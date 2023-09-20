About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

เครื่องทำน้ำร้อน

โซลูชั่นเครื่องทำน้ำร้อนที่มีประสิทธิภาพ พร้อมระบบควบคุมอัจฉริยะ

เครื่องทำน้ำร้อนที่ติดตั้งในห้องน้ำ

เครื่องทำน้ำร้อน LG Inverter Heat Pump

ระบบน้ำร้อนประหยัดพลังงานที่ผสานรวมเทคโนโลยีปั๊มความร้อนเข้ากับระบบควบคุมอัจฉริยะของ LG

คุณสมบัติ
คุณสมบัติ
สอบถามการสั่งซื้อ

เครื่องทำน้ำร้อนแบบปั๊มความร้อน คืออะไร

ปั๊มความร้อนของ LG ได้รับพลังงาน 75% จากอากาศภายนอก โดยนับเป็นโซลูชั่นด้านพลังงานที่คำนึงถึงสิ่งแวดล้อมมากขึ้น แหล่งพลังงานหมุนเวียนนี้แปลงอุณหภูมิต่ำเป็นอุณหภูมิสูง โดยใช้เครื่องแลกเปลี่ยนความร้อนสองเครื่อง คอนเดนเซอร์และคอยล์เย็น

ภาพเปรียบเทียบเครื่องทำน้ำร้อนแบบใช้ไฟฟ้า / แก๊ส และเครื่องทำน้ำร้อนแบบปั๊มความร้อน

ประสิทธิภาพยอดเยี่ยม

เครื่องทำน้ำร้อน Inverter Heat Pump รุ่นใหม่จาก LG ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานได้อย่างน่าประทับใจกว่า 70% เมื่อเทียบกับเครื่องทำน้ำร้อนไฟฟ้าทั่วไป เนื่องจาก DUAL Inverter Compressor ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง

เครื่องทำน้ำร้อน inverter heat pump รุ่นใหม่ของ LG ประหยัดพลังงานมากกว่า 70%

*อ้างอิงจากข้อมูลการจำลองภายในของ LG เกี่ยวกับการใช้ไฟฟ้ารายวันภายใต้สภาพอากาศโดยเฉลี่ย EUt การใช้ไฟฟ้าต่อปีลดลง 74% เมื่อใช้เครื่องทำน้ำร้อน LG Inverter Heat Pump รุ่นความจุ 270L เมื่อเทียบกับเครื่องทำน้ำร้อนไฟฟ้าทั่วไป (คลาส C)
*ค่าสัมประสิทธิ์ประสิทธิภาพ (COP) ของรุ่นความจุ 270L สูงถึง 3.85 (ฉลากประหยัดพลังงาน A++) และ COP ของรุ่นความจุ 200L สูงถึง 3.60 (ฉลากประหยัดพลังงาน A+)

ภาพเมืองหลวงที่มีน้ำอุ่นไหลออกมา

การทำความร้อนที่เปี่ยมประสิทธิภาพ

DUAL Inverter Compressor ช่วยเพิ่มพลังสูงสุดในโหมดเทอร์โบเพื่อการทำความร้อนที่เร็วขึ้น 30%

*ในโหมดเทอร์โบเพื่อการทำความร้อนที่เร็วขึ้น 30% สำหรับน้ำที่ใช้ครั้งแรก เมื่อเทียบกับการทำงานในโหมดอัตโนมัติ
*โหมดเทอร์โบอ้างอิงการทำงานของ Dual inverter Max Hz พร้อมการปรับลอจิกฮีตเตอร์ให้เหมาะสม การทดสอบดำเนินการภายในองค์กรตามมาตรฐาน US FHR Standard Test

DUAL Inverter Compressor

DUAL Inverter Compressor

DUAL Inverter Compressor™ ของ LG ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานด้วยช่วงการทำงานที่กว้างสำหรับการประหยัดพลังงาน

เพลิดเพลินกับสปาเพื่อการผ่อนคลายด้วยเครื่องทำน้ำร้อนเสียงเบา

การทำงานที่มีเสียงรบกวนต่ำ

ด้วยมอเตอร์ BLDC และ DUAL Inverter Compressor เสียงรบกวนจะลดลงเหลือ 53dBA (พลังเสียง)

ดีไซน์สวยล้ำ

ดีไซน์รูปทรงสี่เหลี่ยมเฉพาะของ LG และสีเงินที่ดูหรูหรา นับเป็นดีไซน์ที่ดีเยี่ยมสำหรับการตกแต่งภายใน

ดีไซน์สวยล้ำ ได้รับรางวัล DESIGN AWARD 2020 Reddot ปี 2020

ระบบควบคุมอัจฉริยะ

ด้วยแอปสมาร์ทโฟน LG ThinQ ผู้ใช้จะสามารถควบคุมและตรวจสอบปั๊มความร้อน ตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิของน้ำปัจจุบัน ตั้งค่ากำหนดเวลาการทำงาน และอื่นๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดาย

การควบคุมระยะไกลผ่าน Wi-Fi ด้วย LG ThinQ™

ภาพพื้นฐานสีดำ

โหมดการทำงานที่หลากหลาย

เครื่องทำน้ำร้อน LG Inverter Heat Pump สามารถใช้งานได้ 4 โหมดสำหรับสภาวะที่แตกต่างกัน

ปั๊มความร้อน

การทำน้ำร้อนด้วยฟังก์ชั่นปั๊มความร้อน

อัตโนมัติ

ควบคุมปั๊มความร้อนและฟังก์ชั่นทำความร้อนโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด

เทอร์โบ

เพิ่มฟังก์ชั่นความร้อนเพื่อทำน้ำร้อนอย่างรวดเร็ว

วันหยุด

ลดการสูญเสียพลังงานขณะที่ไม่ได้ใช้ฟังก์ชั่นความร้อน

สถานที่ติดตั้งหลากหลาย

ด้วยดีไซน์หรูหราระดับพรีเมียม เครื่องทำน้ำร้อน Inverter Heat Pump รุ่นใหม่จาก LG จึงเหมาะสำหรับการติดตั้งในโรงรถ ห้องครัว ห้องซักรีด ห้องน้ำ และพื้นที่อื่นๆ ในบ้านคุณ

มีตัวเครื่องภายในอาคารหลากหลายรูปแบบให้เลือกใช้เพื่อให้เหมาะกับคุณมากที่สุด

ความทนทานสูงสุด

รับประกัน 10 ปี

ผู้ใช้สบายใจได้ด้วยการรับประกัน 10 ปีสำหรับชิ้นส่วนหลักของอุปกรณ์ นั่นคือ ถังเก็บน้ำ และคอมเพรสเซอร์ TUV Rheinland รับรองความทนทาน 10 ปีของ DUAL Inverter Compressor ขณะที่ผิวเคลือบเซรามิกของถังเก็บน้ำให้ความทนทานต่อการกัดกร่อนนาน 10 ปี ตามมาตรฐานเซรามิกของเยอรมนี DIN 4753

ติดตั้งและบำรุงรักษาได้ง่ายดาย

ท่อทางเข้าและทางออกทิศทางเดียวของเครื่อง และสายไฟที่เชื่อมต่อง่ายในกล่องรวมสัญญาณ ช่วยให้ติดตั้งได้อย่างง่ายดายและรวดเร็ว นอกจากนี้ แอป LG ThinQ ยังมีโปรแกรม Service Alarm และ Self Diagnosis เพื่อความสะดวกในการบำรุงรักษา

เครื่องทำน้ำร้อนรุ่นต่างๆ

ภาพของเครื่องทำน้ำร้อนรุ่นต่างๆ

*ประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงานได้รับการทดสอบในพื้นที่ที่ไม่มีการทำความร้อนที่อุณหภูมิ 15°C ตามมาตรฐาน EN16147 โดยใช้โหลดโปรไฟล์ L

ภาพชายคนหนึ่งถือสมาร์ทโฟนที่มีหน้าเว็บ LG บนหน้าจอ

สอบถามการสั่งซื้อ

กรุณาสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ และเราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด

สอบถามการสั่งซื้อ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม