webOS Ultra HD Series

webOS Ultra HD Series

86UL3G-B

86UL3G-B
86UL3G-01-การถ่ายทอดสีที่ชัดเจนของเนื้อหาผ่านจอ UHD-Digital Signage-ID_1578877837228

การถ่ายทอดสีที่ชัดเจนของเนื้อหาผ่านจอ UHD

UL3G Series จอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่ที่แสดงผลแบบ Ultra HD จะช่วยนำเสนอผลงานทางธุรกิจให้น่าสนใจไม่ว่าจะอยู่ในสถานที่ใด ๆ ทุกเนื้อหาจะมีสีที่สดใสและเก็บทุกรายละเอียด ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ชมสัมผัสประสบการณ์การรับชมที่คมชัดมากยิ่งขึ้น
86UL3G-02-ความละเอียด ULTRA HD-Signage ดิจิทัล-ID_1579645886136
คุณภาพรูปภาพขั้นสุดยอด

ความละเอียด ULTRA HD

ด้วยความละเอียดที่สูงกว่าจอแบบ FHD ถึง 4 เท่า จึงทำให้ได้สีและรายละเอียดของเนื้อหามีความสวยสดและสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น
86UL3G-03-การเข้ารหัสวิดีโอประสิทธิภาพสูง-Signage ดิจิทัล-ID_1579645910574
คุณภาพรูปภาพขั้นสุดยอด

การเข้ารหัสวิดีโอประสิทธิภาพสูง

86UL3G รองรับ HEVC* ซึ่งมีการบีบอัด/คลายเนื้อหา UHD ที่มีความจุสูง ด้วยการเล่นวิดีโอคุณภาพสูงสุดที่ใช้ปริมาณเครือข่ายน้อยกว่า H.264 codec

* HEVC : การเข้ารหัสวิดีโอประสิทธิภาพสูง

86UL3G-04-SoC ประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วย webOS-Signage ดิจิทัล-ID_1579645940709
แพลตฟอร์ม DIGITAL SIGNAGE อัจฉริยะ

SoC ประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วย webOS

Quad Core SoC ในตัวสามารถทำงานหลายอย่างได้ในคราวเดียว ทั้งยังช่วยในการเล่นเนื้อหาได้อย่างลื่นไหลโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องมีเครื่องเล่นมีเดีย นอกจากนี้ แพลตฟอร์ม Digital Signage อัจฉริยะของ LG webOS ช่วยยกระดับความสะดวกสบายของผู้ใช้ด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย ตลอดจนแอปและเครื่องมือพัฒนาที่เรียบง่าย
86UL3G-05-การใช้งานเซ็นเซอร์ต่าง ๆ-Signage ดิจิทัล-ID_1579645965969
แพลตฟอร์ม DIGITAL SIGNAGE อัจฉริยะ

การใช้งานเซ็นเซอร์ต่าง ๆ

แพลตฟอร์ม Digital Signage อัจฉริยะของ LG webOS รองรับการเชื่อมต่อกับเซ็นเซอร์ภายนอกได้อย่างง่ายดาย เช่น GPIO, NFC/RFID, เซ็นเซอร์อุณหภูมิ ฯลฯ ผ่าน USB ปลั๊กอิน ต้นทุนโดยรวมสำหรับการบำรุงรักษาลดลง เนื่องจากไม่จำเป็นต้องซื้อซอฟต์แวร์หรือเครื่องเล่นมีเดียเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการสร้างโซลูชันเพิ่มมูลค่า

แพลตฟอร์ม DIGITAL SIGNAGE อัจฉริยะ

การแชร์เนื้อหา

โปรโมชันแบบเรียลไทม์

โซลูชันไร้สาย

86UL3G-07-สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับระบบควบคุม AV-Signage ดิจิทัล-ID_1579646020715
ประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งาน

สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับระบบควบคุม AV

86UL3G ผ่านการรับรอง Crestron Connected® เพื่อใช้งานร่วมกับตัวควบคุม AV มืออาชีพ ให้การควบคุมอัตโนมัติเป็นไปอย่างราบรื่น* ซึ่งช่วยให้การจัดการทางธุรกิจมีประสิทธิภาพ* รวมถึงการควบคุมผ่านเครือข่าย

* การควบคุมบนเครือข่าย

86UL3G-08-ความเข้ากันได้กับระบบการประชุมทางไกล-Signage ดิจิทัล-ID_1579646060161
ประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งาน

รองรับระบบการประชุมทางไกล

86UL3G ออกแบบมาเพื่อรองรับการใช้งานกับ Cisco System ที่ให้การควบคุมอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ* สำหรับการประชุมทางไกลผ่านจอภาพ ซึ่งเป็นการส่งเสริมการประชุมผ่านจอภาพที่ดีที่สุด ซึ่งช่วยให้ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาไปกับการจัดเตรียมเรื่องคุณภาพรูปภาพหรือการเปลี่ยนอินพุตในสายเรียกเข้า* โดยใช้การเชื่อมต่อเพียงสาย HDMI

* การใช้การเชื่อมต่อเคเบิล HDMI

86UL3G-09-การตรวจสอบและควบคุมระยะไกล-Signage ดิจิทัล- ID_1579646123324
ประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งาน

การตรวจสอบและควบคุมระยะไกล

คุณสามารถควบคุมและตรวจสอบสถานะของจอแสดงผล 86UL3G ในตำแหน่งต่าง ๆ ได้แบบเรียลไทม์ด้วย Control Manager ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชันตรวจสอบแบบฝังในเว็บ สามารถใช้ได้กับอุปกรณ์ที่มีการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณตอบสนองต่อสถานการณ์ฉุกเฉินได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
86UL3G-10-บริการดูแลแบบเรียลไทม์ด้วย LG Signage365Care-Signage ดิจิทัล-ID_1579646149781
ประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งาน

บริการดูแลแบบเรียลไทม์ด้วย LG Signage365Care

การบำรุงรักษาสามารถทำได้ง่ายและเร็วขึ้นด้วยบริการเพิ่มเติม Signage365Care* ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชันบริการคลาวด์จากบริการของ LG โดยจะจัดการสถานะของจอแสดงผลในสถานที่ทำงานของลูกค้าผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกล เพื่อวินิจฉัยข้อบกพร่องและให้บริการควบคุมระยะไกล ซึ่งช่วยรับรองการใช้งานอย่างมีเสถียรภาพสำหรับธุรกิจของลูกค้า

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ Signage365Care อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค ดังนั้นกรุณาติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PANEL

Screen Size

86”

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

120 Hz

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

350

Contrast Ratio

1,400:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

5ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Life Time (Min.)

30,000 Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

16 / 7 (Hours / Day)

Portrait / Landscape

No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP2.2), USB 2.0 Type A (2)

Output

Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out (4 Pin Phone-Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Dark Meteo Titan

Bezel Width

21.9 mm (Even Bezel)

Weight (Head)

44.2 kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

45.0 kg

Packed Weight

59.0 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,943 x 1,118 x 77.9 mm (Thickest Point 93.3 mm)

Monitor incl. Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,943 x 1,188 x 345 mm (EU, UK: N/A, stand not provided)

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

2,116 x 1,261 x 285 mm

Handle

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

240 W / 325 W

Smart Energy Saving

168 W

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP

Yes (EU Only)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+/Control

Signage365Care

Yes*
* The availability of the “Signage365Care” service differs by region.

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Stand (EU, UK: not provided), Cable Holder

GENERAL

Region

Asia

