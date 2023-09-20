We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Interactive Digital Board
เพิ่มความดื่มด่ำด้วยขอบจอที่บางเฉียบ
ผู้ชายมองดูหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ที่ติดไว้บนกระจกโชว์หน้าร้านจำหน่ายอุปกรณ์กีฬา
รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้าเว็บนี้ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น
* "LG แบบปกติ" หมายถึงจอแสดงผลที่ไม่มีอัลกอริธึมการปรับปรุงภาพ
*ผลลัพธ์อ้างอิงการทดสอบภายในองค์กร ผลการทดสอบที่แท้จริงอาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมและอุปกรณ์ตรวจวัด
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Screen Size
-
49"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
3%
-
Life time
-
60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 1.3),DVI-D (1, HDCP 1.4) Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A (1)
-
Output
-
DP Out (Input : DP (HDCP)), Audio Out, RS232C OUT
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
16.9Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
29.3kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1214 x 778 x 263mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400
-
HW
-
Temperature Sensor
-
SW
-
Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, W/B Setting by Grey scale, Scan Inversion
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
100W
-
Max.
-
120W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Enegy Saving
-
60W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Connected Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)
-
