เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบแขวนใต้ฝ้าและตั้งพื้น

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบแขวนใต้ฝ้าและตั้งพื้น (Ceiling Suspended & Floor Convertible) ให้ประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นและความร้อนที่ทรงพลัง และมีดีไซน์ที่ทันสมัย ผสมผสานอย่างลงตัวกับพื้นที่ทุกประเภท.

air-solution_01_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_20112017_D_1511144269793

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบแขวนใต้ฝ้าและตั้งพื้น

สวยงาม ดูทันสมัย สอดรับกับสภาพแวดล้อมภายในอาคารอย่างกลมกลืน.

คุณสมบัติ รุ่นต่างๆ
คุณสมบัติ
air-solution_02_Differentiated_Design_20112017_D_1511144351558

ดีไซน์ที่แตกต่าง

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบแขวนใต้ฝ้ามาพร้อมกับดีไซน์ที่สวยสง่า รูปตัว V และครีบกระจายลมสีดำ มีรางวัลเป็นเครื่องรับประกัน.

ทำความเย็นและทำความร้อนได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

เปี่ยมด้วยสมรรถนะในการทำความเย็นและทำความร้อน รองรับการใช้งานในพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่ กระแสลมไปได้ไกลถึง 15 เมตรจากตัวเครื่องปรับอากาศ.

air-solution_04_Two_Thermistors_Control_(Optional)_20112017_D_1511144527277

ควบคุมด้วยเทอร์มิสเตอร์สองตัว (อุปกรณ์เสริม)

แผงควบคุมที่เป็นอุปกรณ์เสริมประกอบด้วยเทอร์มิสเตอร์ตัวที่สอง ช่วยให้สามารถตรวจจับอุณหภูมิภายในอาคารได้อย่างแม่นยำจากหลายๆ ตำแหน่งที่ตั้ง.

ติดตั้งและบำรุงรักษาได้ง่ายดาย

เพิ่มความสะดวกรวดเร็วในการติดตั้งด้วยโครงสร้างแผ่นกรองเข้า/ออกแบบ one-touch และแผ่นกรองสองชิ้นที่เรียบง่าย สามารถเลื่อนออกเพื่อทำความสะอาดและบำรุงรักษาอย่างง่ายดาย.

air-solution_06_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_Line_Up_20112017_D_1511144662591

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบแขวนใต้ฝ้าและตั้งพื้นรุ่นต่างๆ

สอบถามเพื่อซื้อ

กรุณาสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์และเราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามเพื่อซื้อ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม