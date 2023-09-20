We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS Ultra HD Series
* HEVC : การเข้ารหัสวิดีโอประสิทธิภาพสูง
การแชร์เนื้อหา
โปรโมชันแบบเรียลไทม์
โซลูชันไร้สาย
* การควบคุมบนเครือข่าย
* การใช้การเชื่อมต่อเคเบิล HDMI
* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ Signage365Care อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค ดังนั้นกรุณาติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Screen Size
-
86”
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120 Hz
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
-
350
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,400:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
5ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3%
-
Life Time (Min.)
-
30,000 Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
16 / 7 (Hours / Day)
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
No / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDCP2.2), USB 2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
-
Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out (4 Pin Phone-Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In
-
Bezel Color
-
Dark Meteo Titan
-
Bezel Width
-
21.9 mm (Even Bezel)
-
Weight (Head)
-
44.2 kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
45.0 kg
-
Packed Weight
-
59.0 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,943 x 1,118 x 77.9 mm (Thickest Point 93.3 mm)
-
Monitor incl. Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,943 x 1,188 x 345 mm (EU, UK: N/A, stand not provided)
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
2,116 x 1,261 x 285 mm
-
Handle
-
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
240 W / 325 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
168 W
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
-
Yes (EU Only)
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+/Control
-
Signage365Care
-
Yes*
* The availability of the “Signage365Care” service differs by region.
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Stand (EU, UK: not provided), Cable Holder
-
Region
-
Asia
-
