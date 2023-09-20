We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Premium Series
ได้รับรางวัลด้านการออกแบบ
จอขนาดใหญ่ 130" ที่ปราศจากขอบจอ
แสดงสีที่สดใส ขับเคลื่อนด้วย HDR
*HDR10 Pro เป็นโซลูชั่น HDR ของ LG สำหรับการประมวลผลสัญญาณ HDR โดยใช้ Tone Mapping แบบไดนามิก
Surface Sound ที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ
หลายจอด้วย PBP/PIP
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.50
-
Screen Resolution (W × H)
-
1,920 × 1,080
-
Screen Dimension (W × H × D,mm)
-
2,880 × 1,620 × 128.5 mm (w / o Screen Frame)
-
Screen Weight (kg)
-
162.1 kg (w / o Screen Frame)
-
No. of Cabinet per Screen (W × H)
-
3 × 3
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
-
4 × 3
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
-
640 × 360
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
960 × 540 × 128.5 mm
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
-
0.52
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
-
Main: 19.3
Secondary: 17.8
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
34.7
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
444,444
-
Flatness of Cabinet
-
± 0.2 mm
-
Cabinet Material
-
Front: Die Casting Aluminum
Rear: PC+ABS
-
Service Access
-
Front and Rear
-
Brightness (Max.)
-
500 nit
-
Color Temperature
-
6,500
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
140
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
95%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5,000 : 1
-
Processing Depth
-
16 bit
-
HDR Compatibility
-
HDR10, HDR10 Pro
※ HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
-
2,900
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
-
980
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
622
-
Power Supply (V)
-
AC 100 - 240 V
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Sound Output (Max.)
-
162W
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operating Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Video Inputs
-
HDMI In (3), DP In, USB 2.0
-
Control
-
RJ45 In, RS232C In/out
-
Special Features
-
Temperature Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Crestron Connected®(Network based control)
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
-
FCC Class A / CE / KC
-
Environment
-
RoHS
-
Basic
-
Data Cable, LAN Cable, Power Cord, RS232C Gender (9 Pin to Phone Jack), Remote Controller, IR Receiver, Manual
-
Optional
-
Screen Frame (ACC-LAASF15), Floor Stand (ST-1300F)
-
Platform
-
webOS 4.0
-
Support
-
Signage365Care (The availability differs by region), SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant
-
