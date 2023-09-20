About Cookies on This Site

ระบบทำความร้อนภายในบ้านแบบหมุนเวียน

ใช้ LG Therma V แทน Boilers แบบใช้แก๊สช่วยให้คุณลดค่าใช้จ่ายสำหรับการทำความร้อนในบ้าน.

ผู้ชายและผู้หญิงพูดคุยกับผู้หญิงที่หันหน้าเข้าหากัน

ลดค่าใช้จ่ายด้านพลังงานและการปล่อยก๊าซคาร์บอน เลือกใช้ THERMA V

การแทนที่ AWHP จะช่วยลดการปล่อยก๊าซคาร์บอน ติดต่อเราเพื่อสอบถามเกี่ยวกับระบบปั๊มความร้อนที่ยั่งยืนนี้​.

มีบ้านหลังใหญ่กลางทุ่งหญ้าเขียวขจี

#ใส่ใจสิ่งแวดล้อม

ทำความร้อนแบบยั่งยืนด้วยเทคโนโลยีปั๊มความร้อนเพื่อแสดงให้เห็นว่าคุณ #ใส่ใจสิ่งแวดล้อม มาสร้างนิสัยที่ดีไปด้วยกัน ติดต่อเราเพื่อสอบถามเกี่ยวกับระบบปั๊มความร้อนที่ยั่งยืนนี้​.

Heat Pump คืออะไร คำถามที่พบบ่อยเกี่ยวกับ Heat Pump ผลิตภัณฑ์ของเรา
Heat Pump คืออะไร
ติดต่อเรา

Heat pump คืออะไร

LG THERMA V (AWHP) คือระบบทำความร้อนแบบใหม่ที่ให้ความร้อน ความเย็น และน้ำร้อนสำหรับบ้านที่มีประสิทธิภาพและสะดวกสบาย โดยแทนที่ Boilersแบบใช้แก๊สด้วยเทคโนโลยีหมุนเวียน.

ภายในพื้นหลังที่เต็มไปด้วยหิมะ คุณสามารถเห็นการตกแต่งภายในของบ้าน

ปั๊มความร้อนทำงานอย่างไร

LG THERMA V ลดการพึ่งพาเชื้อเพลิงฟอสซิลด้วยการใช้ไฟฟ้า 25% และอากาศภายนอก 75% จึงนับเป็นโซลูชั่นแบบคาร์บอนต่ำที่ดีเยี่ยม เปลี่ยนไปใช้ LG THERMA V เพื่อเริ่มต้นชีวิตที่ยั่งยืนยิ่งขึ้น.

รูปภาพของไอคอนลม 75% และไอคอนทางออก 25% และยูนิตภายนอกอาคารข้างบ้านหลังใหญ่

* แต่ละอัตราส่วนที่ระบุมีจุดมุ่งหมายเพื่อช่วยให้เข้าใจ และอ้างอิงตามค่าสัมประสิทธิ์ประสิทธิภาพ (COP) 4 โปรดทราบว่า SCOP ที่แท้จริงของ THERMA V R32 จะสูงกว่า 4 ภายใต้อุณหภูมิที่ต่ำกว่าและสภาพอากาศโดยเฉลี่ย ประสิทธิภาพที่แท้จริงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามอุณหภูมิน้ำและอุณหภูมิภายนอก

มีประสิทธิภาพ ประหยัดค่าใช้จ่าย

LG THERMA V สามารถผลิตพลังงานความร้อนได้มากถึง 4 เท่าเมื่อเทียบกับพลังงานที่ใช้ โดยจะให้ความร้อนแก่บ้านอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและให้น้ำร้อนตลอดทั้งปี ทำการลงทุนที่ให้ผลตอบแทนอย่างคุ้มค่า.

แม่นั่งอยู่บนเตียงในห้อง กำลังอุ้มลูกกลางอากาศ

* อัตราส่วนประสิทธิภาพที่ระบุมีจุดมุ่งหมายเพื่อช่วยให้เข้าใจ และอ้างอิงตามค่าสัมประสิทธิ์ประสิทธิภาพ (COP) 4 โปรดทราบว่า SCOP ที่แท้จริงของ THERMA V R32 Series สูงกว่า 4 ภายใต้อุณหภูมิที่ต่ำและสภาพอากาศโดยเฉลี่ย ประสิทธิภาพที่แท้จริงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามอุณหภูมิน้ำและอุณหภูมิภายนอก

คำถามที่พบบ่อยเกี่ยวกับปั๊มความร้อน

เรารู้ว่าคุณมีข้อสงสัยเกี่ยวกับปั๊มความร้อน กรุณาคลิกลิงก์ด้านล่างสำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม.

• Air Source Heat Pump คืออะไร
• สิ่งที่ควรพิจารณาเมื่อติดตั้ง Air Source Heat Pump
• Heat Pump ชนิดใดเหมาะกับคุณ
• เหตุใดธุรกิจของคุณจึงควรเปลี่ยนไปใช้ Heat Pump

LG THERMA V Heat Pump

Heat Pump LG มีหลากหลายรุ่นที่แตกต่างกันในเรื่องของประเภทการติดตั้ง ความจุ และอื่นๆ.

Split

• การติดตั้งที่ยืดหยุ่น
• การทำความร้อน ความเย็น และการจ่ายน้ำร้อน
• ระดับพลังงาน A+++ (สภาพอากาศโดยเฉลี่ยที่ทางออกน้ำ 35℃)
• อุณหภูมิน้ำที่ปล่อยออกสูงถึง 65 ℃ สำหรับ R32 / 57 ℃ สำหรับ R410A / 80 ℃ สำหรับอุณหภูมิสูง
• ทำงานที่อุณหภูมิภายนอกต่ำถึง -25 ℃
• ยูนิตภายนอกเชื่อมต่อกับยูนิตภายในด้วยท่อสารทำความเย็น
• ปราศจากความเสี่ยงที่อาจเกิดการจับตัวเป็นน้ำแข็ง
• ยูนิตภายในแบบไฮโดรบ็อกซ์ที่ติดตั้งไว้บนผนังหรือแบบแทงก์น้ำตั้งพื้น.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

Hydrosplit

• เฉพาะน้ำเท่านั้นที่ไหลผ่านตัวบ้าน
• การทำความร้อน ความเย็น และการจ่ายน้ำร้อน
• ระดับพลังงาน A+++ (สภาพอากาศโดยเฉลี่ยที่ทางออกน้ำ 35℃)
• อุณหภูมิน้ำที่ปล่อยออกสูงถึง 65 ℃
• ทำงานที่อุณหภูมิภายนอกต่ำถึง -25 ℃
• ยูนิตภายนอกเชื่อมต่อกับยูนิตภายในด้วยท่อน้ำ
• ยูนิตภายในแบบไฮโดรบ็อกซ์ที่ติดตั้งไว้บนผนังหรือแบบแทงก์น้ำตั้งพื้น.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

Monobloc

• โซลูชั่นแบบครบวงจรที่เรียบง่าย
• การทำความร้อน ความเย็น และการจ่ายน้ำร้อน
• ระดับพลังงาน A+++ (สภาพอากาศโดยเฉลี่ยที่ทางออกน้ำ 35℃)
• อุณหภูมิน้ำที่ปล่อยออกสูงถึง 65 ℃
• ทำงานที่อุณหภูมิภายนอกต่ำถึง -25 ℃
• ไม่ต้องใช้พื้นที่ภายในอาคารสำหรับการติดตั้งยูนิตภายใน
• สภาพแวดล้อมภายในอาคารปลอดภัยจากการรั่วไหลของสารทำความเย็น.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
