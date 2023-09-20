About Cookies on This Site

All-in-one Smart Series

All-in-one Smart Series

LAEC015-GN2

All-in-one Smart Series

Front view

LG LED All-in-One Smart Series

LAEC ที่ติดตั้งเข้ากับขาตั้งที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยมอเตอร์ในห้องประชุม ผู้ใช้กำลังแชร์หน้าจอแล็ปท็อปไปยังจอ LAEC ผ่าน LG One:Quick Share

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในเว็บเพจมีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ผู้คนดำเนินการประชุมขณะที่ดูหน้าจอและฟังเสียงด้วย LAEC และลำโพงในตัว ซึ่งติดตั้งไว้ในห้องประชุม

All-in-One
จอ LED พร้อมลำโพงในตัว

LAEC series เป็นจอขนาดใหญ่ 136 นิ้ว ซึ่งนำเสนอในรูปแบบแพ็คเกจแบบออลอินวัน รวมถึงตัวควบคุมและลำโพงในตัว จอรุ่นนี้ไม่ต้องใช้การเชื่อมต่อตัวควบคุมหรือการกำหนดค่าโมดูล จึงนับเป็นการขจัดความเชื่อที่ว่าจอ LED ติดตั้งยากและซับซ้อน ภายหลังกระบวนการติดตั้งที่ง่ายดาย ทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องทำก็เพียงแค่เปิดหน้าจอด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรลเหมือนกับทีวีตามบ้าน
คนกำลังเปลี่ยนโมดูล LED จากด้านหน้าโดยใช้เครื่องมือแม่เหล็กที่ให้มา

บำรุงรักษาได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

ในกรณีที่เครื่องหยุดทำงานเนื่องจากโมดูล LED หรือบอร์ดระบบ สามารถซ่อมบำรุงได้จากด้านหน้า สามารถถอดโมดูล LED ได้ง่ายๆ โดยใช้เครื่องมือแม่เหล็กที่ให้มา และใส่กลับเข้าที่ได้อย่างรวดเร็วโดยไม่ต้องติดตั้งสายเชื่อมต่อ

โซลูชันการแชร์หน้าจอแบบไร้สายของ LG, LG One: Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share คือโซลูชันการแชร์หน้าจอแบบไร้สายที่มีให้ใน LAEC series หน่วยส่งสัญญาณ USB และแอป คุณสามารถแชร์หน้าจอพีซีส่วนตัวไปยังจอแสดงผลโดยใช้ปุ่มดองเกิล USB และ Wi-Fi* ในตัว และสามารถปรับค่าการตั้งค่าพื้นฐาน (ระดับเสียง โหมดภาพ ปรับความสว่างอัตโนมัติ ฯลฯ) ของจอแสดงผลที่เชื่อมต่อโดยไม่ต้องใช้รีโมทคอนโทรล นอกจากนี้ โหมดการประชุมในสำนักงาน** ยังช่วยให้คุณแสดงวาระการประชุม จดบันทึกก่อนเริ่มการประชุม

ประกอบด้วยภาพทั้งหมด 3 ขั้นตอนสำหรับการติดตั้ง One:Quick Share USB Dongle และการแชร์หน้าจอส่วนตัว ภาพแรกใช้สำหรับจับคู่ USB Dongle กับ LG Signage ภาพที่สองเป็นภาพคนกำลังถือ USB Dongle และพยายามเชื่อมต่อกับพีซี และภาพสุดท้ายเป็นภาพคนกำลังประชุมกัน โดยเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ USB Dongle เข้ากับแล็ปท็อปและแชร์หน้าจอไปยัง LAEC บนผนัง

* ต้องใช้สายไฟ AC สองเส้นสำหรับ 110V AC

การติดตั้งง่าย

กระบวนการติดตั้ง All-in-One Smart series ทำได้ง่ายมาก หลังจากที่ยึดกล่องจอสองกล่องที่อยู่ในชุดกล่องบรรจุอย่างแน่นหนาแล้ว ให้ต่อโมดูลจอแสดงผล LED แต่ละชุดเข้ากับตู้ สุดท้าย ให้เสียบปลั๊กไฟ การติดตั้งที่ง่ายดายนี้ช่วยประหยัดเวลาและแรงงาน ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถจัดการจอ LED ได้โดยสะดวก

ประกอบด้วยภาพทั้งหมด 3 ขั้นตอนสำหรับการยึดกล่องจอ 2 กล่อง การต่อโมดูล LED และการเสียบปลั๊กไฟ

อุปกรณ์เสริมสำหรับการติดตั้งโดยเฉพาะ

ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้มาพร้อมกับกล่องบรรจุที่มีส่วนประกอบทั้งหมดที่จำเป็น รวมถึงชุดติดตั้งผนังแบบแนวนอน และเครื่องมือสำหรับการติดตั้ง ขาตั้งที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยมอเตอร์เป็นอุปกรณ์เสริม เพื่อให้คุณสามารถตั้งวางจอได้อย่างง่ายดาย โดยขึ้นอยู่กับสถานที่ติดตั้งของคุณ ด้วยขาตั้งนี้ คุณจะสามารถปรับความสูงของหน้าจอรวมขาตั้ง ตั้งแต่ 2.0 เมตรถึง 2.5 เมตร

LAEC ติดตั้งบนผนังพื้นที่สูง LAEC ได้รับการติดตั้งพร้อมกับขาตั้งที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยมอเตอร์ในโถงจัดงาน

To describe the LAEC series can be simply connected to a power supply, it shows power connection part.

การเชื่อมต่อพลังงานอย่างง่าย

ซีรีส์ LAEC ทำงานด้วยสายไฟ AC เส้นเดียวหรือสองเส้น* โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องต่อสายไฟให้ยุ่งยาก และทำให้สามารถติดตั้งได้อย่างเรียบร้อย

* ต้องใช้สายไฟ AC สองเส้นสำหรับ 110V AC

พนักงานของ LG กำลังตรวจสอบ LAEC series ที่ติดตั้งในสถานที่ต่างๆ จากระยะไกล

LG ConnectedCare แบบเรียลไทม์

บำรุงรักษาอุปกรณ์ได้อย่างง่ายดายและรวดเร็วด้วยบริการเสริม LG ConnectedCare* ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชันบริการคลาวด์จาก LG โดยจะจัดการสถานะของจอแสดงผลในสถานที่ทำงานของลูกค้าผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกล เพื่อวินิจฉัยข้อบกพร่องและให้บริการควบคุมระยะไกล รองรับการใช้งานอย่างมีเสถียรภาพสำหรับธุรกิจของลูกค้า

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของ LG ConnectedCare แตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.5625

Screen Resolution

1,920x1,080

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

250 x 281.25

No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

12x6 (Total 72)

Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

3,004.6x1692.1x36.5 (Thickest 70)

Screen Surface Area (㎡)

5.06

Weight of the screen

129

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

409,600

Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

±0.2

Unit Case Material

Aluminum

Service Access

Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

500

Color Temperature

7300K

Visual Viewing Angle (H x V)

160° x 160°

Brightness Uniformity

98%

Color Uniformity

±0.015Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

3000:1

Processing Depth (bit)

16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/screen, Max.)

2,000

Power Consumption (W/screen, Avg.)

800

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

395

Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

6,824

Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

2,730

Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)

1,348

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

≥2880

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature(℃)

0℃ to +40℃

Operating Humidity

<90%RH(without condensation)

IP Rating Front

IP30

IP Rating Rear

IP20

SPEAKER

Speaker

Built-in(9W+9W)

CERTIFICATION

Certification

CE,FCC,ETL,CB

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

Controller

Embedded

