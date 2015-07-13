Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG G4 Launch: DON’T JUST READ ALL ABOUT IT, SEE ALL ABOUT IT

CORPORATE 07/13/2015
SYDNEY, 14th July, 2015 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has the good news you’ve been waiting for – the LG G4 smartphone has landed in Australia.

 

LG 4G

WHERE FROM AND HOW MUCH?

Let’s just cut right to the chase, the LG G4 will be available in three sales pack options. 

  • • Option one: Brown full-grain leather with a bonus shiny gold textured cover
  • • Option two: Black full-grain leather with a bonus titan grey textured cover*
  • • Option three: Titan grey textured rear cover.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the G4 from Telstra, Optus, JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman as well as other selected retailers on a variety of handset price offers for 24 month contracts including from Telstra on a $80 Plan per month ($70 plan + $10 handset) and from Optus on a $72 per month Plan ($60 plan + $12 handset) with 3GB data.

Recommended retail pricing for outright purchases are RRP $929 for the sales packs with 2 included covers (ie options one and two above) and RRP $879 for the sales pack with just the single cover (ie option three above).

*Exclusive to Telstra for the first six weeks after launch.

 

A REMINDER OF THE AWESOME FEATURES

Before you dart off to your nearest store, here’s a reminder of what you’re going to get with the LG G4, making it, arguably, your best purchase of 2015.

  • • The Camera: Offering a 16MP, F1.8 lens, Manual Mode to control shutter speed and exposure length, wide range ISO, Colour Spectrum Sensor and an enhanced Optical Image Stabiliser, this is without doubt the most advanced camera to have ever been integrated into a flagship smartphone
  • • The Design: A product created with design at its heart, it’s available with a handcrafted, genuine full-grain leather or a hammered-metallic look finish back and has a gently and stylishly curved Slim Arc body shape.
  • • The Hardware: Combining sheer power with ultra-beauty, the G4 comes packed with advance hardware, including an incredible processor, 3,000 mAh removable battery, 5.5-inch IPS Quantum Display with In-Cell Touch (AIT) technology.
  • • The Software: Everything with the G4 has been designed to enhance the user experience, including the new Quick Shot, Event Pocket and Gallery features, as well as the improved Smart Notice function.

 

WHAT LG HAS TO SAY

Phillip Anderson, Head of Public Relations at LG Electronics Australia, is suitably excited about the G4’s release.

“Last year was a fantastic year for LG Mobile in Australia, and there’s no doubt that the G3 really put us on the map as a serious smartphone contender,” he said. “But what we have now seen from the new LG G4 – in terms of incredible screen technology, beautiful design and next-level UX –represents some superb improvements on what was already a fantastic mobile device.

“Obviously, that step up excites us. We’re genuinely thrilled to be getting the LG G4 in Australia – it’s our new pride and joy, and we’re truly excited to see how it will fare. I can safely say we’re expecting some big things.”

 

The specifications:

  • • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 808 Processor with X10 LTE
  • • Display: 5.5-inch Quad HD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440, 538ppi)
  • • Memory: 32GB eMMC ROM, 3GB LPDDR3 RAM / microSD slot
  • • Camera: Rear 16MP with F1.8 Aperture / OIS 2.0 / Front 8MP with F2.0 Aperture
  • • Battery: 3,000mAh (removable)
  • • Operating System: Android 5.1 Lollipop
  • • Size (ceramic): 148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3 - 9.8 mm
  • • Size (leather): 148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3 – 10.1mm
  • • Weight (ceramic): 155g
  • • Weight (leather): 157g
  • • Network: 4G / LTE / HSPA+ 21 Mbps (3G)
  • • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.1LE / NFC / USB 2.0
  • • Genuine leather colours: Black / Brown from sales start
    • • / Red / Sky Blue / Beige / Yellow available as accessories after sales start.
  • • Other colours: Titan Grey
  • • Other: Manual Mode / Gesture Interval Shot / Quick Shot

 

Media assets:

For images of the LG G4 please click here.

For high resolution photographs taken using the LG G4, click here.

LG PR Contact:

Ciaran Pillay   

LG-One Australia       

Ciaran.Pillay@lg-one.com or HKAus@lg-one.com

02 9286 121902 9286 1219 

0474217962

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is an innovator and trend leader in the global mobile communications industry. LG is driving the evolution of mobile forward with its highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery and camera optics and strategic partnerships with noted industry leaders. LG’s consumer-centric products — including the flagship premium LG G Series models — incorporate unique, ergonomic designs and intuitive UX features that enhance the user experience. The company remains committed to leading consumers into the era of convergence, maximizing inter-device connectivity between smartphones, tablets and a wide range of home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com

