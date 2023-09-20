We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31.5'' 4K UHD IPS Surgical Monitor (12G-SDI Support)
Large Display for Surgical Precision
accuracy___31_5"_4k_ips_/_hdr10_/ sRGB 115_ Area, Convenience_ 4PBP
Enhanced Accuracy with Wide View
31.5" 4K : Full HD 4K, IPS Wide Viewing Angle : 178°
Multiple Signals on One Screen
3pbp_/__4pbp_/__pip_/ 12G-SDI Support with 4K
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
CE
-
YES
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
-
YES
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
-
YES
-
FDA
-
Class I
-
GMP
-
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
-
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
-
YES
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
-
IP35/IP32
-
ISO13485
-
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
-
NO
-
KGMP
-
YES
-
MFDS
-
YES
-
REACH
-
YES
-
UL (cUL)
-
YES
-
Vandal-proof
-
IK06
-
WEEE
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
Qubyx
-
NO
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
NO
-
Machanical Power Switch
-
YES
-
OneClick Stand
-
NO
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
200 x 100 & 100 x 100
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
18.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
13.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
NO
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
800
-
Color Bit
-
10bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Surface Treatment
-
Protection Glass(1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
-
YES
-
Power Cord
-
YES
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
NO
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
24V, 7.5A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
180W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
RS-232
-
YES
-
S-Video
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
12G-SDI
-
YES
-
3G-SDI
-
YES
-
Component (Resolution)
-
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
DVI-D
-
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
NO
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Brightness stabilization
-
YES
-
Color Temperature
-
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
YES
-
Failover Input Switch
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Focus View
-
NO
-
Front Sensor
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Hot Key
-
YES(2keys)
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Lighting
-
NO
-
Light Box Mode
-
NO
-
Pathology Mode
-
NO
-
PBP
-
2PBP/3PBP/4PBP
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Presence Sensor
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
NO
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
