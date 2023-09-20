We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31'' 12MP 4200 x 2800 IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography
Accuracy
31-inch 12MP IPS Display
Self-calibration with Front Sensor
Efficiency
Focus View
PBP & Dual Controller
Convenience
6 Hot Key
Ergonomic Design
Accurate Imaging
Streamlined and Efficient Workflow
More Ergonomic and Comfortable to Review
Optimal Reading Condition
down lighting, and wall lighting offering users to view imaging results on the screen comfortably in the darkroom
Intuitive Control
6 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, select resolution, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode
Easy and Comfort
one-click stand with ultra-lightweight body making installation easy, and the stand offering adjustment of tilt, height, and swivel
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
CE
-
YES
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
-
YES
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
-
YES
-
FDA
-
Class II
-
GMP
-
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
-
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
-
YES
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
-
NO
-
ISO13485
-
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
-
NO
-
KGMP
-
YES
-
MFDS
-
YES
-
REACH
-
YES
-
UL (cUL)
-
YES
-
Vandal-proof
-
NO
-
WEEE
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
Qubyx
-
YES
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Machanical Power Switch
-
YES
-
OneClick Stand
-
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
21.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
10.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
14
-
Aspect Ratio
-
`3:2
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
1200
-
Color Bit
-
10bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 97% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1500:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Resolution
-
4200 x 2800
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
31
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
Power Cord
-
YES
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
24V, 7.5A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
180W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
RS-232
-
NO
-
S-Video
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(3ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
12G-SDI
-
NO
-
3G-SDI
-
NO
-
Component (Resolution)
-
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(2ea)
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
YES
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Brightness stabilization
-
YES
-
Color Temperature
-
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
YES
-
Failover Input Switch
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Focus View
-
YES
-
Front Sensor
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
Hot Key
-
YES(6keys)
-
HW Calibration
-
YES
-
Lighting
-
YES
-
Light Box Mode
-
YES
-
Pathology Mode
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Presence Sensor
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
