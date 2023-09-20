About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนัง

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนังของ LG เป็นโซลูชั่นการทำความเย็นและทำความร้อนที่ทรงพลัง สามารถติดตั้งได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย.

01_D_1512961480368

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนัง

ให้ความสะดวกสบายสูงสุดสำหรับการใช้งานทุกประเภท.

คุณสมบัติ รุ่นต่างๆ
คุณสมบัติ
สอบถามเพื่อซื้อ

air-solution_02_Quick_Easy_Installation_20112017_D_1511146934187

ติดตั้งได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนังออกแบบมาเพื่อการติดตั้งที่ง่ายและมีประสิทธิภาพ ทำให้สามารถติดตั้งได้หลายเครื่องในระยะเวลาอันสั้น.

Lonizer+

Ionizer+ อันทรงพลังช่วยปกป้องคุณจากกลิ่นและสารอันตรายในอากาศ เพื่อฆ่าเชื้อในอากาศที่ไหลผ่านเครื่องปรับอากาศ รวมถึงพื้นผิวโดยรอบ เพื่อสภาพแวดล้อมที่ปลอดภัยและสะอาดยิ่งขึ้น ช่วยลดอนุภาคขนาดจิ๋วที่เป็นอันตราย โดยการอัดฉีดไอออนกว่า 3 ล้านไอออนเข้าไปในอากาศที่ไหลผ่านเครื่องปรับอากาศ.

04_D_1512961551304

ดีไซน์สวยงาม

ยูนิตภายในอาคารของเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนังดูสวยงามมีสไตล์ เข้ากันได้ดีกับการตกแต่งภายใน ARTCOOL series มีการดีไซน์ที่โดดเด่น และได้รับรางวัล International Forum design award, reddot design award และ G Mark.

05_D_1512961611099_1513753969451

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนังรุ่นต่างๆ

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

สอบถามเพื่อซื้อ

กรุณาสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์และเราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามเพื่อซื้อ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม