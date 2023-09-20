We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Smart Series
LG LED All-in-One Smart Series
LAEC ที่ติดตั้งเข้ากับขาตั้งที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยมอเตอร์ในห้องประชุม ผู้ใช้กำลังแชร์หน้าจอแล็ปท็อปไปยังจอ LAEC ผ่าน LG One:Quick Share
* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในเว็บเพจมีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง
โซลูชันการแชร์หน้าจอแบบไร้สายของ LG, LG One: Quick Share
ประกอบด้วยภาพทั้งหมด 3 ขั้นตอนสำหรับการติดตั้ง One:Quick Share USB Dongle และการแชร์หน้าจอส่วนตัว ภาพแรกใช้สำหรับจับคู่ USB Dongle กับ LG Signage ภาพที่สองเป็นภาพคนกำลังถือ USB Dongle และพยายามเชื่อมต่อกับพีซี และภาพสุดท้ายเป็นภาพคนกำลังประชุมกัน โดยเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ USB Dongle เข้ากับแล็ปท็อปและแชร์หน้าจอไปยัง LAEC บนผนัง
* ต้องใช้สายไฟ AC สองเส้นสำหรับ 110V AC
การติดตั้งง่าย
ประกอบด้วยภาพทั้งหมด 3 ขั้นตอนสำหรับการยึดกล่องจอ 2 กล่อง การต่อโมดูล LED และการเสียบปลั๊กไฟ
อุปกรณ์เสริมสำหรับการติดตั้งโดยเฉพาะ
LAEC ติดตั้งบนผนังพื้นที่สูง LAEC ได้รับการติดตั้งพร้อมกับขาตั้งที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยมอเตอร์ในโถงจัดงาน
* ต้องใช้สายไฟ AC สองเส้นสำหรับ 110V AC
* ความพร้อมใช้งานของ LG ConnectedCare แตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.5625
-
Screen Resolution
-
1,920x1,080
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
-
250 x 281.25
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
-
12x6 (Total 72)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
-
3,004.6x1692.1x36.5 (Thickest 70)
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
-
5.06
-
Weight of the screen
-
129
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
409,600
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
-
±0.2
-
Unit Case Material
-
Aluminum
-
Service Access
-
Front
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
-
500
-
Color Temperature
-
7300K
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
160° x 160°
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
98%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16
-
Power Consumption (W/screen, Max.)
-
2,000
-
Power Consumption (W/screen, Avg.)
-
800
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
395
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
-
6,824
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
-
2,730
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)
-
1,348
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
≥2880
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
-
<90%RH(without condensation)
-
IP Rating Front
-
IP30
-
IP Rating Rear
-
IP20
-
Speaker
-
Built-in(9W+9W)
-
Certification
-
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
-
Environment
-
RoHS, REACH
-
Controller
-
Embedded
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์