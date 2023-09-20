We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55'' 700 nits FHD Narrow Bezel Video Wall
55'' 700 nits FHD Narrow Bezel Video Wall
*"ทั่วไป" หมายถึงจอแสดงผลที่ไม่มีอัลกอริธึมการปรับปรุงภาพ
*ผลลัพธ์จากการทดสอบภายในองค์กร ผลการทดสอบจริงอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมและอุปกรณ์การวัด
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
700
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
-
3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
60,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Landscape & Portrait
-
Input
-
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
2.25 mm (T/L) / 1.25 mm(B/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
20.3 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,353 x 980 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
33 kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
130 W / 150 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
85W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
-
OPS type compatible
-
No
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์