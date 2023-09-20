About Cookies on This Site

All-in-one Premium Series

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

All-in-one Premium Series

LAA015FL9B5

All-in-one Premium Series

front view with inscreen, stand

ได้รับรางวัลด้านการออกแบบ

  • Red Dot Design Award 2020

    Red Dot Design Award 2020

  • FIF

    iF Design Award 2020

     

  • IDEA-2020-Finalist.jpg

    IDEA Design Award 2020

  • pinup-logo

    2020 PIN UP Design Awards

  • 2020 Good Design Award Korea

    2020 Good Design Award Korea

จอขนาดใหญ่ 130" ที่ปราศจากขอบจอ

ข้อดีที่สำคัญที่สุดของจอ LED จาก LG ก็คือ ขนาดหน้าจอที่ใหญ่ถึง 130 นิ้ว โดยไม่มีขอบจอ ใหญ่กว่าจอ LCD ขนาด 55 นิ้ว 4 เครื่องที่นำมาเรียงต่อกัน จึงแสดงเนื้อหาคอนเทนต์ได้อย่างราบรื่น ไม่มีเส้นแบ่งหรือความผิดเพี้ยน และมอบประสบการณ์ด้านภาพที่ชวนดื่มด่ำอย่างเหนือระดับ

แสดงสีที่สดใส ขับเคลื่อนด้วย HDR

ด้วยการสนับสนุน HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) เนื้อหาคอนเทนต์จะดูสว่างสดใสมากขึ้น และสร้างความประทับใจให้แก่ผู้ชมได้อย่างแท้จริง สเปกตรัมสีที่กว้างกว่าและอัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์ที่สูงกว่าช่วยให้ผู้ชมเพลิดเพลินกับคอนเทนต์ที่สมจริงได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์

*HDR10 Pro เป็นโซลูชั่น HDR ของ LG สำหรับการประมวลผลสัญญาณ HDR โดยใช้ Tone Mapping แบบไดนามิก

Surface Sound ที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ

จอ All-in-one LED ขนาด 130" ไม่ต้องใช้ลำโพงเสริมสำหรับเอฟเฟ็กต์เสียงที่ดังกระหึ่ม ระบบ Surface Sound ภายในเครื่องจะทำให้เสียงดังออกมาจากทั่วทั้งหน้าจอ ด้วยกำลังเสียง 162W (4.5W x 36 จุด) ทำให้ทุกคนในห้องประชุมสามารถได้ยินเสียง แม้กระทั่งคนที่นั่งอยู่ห่างไกลจากหน้าจอ

หลายจอด้วย PBP/PIP

คุณสมบัติหลายหน้าจอแบบ PBP (Picture-By-Picture) ในจอแสดงผลเดี่ยวที่มีแหล่งอินพุต 2 แหล่ง ขณะที่ PIP (Picture-In-Picture) รองรับการเล่นทั้งหน้าจอหลักและหน้าจอย่อยในเวลาเดียวกันด้วยเค้าโครงต่าง ๆ โดยมีความยืดหยุ่นในการจัดสรรพื้นที่สำหรับแหล่งเนื้อหาแต่ละแหล่ง

หลายจอด้วย_pbp/PIP

สนับสนุนรีโมทคอนโทรลที่ใช้งานง่าย

สนับสนุนรีโมทคอนโทรลที่ใช้งานง่าย

จอ All-in-one LED ขนาด 130" ให้ผู้ใช้เข้าถึงการตั้งค่า เช่น โหมดภาพ ระดับเสียง ฯลฯ ได้อย่างง่ายดาย โดยใช้รีโมทคอนโทรล แทนการเชื่อมต่อพีซี จอรุ่นนี้ใช้ UI เดียวกันกับป้ายโฆษณาดิจิทัลทั่วไปของ LG ดังนั้นผู้ใช้จึงเรียนรู้วิธีการใช้งานได้อย่างง่ายดาย
การบำรุงรักษาที่ด้านหน้า

การบำรุงรักษาที่ด้านหน้า

จอ LED รุ่นนี้สามารถติดตั้งและจัดการได้อย่างง่ายดายจากด้านหน้า จึงเพิ่มความสะดวกในการใช้งาน นอกจากนี้ ยังสามารถติดตั้งหรือถอดโมดูล LED ได้ด้วยมือเปล่าหรือใช้เครื่องมือแบบแม่เหล็ก
การกำหนดค่าอัตโนมัติ

การกำหนดค่าอัตโนมัติ

จอ All-in-one LED ขนาด 130" ของ LG ประกอบด้วยกล่องจอหลักหนึ่งกล่อง และกล่องจอรองแปดกล่อง แต่ละกล่องจอรับรู้ตำแหน่งที่ตั้งของตัวเองและตั้งค่าโดยอัตโนมัติ ดังนั้นจึงไม่ต้องดำเนินกระบวนการติดตั้งหน้าจอที่ยุ่งยากซับซ้อน ทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องทำก็คือการเปิดหน้าจอ
SoC ประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วย webOS

SoC ประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วย webOS

Quad Core SoC ในตัวสามารถทำงานหลายอย่างได้ในคราวเดียว ทั้งยังช่วยในการเล่นเนื้อหาได้อย่างลื่นไหลโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องมีเครื่องเล่นมีเดีย นอกจากนี้ แพลตฟอร์ม LG webOS ช่วยยกระดับความสะดวกสบายของผู้ใช้ด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย รวมถึงเครื่องมือพัฒนาแอปที่เรียบง่าย
อุปกรณ์เสริมขาตั้งแบบลอยตัว

อุปกรณ์เสริมขาตั้งแบบลอยตัว

LG นำเสนออุปกรณ์เสริมขาตั้งสำหรับลูกค้าที่ไม่สามารถทำการติดตั้งบนผนัง ช่วยให้สามารถเคลื่อนย้ายจอขนาดใหญ่ 130 นิ้วนี้ได้อย่างง่ายดาย และมอบดีไซน์ที่สวยล้ำ กลมกลืนกับทุกพื้นที่
สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับระบบควบคุม AV

สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับระบบควบคุม AV

จอ LED รุ่นนี้ได้รับการรับรอง Crestron Connected® สำหรับการใช้งานร่วมกันในระดับที่สูงขึ้นกับระบบควบคุม AV ระดับมืออาชีพ รองรับการบูรณาการอย่างไร้รอยต่อและการควบคุมแบบอัตโนมัติ* เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการจัดการธุรกิจ

* การควบคุมผ่านเครือข่าย
ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบการประชุมทางไกลผ่านจอภาพ

ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบการประชุมทางไกลผ่านจอภาพ

สำหรับการประชุมเสมือนจริงที่ดีที่สุด จอ All-in-one LED ขนาด 130" ผ่านการรับรองการใช้งานร่วมกับ Cisco System ที่ให้การควบคุมที่ทรงพลัง* สำหรับการประชุมทางไกลผ่านจอภาพอันชาญฉลาด ซึ่งช่วยให้ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาไปกับการจัดเตรียมเรื่องคุณภาพรูปภาพหรือการเปลี่ยนอินพุตในสายเรียกเข้า.

* ใช้การเชื่อมต่อสาย HDMI
โซลูชั่น SuperSign

โซลูชั่น SuperSign

จอ LED รุ่นนี้สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับ LG SuperSign CMS ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชั่นซอฟต์แวร์สำหรับการจัดการคอนเทนต์แบบครบวงจร ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกในการสร้างและเผยแพร่คอนเทนต์ องค์กรธุรกิจของคุณจึงสามารถประหยัดเวลาและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานอุปกรณ์ทั่วทุกพื้นที่
Signage365Care

Signage365Care

การบำรุงรักษาสามารถทำได้ง่ายและเร็วขึ้นด้วยบริการเพิ่มเติม Signage365Care* ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชั่นบริการคลาวด์จากฝ่ายบริการของ LG มีการจัดการสถานะจอแสดงผลระยะไกลในสถานที่ทำงานลูกค้าสำหรับการวินิจฉัยข้อผิดพลาดและบริการควบคุมระยะไกล ช่วยให้ธุรกิจของลูกค้าดำเนินไปอย่างราบรื่น

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ "Signage365Care" อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค ดังนั้นกรุณาติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.50

Screen Resolution (W × H)

1,920 × 1,080

Screen Dimension (W × H × D,mm)

2,880 × 1,620 × 128.5 mm (w / o Screen Frame)

Screen Weight (kg)

162.1 kg (w / o Screen Frame)

No. of Cabinet per Screen (W × H)

3 × 3

No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

4 × 3

Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

640 × 360

Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

960 × 540 × 128.5 mm

Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

0.52

Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

Main: 19.3
Secondary: 17.8

Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

34.7

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

444,444

Flatness of Cabinet

± 0.2 mm

Cabinet Material

Front: Die Casting Aluminum
Rear: PC+ABS

Service Access

Front and Rear

OPTICAL PARAMETER

Brightness (Max.)

500 nit

Color Temperature

6,500

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

140

Brightness Uniformity

95%

Color Uniformity

±0.015Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

5,000 : 1

Processing Depth

16 bit

HDR Compatibility

HDR10, HDR10 Pro
※ HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

2,900

Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

980

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

622

Power Supply (V)

AC 100 - 240 V

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

Sound Output (Max.)

162W

OPERATION CONDITIONS

Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature (°C)

0°C to 40°C

Operating Humidity

10% to 80%

CONNECTIVITY(EMBEDDED CONTROLLER)

Video Inputs

HDMI In (3), DP In, USB 2.0

Control

RJ45 In, RS232C In/out

Special Features

Temperature Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Crestron Connected®(Network based control)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class A / CE / KC

Environment

RoHS

ACCESSORY

Basic

Data Cable, LAN Cable, Power Cord, RS232C Gender (9 Pin to Phone Jack), Remote Controller, IR Receiver, Manual

Optional

Screen Frame (ACC-LAASF15), Floor Stand (ST-1300F)

SW

Platform

webOS 4.0

Support

Signage365Care (The availability differs by region), SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.