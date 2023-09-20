We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED Cinema
จอ LED ขนาดใหญ่แสดงฉากอวกาศที่มีสีสันและมีชีวิตชีวาที่โรงภาพยนตร์
ค้นพบความล้ำลึกแบบใหม่ด้วย
True Black Immersion
LG Miraclass นำเสนอสีดำที่เด่นชัด แสดงให้เห็นความแตกต่างระหว่างเงามืดและโลกที่สว่าง
ตระการตา
ไปกับเทศกาลแห่งสีสัน
ผู้ชมที่โรงภาพยนตร์กำลังดูฉากแข่งรถที่แสดงสีสันตามที่ผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์ตั้งใจไว้
ความสว่างทำให้รายละเอียดมีชีวิตชีวาขึ้นมา
มีภาพแสดงชายคนหนึ่งกำลังเล่นสโนว์บอร์ดลงมาจากภูเขาที่ปกคลุมด้วยหิมะ ในฉากนี้ ขอบของหน้าจอจะมืดลงโดยใช้ Single Light Source Projection ในขณะที่หน้าจอ LED แบบปล่อยแสงในตัวจะแสดงสีได้อย่างชัดเจนและเด่นชัด
ใช้พื้นที่ให้เกิดประโยชน์สูงสุด
ในขณะที่โรงภาพยนตร์สไตล์โปรเจคเตอร์ทั่วไปต้องใช้ห้องฉาย แต่ LG Miraclass ไม่ต้องใช้ จึงทำให้มีพื้นที่ด้านหลังโรงภาพยนตร์มากขึ้น
หน้าจอ LED ที่เข้ากันได้กับ Dolby
หน้าจอ LG Miraclass ที่เข้ากันได้กับ Dolby
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Pitch
-
3.3 mm
-
LED Type
-
SMD
-
Pixels per LED Module
-
8,640
-
Aspect Ratio (per Cabinet)
-
64 : 90
-
Resolution (per Cabinet)
-
192 × 270
-
Pixels (per Cabinet)
-
51,840
-
Pixel Density (per SQM)
-
90,000
-
Frame (Video) Rate
-
24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz
-
Brightness (After Calibration)
-
48 nit (DCI-compliant)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
4000 : 1 (Minimum)
-
Color Space (Gamut)
-
DCI - P3 (DCI-compliant)
-
Viewing Angle (Horizontal, Vertical)
-
120º, 120º
-
Color Depth
-
12 Bit (DCI-compliant)
-
Chromaticity Uniformity
-
In case of White : Within ±0.015 x, ±0.015 y
-
Color Temperature (White)
-
(x. y) = (0.314, 0.351) / DCI-P3 Theater
-
Color Temperature (R, G, B)
-
DCI-P3 theater R: (x. y) = (0.68, 0.32)
G: (x. y) = (0.265, 0.690)
B: (x. y) = (0.15, 0.06)
-
Lifetime
-
100,000 Hours (LED to Half Brightness)
-
Operation Hours
-
16 Hours per Day / 7 Days per Week
-
Modules (per Cabinet)
-
6 (2 × 3)
-
Dimension (LDM)
-
320 mm × 300 mm
-
Dimension (per Cabinet)
-
640 mm × 900 mm × 124 mm (Including Handle)
-
Dimension (4K, Total)
-
14,080 mm × 7,200 mm (101 sqm)
-
Dimension (4K, Active Area)
-
13,653 mm × 7,200 mm (98 sqm)
-
Weight (per Cabinet)
-
15 kg
-
Weight (4K, Total)
-
2,640 kg
-
Material of Cabinet Body
-
Aluminum
-
Heat Generation (per Cabinet)
-
221 BTU (Max.) / 73 BTU (Typ.)
-
Serviceability
-
Rear only
-
Power Supply
-
AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Max, per Cabinet)
-
90 watt (Main) / 52 watt (Secondary)
-
Power Consumption (Max, 4K)
-
9,260 W
-
Certification
-
DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH
-
Supported Media Server
-
Dolby® IMS3000
-
Interface
-
RJ45
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Storage Temperature
-
-20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)
-
Storage Humidity
-
5% to 85%
-
