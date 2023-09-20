About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบตู้ตั้งพื้น

LG Floor Standing ช่วยให้ทำความเย็นและทำความร้อนได้เร็วขึ้นและกว้างขึ้นเข้าถึงทุกมุมของห้อง

floor-standing_Floor_Standing_Unit_24112017_D_1511775889005

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบตู้ตั้งพื้น

ดีไซน์สวย เปี่ยมด้วยประสิทธิภาพ เหมาะสำหรับพื้นที่ภายในที่ตกแต่งอย่างทันสมัย

คุณสมบัติสินค้า
สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ
floor-standing_Stylish_Design_20112017_D_1511143733420

ดีไซน์สวย

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบตู้ตั้งพื้นเหมาะกับพื้นที่ภายในบ้านหรือสำนักงานที่ตกแต่งอย่างทันสมัย

ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบตู้ตั้งพื้นสามารถทำความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็วตามระดับอุณหภูมิที่ตั้งไว้ และเปี่ยมด้วยประสิทธิภาพ

สามารถดาวน์โหลดข้อมูล Catalog

ดาวน์โหลด

ลมแรงทรงพลัง

ด้วยความเร็วและแรงของลมทรงพลัง ทำให้สามารถกระจายลมเย็นไกลถึง 20 เมตร ช่วยให้อากาศสดชื่นและเย็นเร็วขึ้น

An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document

หัวเรื่องตารางขนาด
ประเภทข้อมูล ชื่อเรื่อง ขนาด

ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือ หรือ ข้อมูลทางวิศวกรรมได้ที่หน้าสนับสนุน

