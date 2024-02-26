About Cookies on This Site

LG Digital X-ray Detector (DXD)

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

LG Digital X-ray Detector (DXD)

17HQ901G-BP

LG Digital X-ray Detector (DXD)

Front view of LG Digital X-ray Detector 17HQ901G
เครื่อง X-Ray แบบดิจิทัลของ LG

เครื่อง X-Ray แบบดิจิทัลของ LG (LG DXD)

ให้ภาพคุณภาพชัด ความละเอียดสูง พร้อมช่วยลดคลื่นรบกวนบนภาพด้วยเทคโนโลยี Oxide TFT 

คุณภาพภาพถ่าย

มีค่า DQE สูง พร้อมเทคโนโลยี Oxide TFT1)

ขนาด 140㎛-pixel & x แปลงเป็นไฟล์ดิจิทัล 16bit

ทนทาน

กันน้ำกันฝุ่นมาตรฐาน IP68 2)

รับน้ำหนักได้ 400 กก. แบบทั้งผืนจอ และรับน้ำหนักเป็นจุดได้ 200 กก. ต่อจุด

ใช้งานง่าย & พกพาสะดวก

ซอฟต์แวร์ LG Acquisition Workstation

Hot swap, โหมด AP, บันทึกไฟล์ภาพอัตโนมัติ

*รูปทั้งหมดใช้เป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และผลที่ได้จากผลิตภัณฑ์หรือการใช้งานจริงอาจแตกต่างออกไป
1)เปรียบเทียบกับผลิตภัณฑ์ที่มีเทคโนโลยี Si TFT.
2)ตามมาตรฐาน Ingress Protection (IP) IP68 หมายถึงการป้องกันวัตถุแปลกปลอมระดับ 6 ได้ (กันฝุ่น: ฝุ่นไม่สามารถเข้าได้) และป้องกันของเหลวระดับ 8 (แช่น้ำได้ลึกกว่า 1 เมตร: ป้องกันน้ำเข้าได้แม้ตัวเครื่องแช่น้ำที่ระดับน้ำลึกกว่า 1 เมตร) ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ได้รับการทดสอบในห้องทดลองภายใต้สภาพแวดล้อมที่ได้รับการควบคุม และได้รับมาตรฐาน IP68 ด้วยเงื่อนไขดังกล่าว ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้จึงสามารถกันน้ำได้ถึงระดับความลึก 1 เมตร เป็นเวลา 30 นาที ควรทำให้เครื่องแห้งก่อนใช้งาน ห้ามชาร์จแบตเตอรี่ขณะเครื่องเปียก การกันน้ำที่ระดับความลึกนี้อาจเปลี่ยนแปลงไปตามกาลเวลา หรือหลังจากโดนน้ำในปริมาณมาก

ให้ภาพคมชัด
ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Oxide TFT

ศักยภาพในการตรวจจับรังสีเอ็กซ์ (DQE) ที่ดีเยี่ยม

ภาพ X-ray รูปที่ 1
ภาพ X-ray รูปที่ 2
ภาพ X-ray รูปที่ 3
ภาพ X-ray รูปที่ 4
ภาพ X-ray รูปที่ 5
ภาพ X-ray รูปที่ 1
ภาพ X-ray รูปที่ 2
ภาพ X-ray รูปที่ 3
ภาพ X-ray รูปที่ 4
ภาพ X-ray รูปที่ 5

*รูปทั้งหมดใช้เป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และผลที่ได้จากผลิตภัณฑ์หรือการใช้งานจริงอาจแตกต่างออกไป

ให้ภาพคมชัดด้วยเทคโนโลยี Oxide TFT

เบาบางแต่ทนทาน

เมื่อความเบาบางผสานกับความแกร่ง

ความเบาบางและความแกร่งของ LG DXD เป็นปัจจัยสำคัญที่ตอบสนองต่อการใช้งานทางการแพทย์ได้ในหลายสถานการณ์ มาตรฐาน 1) ทำให้ LG DXD มีคุณสมบัติกันน้ำและกันฝุ่น

IP681)

กันน้ำ กันฝุ่น

400kg2)

น้ำหนักสูงสุดที่ตัวเครื่องรับได้

200kg

น้ำหนักต่อจุดที่ตัวเครื่องรับได้

1.5m3)

ระดับความสูงสูงสุดที่ตัวเครื่องทนต่อการตกหล่น

*รูปทั้งหมดใช้เป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และผลที่ได้จากผลิตภัณฑ์หรือการใช้งานจริงอาจแตกต่างออกไป
1)ตามมาตรฐาน Ingress Protection (IP) IP68 หมายถึงการป้องกันวัตถุแปลกปลอมระดับ 6 ได้ (กันฝุ่น: ฝุ่นไม่สามารถเข้าได้) และป้องกันของเหลวระดับ 8 (แช่น้ำได้ลึกกว่า 1 เมตร: ป้องกันน้ำเข้าได้แม้ตัวเครื่องแช่น้ำที่ระดับน้ำลึกกว่า 1 เมตร) ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ได้รับการทดสอบได้รับการทดสอบในห้องทดลองภายใต้สภาวะที่ได้รับการควบคุมและได้รับมาตรฐาน IP68 ด้วยเงื่อนไขดังกล่าว ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้จึงสามารถกันน้ำได้ถึงระดับความลึก 1 เมตร เป็นเวลา 30 นาที ควรทำให้เครื่องแห้งก่อนใช้งาน ห้ามชาร์จแบตเตอรี่ขณะเครื่องเปียก การกันน้ำที่ระดับความลึกนี้อาจเปลี่ยนแปลงไปตามกาลเวลา หรือหลังจากโดนน้ำในปริมาณมาก
2) น้ำหนักสูงสุดและน้ำหนักต่อจุดสูงสุดที่ตัวเครื่องรับได้ ได้รับการทดสอบภายใต้สภาวะที่ได้รับการควบคุมในห้องทดลองเป็นเวลา 60 วินาที ผลลัพธ์ที่ได้ขณะใช้งานจริงอาจแตกต่างออกไป
3) การทดสอบ Drop test ได้รับการทดสอบในห้องทดลองภายใต้สภาวะที่ได้รับการควบคุม ผลลัพธ์ที่ได้ขณะใช้งานจริงอาจแตกต่างออกไป

สูงสุด 7.5 ชั่วโมง แบบไม่ชาร์จ

ระยะเวลาใช้งานแบบต่อเนื่อง

เมื่อชาร์จแบตเตอรีจนเต็ม แบตเตอรีแบบถอดเปลี่ยนได้จะใช้งานได้ยาว 7.5 ชั่วโมง ตัวเครื่องสามารถทำงานต่อได้อีกราวหนึ่งนาทีเมื่อถอดแบตเตอรีออก ทำให้การใช้งานไม่ติดขัดแม้ต้องถอดเปลี่ยนแบตเตอรี

ใช้งานได้ยาวนานสูงสุดถึง 7.5 ชั่วโมง1)

ทำงานต่อได้ 1 นาทีเมื่อไม่มีแบตเตอรี

*รูปทั้งหมดใช้เป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และผลที่ได้จากผลิตภัณฑ์หรือการใช้งานจริงอาจแตกต่างออกไป
1)7.5 โดยทั่วไป จะถ่ายเอ็กซ์เรย์ได้ 300 ช็อตภายใต้รอบการทำงาน 90 วินาที คำนวณจากการฉายรังสีที่รอบการทำงาน 90 วิ (ประกอบไปด้วย ระยะเวลาสแตนด์บาย, การฉายรังสีเอ็กซ์ และการเปลี่ยนรูปอนาล็อกเป็นดิจิทัล) จะสามารถทำได้ 300 ช็อต ระยะเวลาจริงในการใช้งานแบตเตอรีและประสิทธิภาพที่ได้อาจแตกต่างกันขึ้นอยู่กับเครือข่ายและแอปพลิเคชันที่ใช้งาน

ออกแบบมาให้ง่ายต่อการพกพา

ตัวเครื่องน้ำหนักเบามาพร้อมหูจับ

ออกแบบมาให้ง่ายต่อการพกพา

ด้วยน้ำหนักตัวเครื่องที่เบา (น้อยกว่า 3.6 กก.) ขอบมุมมน และมีหูจับ ทำให้เครื่อง LG DXD ง่ายต่อการพกพา

*รูปทั้งหมดใช้เป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และผลที่ได้จากผลิตภัณฑ์หรือการใช้งานจริงอาจแตกต่างออกไป

Work Efficiently

ทำงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

จอแสดงข้อมูล

ตรวจสอบและติดตามการทำงานได้โดยตรง

ข้อดีของการติดตั้งจอแสดงข้อมูล OLED ทำให้คุณสามารถตรวจสอบและติตตามการทำงานของ LG DXD ได้ทั้งสถานะการเชื่อมต่อ แบตเตอรีคงเหลือ และการใช้งาน AP (Access Point) การใช้งานโหมดบันทึกไฟล์อัตโนมัติและโหมดไดนามิก

การถ่ายโอนภาพแบบรวดเร็ว

17HQ901G ช่วยเพิ่มผลิตภาพการทำงานได้จากความเร็วในการประมวลผล ซึ่งใช้เวลารับไฟล์ภาพแบบ Raw เพียง 1.5 วินาทีเมื่อใช้สายเชื่อมต่อ หรือเพียง 2 วินาทีเมื่อเชื่อมต่อแบบไร้สาย

โหมด Access Point

โหมด Access Point จะทำให้เครื่องสามารถถ่ายโอนภาพเอ็กซ์เรย์ไปยังหน้าจออุปกรณ์ได้โดยตรง โหมดนี้จึงใช้งานได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา เมื่อมีอุปกรณ์อย่างแล็ปท็อปหรืออุปกรณ์พกพาอื่นๆ ติดตัว

Auto Storage Up to 200 images1)

หน่วยความจำภายในช่วยให้คุณสามารถถ่ายเอ็กซ์เรย์ได้จำนวนมากโดยไม่ต้องเชื่อมต่อกับคอมพิวเตอร์ ทำให้การทำงานไหลลื่นแม้ว่าจะไม่ได้เชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

*รูปทั้งหมดใช้เป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และผลที่ได้จากผลิตภัณฑ์หรือการใช้งานจริงอาจแตกต่างออกไป
1)รูปที่เก่าสุด (รูปแรกที่บันทึก) จะโดนลบออก (จะเป็นรูปแรกที่โดนลบ) จากหน่วยความจำภายใน หากหน่วยความจำได้บันทึกภาพจนครบ 200 รูป

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT

  • A/D Conversion

    16bit

  • AP mode

    YES

  • Auto Exposure Detection

    YES

  • Data Output

    16bit

  • Detachable Wire(Easy to plug / unplug)

    Magnetic

  • Falling (IEC60601-1 Test Condition)

    1.5m

  • Image storage on DXD

    200

  • Pixel Pitch

    140㎛

  • Power unit interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • Scintillator

    CsI

  • Semi-dynamic Acquisition

    5fps

  • Sensor protection plate

    Carbon Fiber Plate

  • Shock monitoring

    YES

  • TFT Type

    Oxide

  • Unit Interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • Wired Communication

    YES

CONTROL BOX

  • AC Power Cord

    1.5m (White)

BATTERY

  • Hot swap

    YES (1min)

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

BATTERY CHARGER

  • Bundle battery Q'ty

    2

  • Slot Q'ty

    2

