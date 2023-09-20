About Cookies on This Site

Indoor LED Series

Indoor LED Series

LSBE025-GF

Indoor LED Series

LSBE Indoor LED Series

ติดตั้งไฟ LED ขนาดใหญ่บนผนังห้างสรรพสินค้า แสดงโฆษณาแฟชั่นได้เต็มตาบนหน้าจอ LED

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้านี้ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

LSBE ใช้เพียงสองโมดูลในการสร้างตู้เดียว

ปรับปรุงความเรียบและบำรุงรักษาง่าย

LSBE ใช้สองโมดูลเพื่อสร้างตู้เดียว ซึ่งช่วยลดช่องว่างระหว่างโมดูลเมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับตู้ที่ประกอบด้วยหลายโมดูล ส่งผลให้หน้าจอเรียบเนียนขึ้นและมีช่องว่างที่มองเห็นได้น้อยลง ยิ่งไปกว่านั้น ด้วยความได้เปรียบด้านโครงสร้าง LSBE จึงสามารถบำรุงรักษาได้ง่าย

โครงของ LSBE ประกอบด้วยอะลูมิเนียม

การออกแบบกรอบที่ทนทาน

LSBE ประกอบด้วยตู้อะลูมิเนียมที่ช่วยเพิ่มความทนทาน และโครงที่มีความแข็งแรงสูง ซึ่งเหนือกว่าพลาสติก ช่วยให้การทำงานมีเสถียรภาพ

ความสว่าง

ด้วยความสว่างสูงถึง 600 nits จึงสามารถถ่ายทอดเนื้อหาได้อย่างชัดเจนและดึงดูดความสนใจจากสาธารณชน ทำให้เหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการมองเห็นในอาคารที่สว่างสดใส

LSBE มีความสว่าง 600 nits จึงมองเห็นได้ชัดเจนแม้ภายใต้แสงจ้า

ความเข้ากันได้กับโซลูชั่นซอฟต์แวร์ของ LG

เมื่อเชื่อมต่อกับตัวควบคุมระบบ CVBA ของ LG ซีรีส์ LSBE สามารถทำงานร่วมกับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ของ LG ได้ รวมถึง SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant และ ConnectedCare ซึ่งช่วยให้ลูกค้าดำเนินธุรกิจของตนเองได้อย่างเหมาะสม

พนักงาน LG กำลังตรวจสอบซีรีส์ LSBE ที่ติดตั้งในตำแหน่งอื่นจากระยะไกลโดยใช้โซลูชันการตรวจสอบ LG บนคลาวด์ ตัวควบคุมระบบที่มี webOS ช่วยให้ซีรีส์ LSBE สามารถทำงานร่วมกับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ของ LG ได้

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ 'LG ConnectedCare' แตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค และจำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก ดังนั้นโปรดติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม
* รายการที่สามารถตรวจสอบได้โดย LG ConnectedCare : กระดานหลัก (อุณหภูมิ, สถานะสัญญาณ, FPGA Ver, สถานะการเชื่อมต่ออีเธอร์เน็ต), การ์ดรับ (Temp. , ไฟ LED)
* GUI ที่แท้จริงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามเวอร์ชัน webOS ที่แตกต่างกัน
* โซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ LG จำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก

สเปคทั้งหมด

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.