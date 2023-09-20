About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Interactive Digital Board

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

Interactive Digital Board

49VL5G-M

Interactive Digital Board

49VL5G

เพิ่มความดื่มด่ำด้วยขอบจอที่บางเฉียบ

ผู้ชายมองดูหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ที่ติดไว้บนกระจกโชว์หน้าร้านจำหน่ายอุปกรณ์กีฬา

รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้าเว็บนี้ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

VL5G series มีช่องว่างของภาพระหว่างหน้าจอที่เรียงต่อกันน้อยกว่า เมื่อเทียบกับจอ LG แบบปกติ ดังนั้นจึงสามารถรับชมคอนเทนต์ได้เป็นอย่างดี โดยไม่รู้สึกรำคาญกับช่องว่างระหว่างหน้าจอ

ลดช่องว่างของภาพ

จอ VL5G series ประกอบด้วยอัลกอริธึมการปรับปรุงภาพ ซึ่งจะลดช่องว่างของภาพบนจอแสดงผลที่เรียงต่อกันขณะที่เล่นวิดีโอ วัตถุที่อยู่ตรงบริเวณขอบจอจะถูกปรับเปลี่ยนเพื่อประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ไร้รอยต่อ

* "LG แบบปกติ" หมายถึงจอแสดงผลที่ไม่มีอัลกอริธึมการปรับปรุงภาพ

ผู้หญิงจ้องมองหน้าจอที่ติดตั้งอยู่ด้านบน

มุมมองกว้างกว่า

โดยปกติแล้วจอขนาดใหญ่มักจะถูกติดตั้งไว้ในตำแหน่งที่สูงกว่าระดับสายตาของคนเรา ดังนั้นคุณภาพของภาพที่สม่ำเสมอจึงมีความจำเป็นอย่างยิ่งสำหรับวิดีโอวอลล์ VL5G series มีมุมรับชมที่สูงพอสำหรับการแสดงผลสีสันที่สดใสทั่วทั้งหน้าจอโดยไม่ผิดเพี้ยน

*ผลลัพธ์อ้างอิงการทดสอบภายในองค์กร ผลการทดสอบที่แท้จริงอาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมและอุปกรณ์ตรวจวัด

สามารถควบคุมจอแสดงผลได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยใช้ GUI ที่ใช้งานง่ายและรีโมทคอนโทรล

GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย

GUI (Graphic User Interface) ได้รับการออกแบบเป็นพิเศษ พร้อมด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรลการนำทางแบบสี่ทิศทาง ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถสลับไปยังการตั้งค่าอื่นๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดาย นอกจากนี้ ยังใช้แบบอักษรขนาดใหญ่เพื่อการมองเห็นที่ดีกว่า ซึ่งจำเป็นในกรณีที่ผู้ใช้ต้องการควบคุมจอแสดงผลที่อยู่ห่างไกล
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07 Billion colors

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

3%

Life time

60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 1.3),DVI-D (1, HDCP 1.4) Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A (1)

Output

DP Out (Input : DP (HDCP)), Audio Out, RS232C OUT

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

Weight(Head)

16.9Kg

Packed Weight

29.3kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1214 x 778 x 263mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

HW

Temperature Sensor

SW

Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, W/B Setting by Grey scale, Scan Inversion

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

100W

Max.

120W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max)

Smart Enegy Saving

60W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Connected Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.