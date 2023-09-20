About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Suspended

LG Ceiling Suspended Unit มอบประสิทธิภาพในการระบายความร้อนและความร้อนที่ทรงพลังและมีการออกแบบที่ทันสมัยที่ผสมผสานอย่างลงตัวกับพื้นที่ทุกประเภท

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบแขวนใต้ฝ้า

ดีไซน์สวยงาม ทันสมัย เหมาะกับการตกแต่งห้องได้หลายรูปแบบ

คุณสมบัติสินค้า ติดตั้งและบำรุงรักษา
คุณสมบัติสินค้า
สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ
ดีไซน์ที่แตกต่าง

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบแขวนใต้ฝ้ามาพร้อมกับดีไซน์ที่สวยงาม รูปตัว V และใบพัดกระจายลมสีดำ ได้รับรางวัลเกี่ยวกับการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์

ทำความเย็นและทำความร้อนได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

เปี่ยมด้วยสมรรถนะในการทำความเย็นและทำความร้อน รองรับการใช้งานในพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่ กระจายลมไกลถึง 15 เมตร

ควบคุมด้วยเทอร์มิสเตอร์สองตัว (อุปกรณ์เสริม)

แผงควบคุมที่เป็นอุปกรณ์เสริมประกอบด้วยเทอร์มิสเตอร์ตัวที่สอง ช่วยให้สามารถตรวจจับอุณหภูมิภายในอาคารได้อย่างแม่นยำจากหลายตำแหน่งที่ตั้ง

ติดตั้งและบำรุงรักษาง่าย

การติดตั้งเพิ่มความสะดวกรวดเร็วด้วยโครงสร้างแผ่นกรองเข้า/ออกแบบ one-touch และ
แผ่นกรองสองชิ้นที่เรียบง่าย สามารถเลื่อนออกเพื่อทำความสะอาดและ
บำรุงรักษาได้อย่างง่ายดาย

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document

หัวเรื่องตารางขนาด
ประเภทข้อมูล ชื่อเรื่อง ขนาด

ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือ หรือ ข้อมูลทางวิศวกรรมได้ที่หน้าสนับสนุน

ไป