About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清淨機 V 濾網

PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清淨機 V 濾網

PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清淨機 V 濾網

ADQ30041401
正視圖
正視圖2
正視圖
正視圖2

主要功能

  • LG 空氣清淨機原廠濾網
AS101DWH0
AS551DWG0
AS601HWG0
AS651DWH0

沒換濾網 空氣品質拉警報

aircleaner-filter-hero

aircleaner-filter-hero

了解更多

出色過濾效果，為您締造優質生活

選擇符合您生活方式的濾網，輕鬆管理空氣品質

LG 空氣清淨機配備寵物專用濾網，放置在明亮的客廳中，有效減少寵物異味，同時一隻快樂的小狗坐在旁邊玩玩具。

寵物異味專用

立即購買
窗外煙霧瀰漫，LG 空氣清淨機配備煙霧濾網，在客廳中運行，旁邊有一個兒童和一隻狗。

煙霧專用

立即購買
一名女子在床邊看書，配備防過敏濾網的 LG 空氣清淨機在旁邊運行。

過敏原專用

立即購買
一名男子在廚房烹飪，配備烹飪濾網的 LG 空氣清淨機在運行。

烹飪油煙專用

立即購買
LG 空氣清淨機配備寵物專用濾網，放置在明亮的客廳中，有效減少寵物異味，同時一隻快樂的小狗坐在旁邊玩玩具。

甲醛專用

立即購買

主要規格

列印

尺寸

adq30041401

所有規格

兼容型号

  • 適用機型

    AS551DWG0 , AS651DWH0 , AS101DWH0

尺寸和重量

  • 淨重（克）

    820

  • 產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    282*282*179

使用者評論

為你推薦