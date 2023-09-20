About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

55'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

55VL5F-A

55'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

00_cover_1553047508052

ชวนดื่มด่ำอย่างเหลือเชื่อด้วยจอแสดงผลชนิดขอบบางพิเศษ

VL5F series มอบความดื่มด่ำเหนือคำบรรยาย ด้วยความหนาจากตัวเครื่องถึงขอบจอเพียง 3.5 มม. พร้อมจอ IPS ที่โดดเด่น แสดงผลภาพได้อย่างชัดเจนจากทุกมุม ด้วยดีไซน์ที่สวยงาม รองรับการใช้งานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ จึงเหมาะสำหรับการนำเสนอโฆษณาและข้อมูลในสภาพแวดล้อมทางธุรกิจที่หลากหลาย
VL5F-A-02-Seamless Large Screens with Ultra-Narrow Bezel-Video Wall-Digital Signage-ID_1568849786838
มอบความดื่มด่ำอย่างเหนือชั้น

หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ไร้รอยต่อด้วยขอบจอที่บางเฉียบ

ขอบจอที่บางเฉียบเสริมสร้างดิจิทัลวอลล์ที่สวยงามอย่างน่าทึ่ง รองรับการนำเสนอคอนเทนต์แบบไดนามิกที่ชวนดื่มด่ำให้แก่ผู้ชมได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ จอขนาดใหญ่จะดึงดูดความสนใจของผู้คนที่เดินผ่านไปมา
VL5F-A-03-Image Gap Reduction-Narrow Bezel-Video Wall-Digital Signage-ID_1568849829092
มอบความดื่มด่ำอย่างเหนือชั้น

ลดช่องว่างของภาพ

จอ VL5F series ประกอบด้วยอัลกอริธึมการปรับปรุงภาพ ซึ่งจะลดช่องว่างของภาพบนจอแสดงผลที่เรียงต่อกันขณะที่เล่นวิดีโอ วัตถุที่อยู่ตรงบริเวณขอบจอจะถูกปรับเปลี่ยนเพื่อประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ไร้รอยต่อ

*"ทั่วไป" หมายถึงจอแสดงผลที่ไม่มีอัลกอริธึมการปรับปรุงภาพ

03_Higher-Viewing-Angle_1553047746531
คุณภาพของภาพแบบไดนามิกที่สดใส

มุมมองกว้างกว่า

โดยปกติแล้วจอขนาดใหญ่มักจะถูกติดตั้งไว้ในตำแหน่งที่สูงกว่าระดับสายตาของคนเรา ดังนั้นคุณภาพของภาพที่สม่ำเสมอจึงมีความจำเป็นอย่างยิ่งสำหรับวิดีโอวอลล์ VL5F series มีมุมรับชมที่สูงพอสำหรับการแสดงผลสีสันที่สดใสทั่วทั้งหน้าจอโดยไม่ผิดเพี้ยน

*ผลลัพธ์จากการทดสอบภายในองค์กร ผลการทดสอบจริงอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมและอุปกรณ์การวัด

04_Wider-Viewing-Angle_1553048095967
คุณภาพของภาพแบบไดนามิกที่สดใส

มุมมองกว้างกว่า

เป็นที่ทราบกันดีว่าเทคโนโลยีจอ IPS ของ LG รองรับการควบคุมคริสตัลเหลวได้ดีกว่า จึงช่วยให้สามารถดูหน้าจอได้จากทุกมุม ด้วยเหตุนี้ VL5F series จึงดึงดูดความสนใจและสร้างความประทับใจให้แก่ผู้ชมได้มากกว่า ด้วยสีสันที่สวยสมจริง ไม่ว่าจะรับชมจากตำแหน่งใดก็ตาม
05_Easy-Color-Adjustment_1553048295554
ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

ปรับสีได้อย่างง่ายดาย

สามารถปรับอุณหภูมิสีของจอแสดงผลได้ครั้งละ 100K โดยใช้รีโมทคอนโทรล ทั้งนี้ขึ้นอยู่กับเนื้อหาคอนเทนต์
06_Simple-White-Balance-Adjustment_1553048364696
ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

ปรับ White Balance ได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ในวิดีโอวอลล์รุ่นเก่า สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนสมดุลของสีขาว (White Balance) ได้เฉพาะในโหมด full-white แต่ VL5F series ให้คุณปรับเปลี่ยนแต่ละค่าของโทนสีเทา ดังนั้นคุณจึงปรับ White Balance ได้อย่างละเอียดและแม่นยำมากขึ้น
07_User-Friendly-Menu-Structure_1553048511803
ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

โครงสร้างเมนูที่ใช้งานง่าย

โครงสร้างเมนูได้ถูกปรับแต่งสำหรับการใช้งานเชิงพาณิชย์ โดยเพิ่มความสะดวกในการเข้าถึงและจัดกลุ่มฟังก์ชันที่คล้ายคลึงกันเข้าไว้ด้วยกัน และมีการปรับใช้ GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย ดังนั้นผู้ใช้จึงไม่ต้องลองถูกลองผิดเพื่อค้นหาฟังก์ชันที่ต้องการในการจัดการจอแสดงผล
08_Intuitive-GUI_1553048642820
ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย

GUI (Graphic User Interface) ได้รับการออกแบบเป็นพิเศษ พร้อมด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรลการนำทางแบบสี่ทิศทาง ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถสลับไปยังการตั้งค่าอื่นๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดาย นอกจากนี้ ยังใช้แบบอักษรขนาดใหญ่เพื่อการมองเห็นที่ดีกว่า ซึ่งจำเป็นในกรณีที่ผู้ใช้ต้องการควบคุมจอแสดงผลที่อยู่ห่างไกล

ผ่านการรับรอง ENERGY STAR®
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Dynamic CR

500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

500

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

3%

Life Time (Typ.)

60,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

2.25 mm (T/L) / 1.25 mm(B/R)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1 mm

Weight (Head)

20.3 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,353 x 980 x 263 mm

Packed Weight

33 kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

130 W / 150 W

Smart Energy Saving

62 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.