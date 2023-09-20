About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro : Centric Direct

43UM660H0SG

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro : Centric Direct

มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมภาพเติม

ทีวี 4K UHD พร้อม Pro:Centric Direct

ทีวีบนผนังห้องพักในโรงแรมและหน้าจอทีวีก็สว่างและชัดเจน

* 65 นิ้ว

* ภาพทั้งหมดในหน้านี้ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

* ภาพทีวีทั้งหมดที่มี 2 เสาใช้กับ UM660H เท่านั้น

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud ปรับปรุงการใช้งานโซลูชัน CMS ขององค์กรและการทำให้ระบบกลายเป็นคลาวด์ เสริมบริการของโซลูชันบุคคลที่สาม นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทมเพลตการออกแบบที่หลากหลาย ปรับปรุงการรวบรวมข้อมูลและแพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์ด้วยแดชบอร์ดที่สะดุดตา นอกเหนือจากคุณสมบัติใหม่แล้ว เครื่องมือสร้างแอปพลิเคชันบนมือถือช่วยให้คุณลดความซับซ้อนของกระบวนการตั้งค่าบริการเจ้าหน้าที่อำนวยความสะดวกบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่สำหรับผู้เข้าพัก ด้วยฟังก์ชันนี้ คำขอของแขกจะได้รับการตอบสนองทันที

ผู้หญิงคนนี้ทำงานผ่าน Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Direct

โซลูชันการจัดการเนื้อหาของโรงแรม Pro:Centric Direct นำเสนอเครื่องมือแก้ไขที่ง่ายและไม่ซับซ้อน ทำให้ง่ายต่อการให้บริการและการจัดการระยะไกลบนเครือข่าย IP ด้วยการคลิกเพียงครั้งเดียว โซลูชัน Pro:Centric Direct ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถแก้ไขอินเทอร์เฟซของตนได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยมอบอินเทอร์เฟซที่ปรับแต่งเองและจัดการทีวีทั้งหมดในห้องได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ PCD เวอร์ชันล่าสุดให้การควบคุมในห้องพักโดยใช้ IoT ซึ่งจะเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นของคุณในการเตรียมพร้อมสำหรับห้องพักในโรงแรมรุ่นต่อไปผ่านปัญญาประดิษฐ์

ผู้ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังจัดการเนื้อหาและการตั้งค่าบางอย่างของทีวีในโรงแรมโดยใช้โซลูชัน Pro:Centric Direct ผ่านเซิร์ฟเวอร์

* คุณสมบัติบางอย่างอาจไม่รองรับตามเวอร์ชัน PCD

Conformal Coating

ทีวีในโรงแรมหรือรีสอร์ทไม่สามารถหลีกเลี่ยงการสัมผัสกับสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีเกลือ ฝุ่น ผงเหล็ก และความชื้น ซึ่งอาจส่งผลให้ประสิทธิภาพการทำงานลดลงเมื่อเวลาผ่านไป การเคลือบตามรูปแบบบนแผงวงจรหลัก (บอร์ดจ่ายไฟ) ช่วยลดความเสี่ยงเหล่านี้จากสภาพแวดล้อมดังกล่าวได้อย่างมาก โดยการปกป้องทีวีจากเกลือ ฝุ่น ผงเหล็ก ความชื้น ฯลฯ

UM660H / UM662H มีการเคลือบแบบสม่ำเสมอบนบอร์ดจ่ายไฟเพื่อปกป้องจอแสดงผลแม้ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีรสเค็มหรือชื้น

ชายและหญิงกำลังเล่นเกม และฉากของเกมที่แสดงบนหน้าจอทีวีก็แสดงออกมาได้อย่างสมจริง

เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม

LG Game Optimizer จะช่วยเหลือคุณและให้คุณดำเนินการผ่านการเลือกโหมดเกม การปรับภาพ และอื่นๆ

UM660H / UM662H ได้รับการติดตั้งอย่างกลมกลืนในห้องพักของโรงแรม และขยายมุมมองด้านข้างให้ใหญ่ขึ้นเพื่อแสดง

ความลึกเพรียวบางเพื่อรูปลักษณ์เพรียวบาง

ด้วยดีไซน์เพรียวบาง ซีรีส์ UM660H / UM662H ผสานรวมเข้ากับการตกแต่งภายในได้อย่างราบรื่น มอบความประทับใจที่ทันสมัยให้กับแขก

 

* ในกรณีของทีวี 65" (43", 50" : 57.1 มม., 55 " : 57.5 มม.)

ด้วยฟังก์ชัน SoftAP ของทีวี คุณสามารถเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์อื่นๆ เช่น โทรศัพท์มือถือ แล็ปท็อป และแท็บเล็ต

SoftAP

จุดเข้าใช้งานที่เปิดใช้งานซอฟต์แวร์ (SoftAP) คือคุณลักษณะ Wi-Fi "เสมือน" ที่ใช้ทีวีเป็นฮอตสปอตไร้สาย ช่วยให้แขกสามารถเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ของตนเองกับ SoftAP ได้ รองรับโหมดบริดจ์ ช่วยให้ผู้ดูแลระบบสามารถจัดการข้อมูล SoftAP ในห้อง เช่น ระดับสัญญาณ รหัสผ่าน SoftAP ฯลฯ

 

 

* ควรตั้งค่า SoftAP ในเมนูการติดตั้งหลังจากเปิดทีวี

* การแชร์หน้าจออาจไม่สามารถดำเนินการได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน

 

ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังควบคุมทีวีด้วยการพูดกับรีโมตคอนโทรลซึ่งมีการจดจำเสียง

Voice Recognition

เพื่อการโต้ตอบที่ราบรื่นและความพึงพอใจของผู้ใช้ LG ได้ใช้ฟังก์ชันการจดจำเสียงกับทีวี LG UM662H คุณสมบัตินี้ช่วยให้ควบคุมทีวีได้ง่ายโดยไม่ต้องกดปุ่มรีโมทคอนโทรล

 

* ต้องใช้ Magic Motion Remote (แยกจำหน่าย)

