LG USHERS IN NEW YEAR WITH ‘INNOVATION FOR A BETTER LIFE’

SYDNEY, 5 January 2015 — Highlighting LG Electronics (LG)’ “Innovation for a better Life” theme for the 2015 International CES®, LG Chief Technology Officer Dr. Skott Ahn today explained how the Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming the way consumers live, work and play. In his keynote address at LG’s CES press announcement today, Dr. Ahn explained how LG innovations such as HomeChatTM and webOS are driving the IoT ecosystem to make consumers’ lives more convenient and more productive.

“The Internet of Things isn’t about just some devices and the apps that control them,” Ahn said. “It’s what connects everything we value with the innovations that are centered around our lives. At LG, we’re taking an open approach to maximise the value offered to our customers through platforms, connectivity and the overall IoT ecosystem.”

Platforms

LG started down the path to make its webOS operating system a strong IoT platform last year when the company successfully implemented webOS into a new generation of intuitive smart TVs. At CES 2015, Dr. Ahn proudly unveiled the webOS 2.0 upgraded smart TV platform, which offers an even simpler user experience, is more than twice as fast as the first version, and supports streaming of 4K Ultra HD content. The LG webOS platform has also been expanded to LG’s signage and hotel TVs, allowing customers to experience the true value of IoT outside of their homes, he said.

Ahn said LG is working on a platform that cares for customers’ wellness instead of just tracking and reporting it. LG developed bio-signal analysis technologies for smartphones and wearable devices that can assist with physical health management such as helping to modify sleeping habits. LG’s wellness platform can even optimise one’s living environment by controlling appliances such as water heaters and air conditioners.

Connectivity

Describing how LG plans to connect devices and technologies, Ahn touched on customisable solutions that interconnect smart devices. “Just like our phones, cars are getting much smarter. And we’re seeing an increasing need to connect our smart devices to cars,” he said.

LG is expanding IoT into cars by actively developing Vehicle to Everything (V2X) technologies. LG has globally developed and commercialised a connectivity solution to mirror Android and iOS devices to car displays. LG’s smart car connectivity technology is not only highly customisable but also supports other industry solutions such as MirrorLink®.

To connect all the technologies around consumers, LG is embracing open standards, Ahn said. “We’re working with the AllSeen Alliance, of which LG is a founding member, to adopt the AllJoyn open connectivity platform. LG is also heavily involved in oneM2M, the global standard for IoT services, to adopt a broad connectivity technology that links gateways and devices around the cloud, allowing LG products to work flawlessly with any devices from any brands.

Ecosystem

“In order to realise the true value of IoT, we need a strong ecosystem of like-minded partners who share our vision,” Ahn said, explaining that LG is working closely with leading smart home service providers and iControl OpenHome ecosystem members to ensure that LG’s large product portfolio integrates seamlessly with smart home services ranging from security to home automation.

Last year, LG introduced HomeChatTM, a platform that allows the use of Natural Language Processing (NLP) to control and monitor home appliances. LG is currently working with Nest Labs to make HomeChat™ compatible with Nest products. In the near future, HomeChatTM will also connect to cars. “Before leaving home, you simply say where you want to go and your destination will automatically be added to your car’s navigation system in order to safely guide you on your journey,” Dr. Ahn explained.

Visitors to CES 2015 are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from January 6-9 to see the company’s IoT products for themselves.

# # #

Media Contacts:

For further information please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 82,000 people working in 119 locations around the world. With 2013 global sales of USD 53.10 billion (KRW 58.14 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.