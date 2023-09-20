We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor
Optimized Image Quality forDiagnostic Review
Accurate Image from Any Angle
31.5-inch 8MP IPS display and 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.
-
Conventional
-
Brightness Stabilization
Brightness Stabilization
To Increase Efficiency &
Convenience
Multiple Signals on One Screen
Multiple Signals on One Screen
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
CE
-
YES
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
-
YES
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
-
YES
-
FDA
-
Class II
-
GMP
-
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
-
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
-
YES
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
-
NO
-
ISO13485
-
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
-
NO
-
KGMP
-
YES
-
MFDS
-
YES
-
REACH
-
YES
-
UL (cUL)
-
YES
-
Vandal-proof
-
NO
-
WEEE
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
Qubyx
-
YES
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7
-
Borderless Design
-
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Machanical Power Switch
-
NO
-
OneClick Stand
-
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Color Bit
-
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1300:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
-
YES
-
Power Cord
-
YES
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
NO
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
19V, 3.42A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
RS-232
-
NO
-
S-Video
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
12G-SDI
-
NO
-
3G-SDI
-
NO
-
Component (Resolution)
-
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(2ea)
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
NO
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Brightness stabilization
-
YES
-
Color Temperature
-
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
YES
-
Failover Input Switch
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Focus View
-
YES
-
Front Sensor
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
Hot Key
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Lighting
-
NO
-
Light Box Mode
-
NO
-
Pathology Mode
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Presence Sensor
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
