensor Receiver, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

