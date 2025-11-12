We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清淨機 V 濾網
AS101DWH0
AS551DWG0
AS601HWG0
AS651DWH0
沒換濾網 空氣品質拉警報
出色過濾效果，為您締造優質生活
選擇符合您生活方式的濾網，輕鬆管理空氣品質
寵物異味專用
煙霧專用
過敏原專用
烹飪油煙專用
甲醛專用
主要規格
尺寸
所有規格
兼容型号
適用機型
AS551DWG0 , AS651DWH0 , AS101DWH0
尺寸和重量
淨重（克）
820
產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）
282*282*179
使用者評論
