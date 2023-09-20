LSBE025-GF

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ปรับปรุงความเรียบและบำรุงรักษาง่าย
LSBE ใช้สองโมดูลเพื่อสร้างตู้เดียว ซึ่งช่วยลดช่องว่างระหว่างโมดูลเมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับตู้ที่ประกอบด้วยหลายโมดูล ส่งผลให้หน้าจอเรียบเนียนขึ้นและมีช่องว่างที่มองเห็นได้น้อยลง ยิ่งไปกว่านั้น ด้วยความได้เปรียบด้านโครงสร้าง LSBE จึงสามารถบำรุงรักษาได้ง่าย