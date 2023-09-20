We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Non-Glare Ultra HD Series
LG UHD Signage
นักท่องเที่ยวกำลังตรวจสอบเวลาออกเดินทางของเที่ยวบินผ่านจอ Signage ที่ติดตั้งอยู่ในสนามบิน และหน้าจอที่มีการเคลือบแบบด้านช่วยให้แสงจากดวงอาทิตย์สะท้อนน้อย
*รูปภาพที่อยู่ในรายการมีไว้สำหรับการอ้างอิงเท่านั้น และการสะท้อนจริงอาจแตกต่างออกไป
*รองรับการติดตั้งหน้าจอแบบเอียงลง 30 องศา (ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีอุณหภูมิ 30°C และความชื้น 50%)
*LG ไม่ได้จัดหาเซ็นเซอร์ภายนอก มีแค่แพลตฟอร์ม webOS โดยเซ็นเซอร์ภายนอกจำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก และต้องทดสอบการใช้งานร่วมกันกับแพลตฟอร์ม webOS ก่อน
*การควบคุมบนเครือข่าย
*การใช้การเชื่อมต่อสาย HDMI
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
-
700nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
28%
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
19.0Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)
-
1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm
-
Handle
-
No
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300
-
Key features
-
Internal Memory 8 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Acceleration (Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 4.1,Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image),Sync Mode (RS232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected®2), Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
110W(TBD)
-
Max.
-
160W(TBD)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
0 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 0 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Energy Star 8.0
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
OPS Power Built In
-
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
-
Yes
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Tilt(Facedown)
-
Yes (Max 30º degree) *In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity
-
IP Rating
-
IP5x
-
