Outdoor Display

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

Outdoor Display

LSBB015-GD

Outdoor Display

Fine-pitch Essential Series

ตรวจสอบกราฟบนหน้าจอ LED ที่ติดตั้งบนผนังห้องควบคุม

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในเว็บเพจมีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

แสดงตัวบ่งชี้สถานะและปุ่มสำหรับตรวจสอบสถานะ LED

ตัวบ่งชี้สถานะของการตรวจจับสัญญาณ

ไฟแสดงสถานะและปุ่มอยู่ในเฟรมหลักของโครงสร้างตู้ และสามารถเข้าถึงได้จากทั้งด้านหน้าและด้านหลัง

* ดูคู่มือผู้ใช้ LSBB สำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมของตัวบ่งชี้สถานะและปุ่ม

ควบคุมแกน_x/y/Z 6 แกนระหว่างแผงด้วยเครื่องมือที่สม่ำเสมอ

จัดตำแหน่งง่ายในแนว Z

สามารถใช้เครื่องมือที่สม่ำเสมอสำหรับการปรับแกน X/Y/Z 6 แกนระหว่างแผงต่าง ๆ โมดูลสามารถปรับได้ง่ายในทิศทาง Z และสามารถปรับความเรียบได้อีกครั้ง
ซีรีย์ LSBB แสดงให้เห็นการติดตั้งที่สะดวกจากด้านหน้า

การบำรุงรักษาที่ด้านหน้า

สามารถเข้าถึงผลิตภัณฑ์ได้จากด้านหน้า โดยลูกค้าไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้พื้นที่เข้าถึงจากด้านหลัง
แสดงว่ากล่องจอมีลูกโป่ง

กล่องจอน้ำหนักเบาที่ใช้งานง่าย

น้ำหนักเบาและติดตั้งง่าย ช่วยลดความเสี่ยงของความเสียหายระหว่างการติดตั้งได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ชุดหน้าจอ LED เต็มรูปแบบยังคงมีน้ำหนักเบา ซึ่งช่วยลดน้ำหนักการบรรทุกของโครงสร้างที่ยึดหน้าจอเอาไว้
ในกรณีของ "ไม่มีความซ้ำซ้อน" มากกว่าข้อผิดพลาดจะถูกปิด แต่ในกรณีของ "ด้วยความซ้ำซ้อน" ข้อผิดพลาดเท่านั้นที่จะดับและแสดง

ความซ้ำซ้อนของสัญญาณ/ไฟฟ้า

ด้วยตัวควบคุมและยูนิตไฟฟ้าเพิ่มเติม ตัวควบคุมสำรองจะเปิดใช้งาน หากเกิดข้อผิดพลาดด้านการส่งสัญญาณ ซึ่งช่วยป้องกันการเกิดจอดำ (ความซ้ำซ้อนของสัญญาณ) ผลิตภัณฑ์ยังมีความซ้ำซ้อนของไฟฟ้าเป็นตัวเลือก ยูนิตไฟฟ้าสองตัวให้มาในกล่องจอ LED เดี่ยวเพื่อเปิดใช้งานการส่งไฟฟ้าเมื่อยูนิตไฟฟ้าอีกตัวล้มเหลว

* ในกรณีของ Power Redundancy มีตัวเลือกเพิ่มเติมในขณะที่สั่งซื้อ และจะมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติม

"พนักงาน LG กำลังตรวจสอบ LSBB ซีรีส์จากระยะไกลที่ติดตั้งในสถานที่อื่นโดยใช้โซลูชันการตรวจสอบ LG บนคลาวด์ ตัวควบคุมระบบที่มี webOS ช่วยให้ LSBB ซีรีส์สามารถทำงานร่วมกับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ของ LG ได้"

ความเข้ากันได้กับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ LG

ซีรีส์ LSBB สามารถใช้งานได้กับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ LG รวมถึง SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant และ ConnectedCare ซึ่งช่วยให้ลูกค้าใช้งานในธุรกิจของตนเองได้อย่างราบรื่น โดยได้รับการสนับสนุนจากตัวควบคุมระบบประสิทธิภาพสูงของ LG
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.563

Module Resolution (W × H)

96 × 216

Module Dimensions (W × H, mm)

150 × 337.5

Weight per Module (kg)

0.50

No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

4 × 1

Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

384 × 216

Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

600 × 337.5 × 56

Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

0.203

Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)

6.0

Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

30.0

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

409,600

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

0.5

Cabinet Material

Die Casting Aluminum

Service Access

Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Max. Brightness (After Calibration)

600

Color Temperature (K)

3,200-9,300

Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

160 × 140

Brightness Uniformity

97%

Color Uniformity

±0.003 Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

5,000 : 1

Processing Depth (bit)

16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

120

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

40

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

600

Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Max.)

409

Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Avg.)

136

Power Consumption (BTU/m², Max.)

2,047

Power Supply (V)

AC 100-240 V (50-60 Hz)

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature (°C)

-20 to +40

Operating Humidity

10-80% RH

IP Rating Front / Rear

IP5X / IP5X

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.