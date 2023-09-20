About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
All-in-one Essential Series

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

All-in-one Essential Series

LAEC015

All-in-one Essential Series

Front view with infill image

All-in-one Essential Series

*รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้านี้มีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น.

จอ All-in-one LED

จอ All-in-one Essential series ของ LG เป็นจอขนาดใหญ่ 136 นิ้ว นำเสนอในรูปแบบของแพ็คเกจ All-in-one พร้อมตัวควบคุมภายในเครื่อง All-in-one Essential series ไม่ต้องใช้การเชื่อมต่อตัวควบคุมหรือการกำหนดค่าโมดูล จึงนับเป็นการขจัดความเชื่อที่ว่าจอ LED ติดตั้งยากและซับซ้อน ภายหลังกระบวนการติดตั้งที่ง่ายดาย ทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องทำก็เพียงแค่เปิดหน้าจอด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรลเหมือนกับทีวีตามบ้าน.

จอ All-in-one LED

ชุดอุปกรณ์เสริมพิเศษ

ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้มาพร้อมกับกล่องบรรจุที่มีส่วนประกอบทั้งหมดที่จำเป็น รวมถึงชุดติดตั้งผนังแบบแนวนอน และเครื่องมือสำหรับการติดตั้ง ขาตั้งที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยมอเตอร์เป็นอุปกรณ์เสริม เพื่อให้คุณสามารถตั้งวางจอได้อย่างง่ายดาย โดยขึ้นอยู่กับสถานที่ติดตั้งของคุณ ด้วยขาตั้งนี้ คุณจะสามารถปรับความสูงของหน้าจอรวมขาตั้ง ตั้งแต่ 2.0 เมตรถึง 2.5 เมตร.

ชุดอุปกรณ์เสริมพิเศษ

ง่ายต่อการติดตั้ง

กระบวนการติดตั้ง All-in-one Essential series ทำได้ง่ายมาก หลังจากที่ยึดกล่องจอสองกล่องที่อยู่ในชุดกล่องบรรจุอย่างแน่นหนาแล้ว ให้ต่อโมดูลจอแสดงผล LED แต่ละชุดเข้ากับตู้ สุดท้าย ให้เสียบปลั๊กไฟ การติดตั้งที่ง่ายดายนี้ช่วยประหยัดเวลาและแรงงาน ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถจัดการจอ LED ได้โดยสะดวก.

ง่ายต่อการติดตั้ง

*ต้องทำการติดตั้งสกรูหรือชุดติดตั้งผนัง / อุปกรณ์เสริมเพิ่มเติม.
บำรุงรักษาได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

บำรุงรักษาได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

ในกรณีที่เครื่องหยุดทำงานเนื่องจากโมดูล LED หรือบอร์ดระบบ สามารถซ่อมบำรุงได้จากด้านหน้า สามารถถอดโมดูล LED ได้ง่ายๆ โดยใช้เครื่องมือแม่เหล็กที่ให้มา และใส่กลับเข้าที่ได้อย่างรวดเร็วโดยไม่ต้องติดตั้งสายเชื่อมต่อ.
เชื่อมต่อสายไฟได้อย่างง่ายดาย

เชื่อมต่อสายไฟได้อย่างง่ายดาย

LAEB series ทำงานโดยใช้สายไฟ AC แบบเดี่ยวหรือคู่* โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่อระบบไฟฟ้าให้ยุ่งยากซับซ้อน และรองรับการติดตั้งที่เป็นระเบียบ.

*ต้องใช้สายไฟ AC สองเส้นสำหรับ 110V AC.
ทำงานในสภาพแวดล้อมที่ชื้น

ทำงานในสภาพแวดล้อมที่ชื้น

All-in-one Essential series สามารถทำงานในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีความชื้นต่ำกว่า 90% RH*.*ไม่มีการควบแน่น.
ประหยัดพลังงานด้วยโหมดสแตนด์บาย

ประหยัดพลังงานด้วยโหมดสแตนด์บาย

เมื่อไม่มีสัญญาณเข้าจากรีโมทคอนโทรลเป็นเวลานาน หน้าจอจะดับลง และชิ้นส่วนวงจรหลักภายในกล่องจอ LED จะเข้าสู่โหมดสแตนด์บาย ซึ่งจะช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน.
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.56

Screen Resolution

1,920 x 1,080

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

250 x 281.25

No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

12x6 (Total 72)

Screen Resolution (WxH)

1,920 x 1,080

Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

3,004.6 × 1,692.1 x 35.5

Screen Surface Area (㎡)

5.06

Screen Weight (kg)

131

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

409,600

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.2

Cabinet Material

Aluminum

Service Access

Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

800

Color Temperature

6,500

Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

160 × 160

Brightness Uniformity

98%

Color Uniformity

±0.015Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

3,000

Processing Depth (bit)

16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/screen, Max.)

3,000

Power Consumption (W/screen, Avg.)

1,200

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

593

Power Consumption (BTU/hr/Screen, Max.)

10,236

Power Consumption (BTU/hr/Screen, Avg.)

4,094

Power Consumption (BTU/hr/m², Max.)

2022

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

≥2880

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature(℃)

0℃ to +40℃

Operating Humidity

<90%RH(without condensation)

IP Rating Front / Rear

IP40 / IP20

CERTIFICATION

Certification

CE,FCC,ETL,CB

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

Controller

Embedded

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.