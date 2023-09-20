About Cookies on This Site

LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

32HL512D

LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

lg 31.5 inch 8MP Diagnostic Monitor


31.5" 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

Display
31.5"" 8MP IPS
Multi-resolution Mode (8/ 6/ 4MP)
Convenience
Pathology Mode
PBP & Dual Controller
Ergonomics
Tilt, Height
2-way Pivot

Optimized Image Quality forDiagnostic Review

31.5" 8MP IPS Display

Accurate Image from Any Angle

The 31.5-inch 8MP IPS display facilitates precise diagnoses of medical images. The 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.

31.5-inch 8MP IPS display and 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.

Large Screen

Large Screen

31.5-inch

 

Resolution

Resolution

8MP

IPS

IPS

Wide Viewing Angle

multi-resolution mode offering for users to select resolution between input of 4MP, 6MP and of 8MP
Multi-resolution Mode (8/ 6/ 4MP)

Compatible with Every Device

The connection to the various types of devices is essential for the diagnostic monitor. Thanks to 32HL512D's multi resolution mode, you can adjust the resolution of monitor to optimize to the connected device.
pathology mode offering imaging results as detailed and accurately colored as seen under a microscope
Pathology Mode

True-to-Life Color Reproduction

In Pathology Mode, the 32HL512D reproduces the same level of detail and color accuracy as seen directly under a microscope, to help healthcare professionals make more accurate diagnoses.
  • Conventional
  • Brightness Stabilization

Brightness Stabilization

A sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by display aging for a consistently stable display throughout the usage lifespan.

To Increase Efficiency &
Convenience

PBP & Dual Controller

Multiple Signals on One Screen

PBP (Picture By Picture) with Dual controller, control multi devices connected to one screen with one keyboard or mouse, helps to increase convenience in review. You can review multiple information in parallel on one screen.

Multiple Signals on One Screen

Designed for Comfort
Ergonomics Design

Designed for Comfort & Immersion

Its ergonomic stand and 4-side virtually borderless design can realize an optimized diagnostic workspace. Rotate two monitors in portrait and use side-by-side for the ultimate reading experience.
pivot adjustable stand bi-directionally

Pivot

Two-way
height adjustable stand within the range of 0m to 110mm

Height

0~110mm
tilt adjustable stand within the range of -5 degrees to 20 degrees

Tilt

-5~20°
design 4-side virtually borderless

Design

4-side virtually borderless design
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

CE

YES

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

YES

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

YES

FDA

Class II

GMP

YES

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

YES

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

YES

IP(Front/Except for front)

NO

ISO13485

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

NO

KGMP

YES

MFDS

YES

REACH

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

Vandal-proof

NO

WEEE

YES

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Qubyx

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.4

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

7

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Machanical Power Switch

NO

OneClick Stand

YES

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Bit

10bit (8bit+FRC)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1300:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

31.5

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

YES

DVI-D (Color/Length)

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI (Color/Length)

YES

Power Cord

YES

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

NO

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 3.42A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

CONNECTIVITY

RS-232

NO

S-Video

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver2.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

12G-SDI

NO

3G-SDI

NO

Component (Resolution)

NO

Composite (Resolution)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(2ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

NO

FEATURES

Auto Luminance Sensor

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Brightness stabilization

YES

Color Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

YES

Failover Input Switch

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Focus View

YES

Front Sensor

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Hot Key

NO

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Lighting

NO

Light Box Mode

NO

Pathology Mode

YES

PBP

2PBP

PIP

NO

Presence Sensor

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Rotation & Mirror Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

