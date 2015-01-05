Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG USHERS IN NEW YEAR WITH ‘INNOVATION FOR A BETTER LIFE’

CORPORATE 01/05/2015
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

SYDNEY, 5 January 201— Highlighting LG Electronics (LG)’ “Innovation for a better Life” theme for the 2015 International CES®, LG Chief Technology Officer Dr. Skott Ahn today explained how the Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming the way consumers live, work and play. In his keynote address at LG’s CES press announcement today, Dr. Ahn explained how LG innovations such as HomeChatTM and webOS are driving the IoT ecosystem to make consumers’ lives more convenient and more productive.

“The Internet of Things isn’t about just some devices and the apps that control them,” Ahn said. “It’s what connects everything we value with the innovations that are centered around our lives. At LG, we’re taking an open approach to maximise the value offered to our customers through platforms, connectivity and the overall IoT ecosystem.”

 

LG_CES2015_CTO_Keynote_1

Platforms

LG started down the path to make its webOS operating system a strong IoT platform last year when the company successfully implemented webOS into a new generation of intuitive smart TVs. At CES 2015, Dr. Ahn proudly unveiled the webOS 2.0 upgraded smart TV platform, which offers an even simpler user experience, is more than twice as fast as the first version, and supports streaming of 4K Ultra HD content. The LG webOS platform has also been expanded to LG’s signage and hotel TVs, allowing customers to experience the true value of IoT outside of their homes, he said.

Ahn said LG is working on a platform that cares for customers’ wellness instead of just tracking and reporting it. LG developed bio-signal analysis technologies for smartphones and wearable devices that can assist with physical health management such as helping to modify sleeping habits. LG’s wellness platform can even optimise one’s living environment by controlling appliances such as water heaters and air conditioners.

LG_CES2015_CTO_Keynote_2

Connectivity

Describing how LG plans to connect devices and technologies, Ahn touched on customisable solutions that interconnect smart devices. “Just like our phones, cars are getting much smarter. And we’re seeing an increasing need to connect our smart devices to cars,” he said.

LG is expanding IoT into cars by actively developing Vehicle to Everything (V2X) technologies. LG has globally developed and commercialised a connectivity solution to mirror Android and iOS devices to car displays. LG’s smart car connectivity technology is not only highly customisable but also supports other industry solutions such as MirrorLink®.

To connect all the technologies around consumers, LG is embracing open standards, Ahn said. “We’re working with the AllSeen Alliance, of which LG is a founding member, to adopt the AllJoyn open connectivity platform. LG is also heavily involved in oneM2M, the global standard for IoT services, to adopt a broad connectivity technology that links gateways and devices around the cloud, allowing LG products to work flawlessly with any devices from any brands.

 

Ecosystem

“In order to realise the true value of IoT, we need a strong ecosystem of like-minded partners who share our vision,” Ahn said, explaining that LG is working closely with leading smart home service providers and iControl OpenHome ecosystem members to ensure that LG’s large product portfolio integrates seamlessly with smart home services ranging from security to home automation.

Last year, LG introduced HomeChatTM, a platform that allows the use of Natural Language Processing (NLP) to control and monitor home appliances. LG is currently working with Nest Labs to make HomeChat™ compatible with Nest products. In the near future, HomeChatTM will also connect to cars. “Before leaving home, you simply say where you want to go and your destination will automatically be added to your car’s navigation system in order to safely guide you on your journey,” Dr. Ahn explained.

Visitors to CES 2015 are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from January 6-9 to see the company’s IoT products for themselves.

 

# # #

 

 

Media Contacts:

For further information please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

 

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 82,000 people working in 119 locations around the world. With 2013 global sales of USD 53.10 billion (KRW 58.14 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 