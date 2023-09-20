About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage Display

43UH5N-E

UHD Signage Display

จอแสดงผล UHD พร้อมแพลตฟอร์ม LG webOS และการรักษาความปลอดภัยขั้นสูง

ป้ายที่ติดตั้งบนผนังด้านในของห้างสรรพสินค้าแสดงโฆษณาได้อย่างชัดเจน

* 75 นิ้ว

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้านี้ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

ความแตกต่างเมื่อเปรียบเทียบอย่างรวดเร็วจะแสดงในคุณภาพ Ultra HD ซึ่งสูงกว่า Full HD ถึงสี่เท่า

จอแสดงผลความละเอียดสูง

ให้ความละเอียดที่สูงกว่า FHD ถึงสี่เท่า สร้างความพึงพอใจให้กับลูกค้าด้วยภาพที่คมชัด นอกจากนี้ การเคลือบป้องกันแสงสะท้อนบนหน้าจอช่วยลดการสะท้อนของหน้าจอในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีแสงสว่างจ้า เพิ่มการมองเห็นและความชัดเจน

คุณสามารถทำงานหลายอย่างได้ในเวลาเดียวกันด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย

แพลตฟอร์ม webOS ที่สะดวกสบาย

UH5N-E มาพร้อมกับ SoC ประสิทธิภาพสูงที่ช่วยให้ทำงานหลายอย่างได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้เครื่องเล่นสื่อแยกต่างหาก แพลตฟอร์ม webOS มอบเครื่องมือการพัฒนาแอปที่มี UI ที่ใช้งานง่ายซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับผู้ใช้ ทำให้สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับเซ็นเซอร์ภายนอกและแอปพันธมิตร webOS ได้อย่างง่ายดายเพื่อสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่เป็นมิตรกับ SI

ความทนทานที่ให้ความน่าเชื่อถือ

UH5N-E ได้รับการปรับให้เหมาะสมสำหรับสภาพแวดล้อมทางธุรกิจ ได้รับการปกป้องจากผลกระทบที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากเกลือ ฝุ่น ผงเหล็ก และความชื้น ด้วยการเคลือบตามมาตรฐานบนแผงจ่ายไฟ นอกจากนี้ คุณสมบัติที่เน้นลูกค้าเป็นศูนย์กลาง เช่น IP5x การเอียง 30 องศา และการตรวจสอบแรงกระแทก ยังให้ทั้งความน่าเชื่อถือและความพึงพอใจ

UH5N-E มีการเคลือบ Conformal บนแผงจ่ายไฟเพื่อปกป้องจอแสดงผลแม้ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีรสเค็มหรือชื้น

การออกแบบเพื่อการใช้พื้นที่อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

ออกแบบมาให้มีขอบที่บางและการจัดการสายเคเบิลที่เรียบง่าย UH5N-E ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ ด้วยช่องจ่ายไฟที่ซ่อนอยู่แบบพิเศษ ทำให้สามารถติดตั้งใกล้กับผนังได้ โดยเหลือพื้นที่เพียงประมาณ 13 มม. พร้อมขายึดแบบบาง อุปกรณ์เสริมของกรอบยังสามารถใช้เพื่อแปลงเป็นกรอบงานศิลปะ ทำให้เป็นองค์ประกอบภายในที่มีสไตล์ที่เข้ากับพื้นที่ภายในของลูกค้า

UH5N-E ที่มีขอบจอเพรียวบางติดตั้งไว้ใกล้กับผนัง แสดงให้เห็นการออกแบบด้านหลังที่ได้รับการปรับให้เหมาะสมเพื่อการประหยัดพื้นที่ด้วยระบบการจัดการสายเคเบิลที่เรียบง่าย

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

* รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์จะแตกต่างจากรูปลักษณ์จริงของผลิตภัณฑ์เล็กน้อยเนื่องจากความแตกต่างที่เกิดจากตัวเลือกแต่ละนิ้ว

* อุปกรณ์เสริมกรอบจำหน่ายแยกต่างหากโดยมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติม

UH5N-E มีคุณสมบัติด้านความปลอดภัยเพื่อปกป้องข้อมูลสำคัญจากการเข้าถึงหรือการโจมตีจากภายนอก

คุณสมบัติความปลอดภัยที่ได้รับการปรับปรุง

UH5N-E มอบคุณสมบัติด้านความปลอดภัย รวมถึงเทคโนโลยี Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) ของ LG ปกป้องข้อมูลสำคัญจากการเข้าถึงหรือการโจมตีจากภายนอก LG UHD Signage ยังได้รับการรับรองที่เชื่อถือได้ในด้านการรักษาความปลอดภัยข้อมูล การดูแลรักษาข้อมูลของลูกค้าและธุรกิจให้ปลอดภัย ตัวอย่างเช่น โมเดลนี้ได้รับการรับรอง ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2

LG มุ่งมั่นเพื่ออนาคตที่ยั่งยืนด้วยการได้รับการรับรองต่างๆ เช่น FCC EMC Class B

ความยั่งยืน

ด้วยความมุ่งมั่นต่อนวัตกรรมและความยั่งยืน LG พยายามอย่างต่อเนื่องเพื่อสร้างอนาคตที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้ผลิต ผู้บริโภค และคนรุ่นอนาคต ด้วยการมุ่งเน้นที่การลดของเสีย เพิ่มการรีไซเคิลสูงสุด และการจัดการพลังงานที่มีประสิทธิภาพ LG มุ่งมั่นอย่างแข็งขันเพื่อความยั่งยืน โดยได้รับการรับรองต่างๆ เช่น FCC EMC Class B

Solution SuperSign

SuperSign เป็นโซลูชันการจัดการเนื้อหาที่ผสานรวมและใช้งานง่ายสำหรับเนื้อหาป้ายดิจิทัลที่สร้างสรรค์และจัดระเบียบในพื้นที่ของคุณ เชื่อมโยงลูกค้าเข้ากับบริการที่หลากหลายพร้อมประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่สะดวกสบาย มีเวอร์ชันต่างๆ มากมาย เช่น SuperSign Cloud ดังนั้นค้นพบและเพลิดเพลินไปกับเวอร์ชันที่เหมาะกับคุณที่สุด

ผู้จัดการร้านกาแฟกำลังสร้างเมนูที่จะแสดงบนจอแสดงผลที่ติดตั้งบนผนังร้านกาแฟโดยใช้ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการเนื้อหา

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

แผง

ขนาดหน้าจอ (นิ้ว)

43

เทคโนโลยีแผง

IPS

ประเภทแบ็กไลต์

Edge

อัตราส่วนกว้าง-ยาว

16:9

ความละเอียดเดิม

3,840 ×2,160 (UHD)

อัตราการรีเฟรช

60 Hz

ความสว่าง

500 nit (โดยทั่วไป)

อัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์

1,000:1

ไดนามิก CR

1,000,000 : 1

ช่วงสี

BT709 95%

มุมการมอง (H x V)

178 ×178

ความลึกสี (จำนวนสี)

1.07 พันล้านสี (10 bit (D))

เวลาตอบสนอง

8 ms(T/R), 10 ms(T/F)

การดูแลพื้นผิว (ความขุ่นมัว)

28%

อายุการใช้งาน

ไม่ต่ำกว่า 50,000 ชั่วโมง

ชั่วโมงการทำงาน (ชั่วโมง/วัน)

24 / 7

แนวตั้ง / แนวนอน

ได้/ได้

การเชื่อมต่อ

HDMI เข้า (เวอร์ชั่น HDCP)

มี (3)

DP เข้า

มี

RS232C เข้า

มี

RJ45(LAN) เข้า

มี

IR เข้า

มี

USB เข้า

มี

HDMI ออก

มี

เสียงออก

มี

RS232C ออก

มี (4 Pin Phone-jack)

Daisy Chain

มี

ข้อมูลจำเพาะทางกลไก

สีขอบจอ

ดำ

ความกว้างของขอบจอ

8.9 มม. (บน/ซ้าย/ขวา), 12.9 มม. (ล่าง)

น้ำหนัก (ส่วนหัว)

11.1 กก.

น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์

12.8 กก.

ขนาดมอนิเตอร์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก)

963.0 ×556.2 ×29.7 มม. (ไม่มี IR)

ที่จับ

ไม่มี

อินเทอร์เฟซติดตั้งมาตรฐาน VESA

200 ×200 มม.

ขนาดกล่องบรรจุ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก)

1,055 ×660 ×142 มม.

คุณสมบัติ - ฮาร์ดแวร์

หน่วยความจำภายใน (eMMC)

16 GB

Wi-Fi/BT (ในตัว)

มี

เซ็นเซอร์อุณหภูมิ

มี

เซ็นเซอร์ความสว่างอัตโนมัติ

มี

เซ็นเซอร์วัดความเร่ง (ไจโร)

มี

การควบคุมปุ่มภายในเครื่อง

มี

คุณสมบัติ - ซอฟต์แวร์

เวอร์ชั่น OS (webOS)

webOS 6.0

การกำหนดเวลาเนื้อหาในพื้นที่

มี

ตัวจัดการกลุ่ม

มี

USB เสียบพร้อมใช้

มี

เข้าแทนที่

มี

ภาพโลโก้ขณะบูต

มี

ไม่มีภาพสัญญาณ

มี

ซิงค์ RS232C

มี

ซิงค์เครือข่ายเฉพาะที่

มี

PIP

มี

PBP

มี

Screen Share

มี

แท็กวิดีโอ

มี

เล่นผ่าน URL

มี

การหมุนหน้าจอ

มี

การหมุนเวียนเอาต์พุตภายนอก

มี

การเล่นแบบไม่มีช่องว่าง

มี

การตั้งค่าโหมดไทล์

มี

การตั้งค่าการโคลนข้อมูล

มี

SNMP

มี

วิธีการ ISM

มี

กำหนด ID อัตโนมัติ

มี

การส่งสถานะ

มี

Control Manager

มี

การรับรองของ Cisco

มี

Crestron Connected

มี

ประหยัดพลังงานอัจฉริยะ

มี

โหมด PM

มี

Wake on LAN

มี

พร้อมสำหรับเครือข่าย

มี

Beacon

มี

HDMI-CEC

มี

การตั้งค่าเซิร์ฟเวอร์ SI

มี

webRTC

มี

Pro:Idiom

มี

สภาวะแวดล้อม

อุณหภูมิในการทำงาน

0°C to 40°C

ความชื้นในการทำงาน

10% to 80%

ไฟฟ้า

แหล่งจ่ายไฟ

AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

ประเภทพลังงาน

Built-in Power

การใช้พลังงาน

สูงสุด

120W

BTU (หน่วยความร้อนระบบอังกฤษ)

273 BTU/Hr (ทั่วไป), 409 BTU/Hr (สูงสุด)

ประหยัดพลังงานอัจฉริยะ (70%)

56 W

DPM

0.5 W

ปิดเครื่อง

0.5 W

การรับรอง

ความปลอดภัย

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ERP / Energy Star

มี (NewErP) / มี

ความเข้ากันได้ของ OPS

ใช้งานร่วมกับ OPS Type

ไม่มี

OPS Power ในตัว

ไม่มี

ความเข้ากันได้กับซอฟต์แวร์

SuperSign CMS

มี

SuperSign Control+

มี

SuperSign WB

มี

SuperSign Cloud

มี

Promota

มี

Mobile CMS

มี

Connected Care

มี

ภาษา

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portugues(Brazil),

อุปกรณ์เสริม

พื้นฐาน

รีโมตคอนโทรล สายไฟ คู่มือติดตั้ง หนังสือข้อบังคับ สายแปลง Phone to RS232C สายรัดสายสัญญาณ (2) สายรัดสายไฟ (1)

ตัวเลือก

ขาแขวนจอ(แบบบาง) (WB21LM A/B), ขาแขวนจอ (LSW240 A/B), ตัวแปลงขาแขยวนจอ (AM-B220S)

คุณสมบัติพิเศษ

เอียง (ก้ม)

มี (สูงสุด 30º, 40ºC)

ระดับ IP

IP5X

การเคลือบคงแบบ (พาวเวอร์บอร์ด)

มี

