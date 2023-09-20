We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fine-pitch Essential Series
Fine-pitch Essential Series
Fine-pitch Essential Series
ตรวจสอบกราฟบนหน้าจอ LED ที่ติดตั้งบนผนังห้องควบคุม
* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในเว็บเพจมีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น
* ดูคู่มือผู้ใช้ LSBB สำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมของตัวบ่งชี้สถานะและปุ่ม
* ในกรณีของ Power Redundancy มีตัวเลือกเพิ่มเติมในขณะที่สั่งซื้อ และจะมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติม
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.875
-
Module Resolution (W × H)
-
80 × 180
-
Module Dimensions (W × H, mm)
-
150 × 337.5
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.50
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
-
4 × 1
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
-
320 × 180
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
-
600 × 337.5 × 56
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
-
0.203
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)
-
6.0
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
30.0
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
284,444
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
0.5
-
Cabinet Material
-
Die Casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
-
Front
-
Max. Brightness (After Calibration)
-
600
-
Color Temperature (K)
-
3,200-9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
-
160 × 140
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
97%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
5,000 : 1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
-
120
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
40
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
600
-
Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Max.)
-
409
-
Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
136
-
Power Consumption (BTU/m², Max.)
-
2,047
-
Power Supply (V)
-
AC 100-240 V (50-60 Hz)
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Lifetime (Half brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-
-20 to +40
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-80% RH
-
IP Rating Front / Rear
-
IP5X / IP5X
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์