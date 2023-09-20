We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Essential Series
All-in-one Essential Series
All-in-one Essential Series
จอ All-in-one LED
จอ All-in-one LED
ชุดอุปกรณ์เสริมพิเศษ
ชุดอุปกรณ์เสริมพิเศษ
ง่ายต่อการติดตั้ง
ง่ายต่อการติดตั้ง
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.56
-
Screen Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
-
250 x 281.25
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
-
12x6 (Total 72)
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
-
1,920 x 1,080
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
-
3,004.6 × 1,692.1 x 35.5
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
-
5.06
-
Screen Weight (kg)
-
131
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
±0.2
-
Cabinet Material
-
Aluminum
-
Service Access
-
Front
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
-
800
-
Color Temperature
-
6,500
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
-
160 × 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
98%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16
-
Power Consumption (W/screen, Max.)
-
3,000
-
Power Consumption (W/screen, Avg.)
-
1,200
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
593
-
Power Consumption (BTU/hr/Screen, Max.)
-
10,236
-
Power Consumption (BTU/hr/Screen, Avg.)
-
4,094
-
Power Consumption (BTU/hr/m², Max.)
-
2022
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
≥2880
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
-
<90%RH(without condensation)
-
IP Rating Front / Rear
-
IP40 / IP20
-
Certification
-
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
-
Environment
-
RoHS, REACH
-
Controller
-
Embedded
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์