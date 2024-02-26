About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Versatile Series

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

Versatile Series

LSCA039-RK

Versatile Series

LSCA Versatile Series

การติดตั้งที่รวดเร็ว

ปัจจัยต่างๆ รวมถึงแม่เหล็กที่ด้านบนและด้านล่าง หมุดระบุตำแหน่ง ที่จับ และการล็อคที่รวดเร็ว ช่วยให้ผู้ติดตั้งติดตั้งและรื้อหน้าจอ LED ได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยไม่ต้องใช้เครื่องมือเพิ่มเติม

การติดตั้งที่รวดเร็ว

บำรุงรักษาง่าย

บำรุงรักษาง่าย

ซีรีส์ LSCA ใช้วิธีการยึดล็อคแบบง่ายๆ โดยไม่ต้องใช้เครื่องมือเพิ่มเติม ทำให้เปลี่ยนโมดูล LED หรือหน่วยพลังงาน/ข้อมูลได้ง่ายขึ้น ช่วยประหยัดต้นทุนและเวลาในการบำรุงรักษา

สองตัวเลือกการเชื่อมต่อ

สองตัวเลือกการเชื่อมต่อ

ซีรีส์ LSCA มีตู้สองขนาด ช่วยให้สามารถกำหนดขนาดหน้าจอได้อย่างลงตัวกับความต้องการของลูกค้า

มีการออกแบบมุม 90°

มีการออกแบบมุม 90°

หากคุณเพิ่มตัวเลือกมุม 90° ซีรีส์ LSCA จะสามารถนำเสนอเนื้อหาที่ไร้ที่ติได้แม้ว่าจะติดตั้งบนโครงสร้างที่ทำมุมฉากก็ตาม

ความสามารถในการให้บริการด้านหน้าหรือด้านหลัง

ความสามารถในการให้บริการด้านหน้าหรือด้านหลัง

ผลิตภัณฑ์มีทั้งทางเข้าด้านหน้าหรือด้านหลัง ช่วยให้ลูกค้าเลือกตัวเลือกการติดตั้งตามสภาพแวดล้อม และลดข้อจำกัดในการติดตั้งและบำรุงรักษา

ความเข้ากันได้กับ
โซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ของ LG

ซีรีส์ LSCA ขับเคลื่อนด้วยตัวควบคุมระบบประสิทธิภาพสูงของ LG สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ของ LG รวมถึง SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant และ ConnectedCare ซึ่งช่วยให้ลูกค้าดำเนินธุรกิจของตนเองได้อย่างไร้ที่ติ

ความเข้ากันได้กับโซลูชั่นซอฟต์แวร์ของ LG

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ 'LG ConnectedCare' แตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค และจำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก ดังนั้นโปรดติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในประเทศของคุณ

ภูมิภาคสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม<br>* รายการที่สามารถตรวจสอบได้โดย LG ConnectedCare : กระดานหลัก (อุณหภูมิ, สถานะสัญญาณ, FPGA Ver, สถานะการเชื่อมต่ออีเธอร์เน็ต), การ์ดรับ (อุณหภูมิ, ไฟ LED)

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.